Chester County Farmers, Producers Earn Awards at Pennsylvania Farm Show
Deputy Secretary of Market Development Cheryl Cook with Chaddsford Winemaker Gabriel Rubilar,right. Chester County farmers and producers received high marks from Pennsylvania Farm Show judges in Harrisburg last week, resulting in an impressive array of medals and ribbons in the show’s 107th year of operation. The Pennsylvania Farm Show,...
‘Opportunity Abounds for Pennsylvania Workers’: State’s Unemployment Rate Decreases, Setting New Record Low
“The Pennsylvania Worker,” a sculpture of a shirtless man muscling a steel beam into place, graces the entrance to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry building in Harrisburg. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) has released its preliminary employment situation report for December 2022. The unemployment...
Chester County Gets Funding for Nature Restoration
Chester County is going green thanks to a hefty grant from the Department of Environmental Protection. The grants, which amount to $425,000, fund two projects for nature preservation and restoration, writes Holly Herman for Patch.
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website. One of...
Chester County Health Department Retiree, Volunteer Receives CDC’s Trailblazer Award
Elizabeth “Betsy” Walls, RN, the retired Director of Personal Health for the Chester County Health Department whose efforts helped to establish the Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) Program and Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) in Chester County, has been honored with a much-deserved award from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Betsy is recognized as Pennsylvania’s PHEP Trailblazer, in celebration of CDC’s 20th anniversary of the PHEP program and Walls’ decades-long service to public health.
C&N Welcomes M. William Kadri as Vice President, Regional Personal Banking Manager
C&N announces that M. William Kadri has joined the Southeast Region team as Vice President and Regional Personal Banking Manager based in Doylestown. Kadri brings 10 years of retail banking experience to the team at C&N. He will lead the southeast-region retail team in growing the market’s deposit and loan...
Oldest Retail Business in Coatesville Set to Close
Chertok’s Furniture and Mattress, the oldest retail business in Coatesville since opening in 1902, is closing its doors for good, writes Jen Samuel for The Daily Local News. Larry Chertok, the owner of the fourth-generation family-owned business, is retiring and moving with his wife, Terian Chertok, a retired teacher, to Florida. Chertok said that the building housing the 121-year-old business is already under contract with a buyer.
Lamb McErlane Attorney Jake D. Becker Elected Partner of Firm
Lamb McErlane PC has announced that Jake D. Becker has been elected a Partner of the Firm. Becker is a member of Lamb McErlane’s litigation group. He litigates cases at both the trial and appellate levels and handles a variety of employment, insurance coverage, contract, and tort-based disputes. Becker...
VISTA Careers–CCRES is Looking to Hire for These Following Positions.
Find your work-life balance at CCRES. CCRES is looking for qualified candidates with entry-level and advanced experience to work with children and adults in local schools and communities.
Two West Chester Residents Win PA Parks and Forests Photography Contest
Mark Lucas' photo submitted to the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Annual Photo Contest. With nearly 600 photo entries in the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s 2022 Photo Contest, there was stiff competition for the twenty prize slots. “The passion people have for their state parks and forests is evident...
Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Lots of Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania keeps adding millionaires and climbing up the list of states with the most million-dollar earners, write Ty West and Michael Potter for the Philadelphia Business Journal. According to new data from the Internal Revenue Service, in 2020, there were 18,720 tax returns filed in the Keystone State that had...
Who Will Be Recognized in the 2023 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars? Submit Your Nominations Now
The inaugural VISTA Millennial Superstars Awards Reception & Celebration was held in February 2020 at Saint-Gobain in Malvern. Nominations for the 2023 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars have been filtering in for more than a month. With the Feb. 3 deadline on the horizon, now is the time to submit...
Guests at Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Inaugural Party Enjoy Music, Food from Chester County
Guests at Governor Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party that was held on Tuesday at Rock Lititz in Lititz got to enjoy both music and some delicious food from Chester County, writes Sue Gleiter for PennLive.
Malvern Developers Propose West Whiteland Zoning Changes for Data Center
Fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty and Malvern-based developer Green Fig Land company are working on obtaining zoning variance changes for the 2 million square foot data center at the former Foote Mineral site, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. Developer Charlie Lyddane wants to build the $6 billion dollar...
17-Year-Old Great Valley Student Co-Founds National Political Analytics Firm
Patriot Polling — a nonpartisan firm gauging voter sentiment — aims to fill two statistical voids identified by its two founders: faulty analyses and unfocused demographics, writes Wakisha Bailey for CBS Philadelphia. The firm’s leaders, Lucca Ruggieri and Arhan Kaul, are attuned to emerging voting blocs, especially Gen...
West Chester University Part of Initiative to Help Combat Student Hunger on Campus
West Chester University (WCU) is one of the first recipients of funding through Pennsylvania’s Hunger-Free Campus Initiative, a new program aimed at combatting student hunger on campus, said state Senator Carolyn Comitta.
IT Edge in West Chester Aims to Help Grow, Transform Businesses in the New Year
With 2022 come and gone, a new year arises with new opportunities. Whether you’re starting a new business, or trying to grow your existing one, the new year is a great time to set goals for yourself and take steps to achieve them. Regardless of your position, growing your...
Firstrust CEO and President Tim Abell Reflects on Bank’s FY2022 as Precursor to Overall Economic Outlook
Firstrust Bank CEO and President Tim Abell — before introducing speaker Lara Rhame, Chief U.S. Economist Lara Rhame at Philadelphia‘s FS Investment — reflected on the past year at a recent meeting of the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce. “A New Building Block”. “Some people like to think...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Bucks County Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
As Bucks County approaches a one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent out a reminder of last year’s coyote sightings. The purpose of this was to let local...
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
