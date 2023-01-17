Read full article on original website
Area Death Notices - Jan. 19, 20 & 21
Michael Fred Mayo, 70, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 29th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. RONALD "RON" FAIRFIELD, Mill Creek.
Gerry Smith, 78; incomplete
Gerry T. Smith, 78, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Edna Buck, 88; incomplete
Edna Wade Buck, 88, of Crab Point, died Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
William Small, 76; incomplete
William Small, 76, of Havelock, died Thursday January 19, 2023, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Wilbur Norris, 70; service Feb. 4
Wilbur Daniel “Danny” Norris, 70, of Swansboro, passed away on January 16, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center, after a brief illness. A celebration of his life will be held on February 4, 2023, at 2:00 PM, at Swansboro United Methodist Church. Danny was born on June 21,...
Gregory Fitzpatrick, 72; service Feb. 24
Gregory Martin Fitzpatrick, 72, of Hubert, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family. He was born in Honolulu, HI, on August 31, 1950. He was the loving husband to Judith (Jones) Fitzpatrick for over 47 years. He was the son of the late James “Pat” Fitzpatrick and Victoria (Dunne) Fitzpatrick.
Margaret Nolen, 85; service Jan. 23
Margaret Anna Nolen, 85, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Monday, January 23, 2023, at Queen Street Missionary Baptist Church in Beaufort. There will be a visitation one hour prior. Margaret Anna Vann...
Community Calendar - January 20, 2023 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center - "An Afternoon with our favorite Lighthouse Keeper, Heber Guthrie" - Stories of the Lighthouse, the Banks, Core Sound and all around. Come spend Sunday afternoon like folks here used to - visiting and telling the stories our grandmothers and grandfathers told us. Every Sunday through mid-Feb, 2-5, at the Museum on Harkers Island.
Morehead City resident Kim Sobat finding emotions as an abstract artist
For the next couple of months till March 2023, the Cassie Howe Algeo Gallery will feature the paintings of Morehead City resident Kim Sobat. This exhibit will be in the Gallery located in the hallway connecting the new and old lobbies of Carteret Health Care at 3500 Arendell St., Morehead City. As always these shows are free and open to the public at all times. These works of art were hung by the Carteret County Arts Council and are for sale and purchase through the Carteret Healthcare Foundation Office.
Morehead City selects Turner as city manager
- After six months without a permanent administrative leader, the town of Morehead City once again has a city manager. On Thursday evening, the Morehead City Town Council unanimously voted to hire Chris Turner to the position. According to a press release, Turner beat out 77 other candidates who also...
Bottlenose Dolphin found stranded on Atlantic Beach
A bottlenose dolphin was found stranded at Atlantic Beach on Wednesday. The 8-foot 6-inch male dolphin was dead when N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Biologist Dr. Vicky Thayer and Professor Dr. Craig Harms arrived at the beach. After finishing a brief evaluation on the beach, scientists say the dolphin was...
Lineup announced for Atlantic Beach Music Festival
ATLANTIC BEACH - With the ninth annual Atlantic Beach Music Festival on the horizon, the town of Atlantic Beach has released an event date and a schedule of performers. The festival is free to attend and will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20 on the boardwalk at The Circle, 115 Atlantic Blvd.
Newport Historical Museum to host fundraising dinner
The Newport Historical Museum will hold its Newport Heritage Dinner fundraiser Jan. 27 in the Community Life Center of St. James United Methodist Church in Newport. Dinner will be served 5 to 7 p.m. Meals can be eaten in, or drive-thru will be available. Dinners will cost $12 per plate...
East boys fall 91-46 to Wake Forest in Farmville MLK Showcase
FARMVILLE — The East Carteret boys basketball team started slow out the gate Monday in its Farmville MLK Showcase matchup with Wake Forest. The Mariners fell behind 32-8 after the first quarter on their way to a 91-46 defeat. They woke up a little after the opening frame, getting outscored by four, nine and eight, respectively, over the next three quarters.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Cancelling cable TV
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, I was very happy as I went to Spectrum Cable Co in Morehead City, NC to tell them to cancel my cable TV as I was tired of them continually raising the monthly rates plus adding additional charges to the account which you could not understand as they do not wish for you to comprehend their billing practices.
Sheriff’s Office warns of ‘missed jury duty’ scam
CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a recent imposter scam. Major Jason Wank, chief detective with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, said Jan. 19 county residents reported receiving fake phone calls from a person representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff. Citizens are reporting attempts to elicit money claiming the person has missed jury duty.
Gramercy surprises Anthony on alumni night; longtime coach hangs up whistle
NEWPORT — Gramercy Christian School turned its “Alumni Night” into “Fred Anthony Appreciation Night.”. The longtime coach has decided to hang up his whistle after more than 20 years at the Newport private Christian school. “I think I’m done for good,” he said. “It was a...
Sophomores impressing this winter at West, Croatan
As we head down the stretch of winter sports, one thing is becoming clearer – this year is the year of the sophomore. Varsity rosters and starting rotations are usually made up of juniors and seniors, so when sophomores start to shine, it’s hard not to take notice.
Croatan sweeps Atlantic Coast Invitational indoor track and field meets
HAMPTON, Va. — Athletes from 34 teams participated in the 12th Atlantic Coast Invitational. Thirty-three teams were from Virginia. One was from North Carolina. The North Carolina team came home with victories in both the boys and girls track and field meets at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton, Va.
Croatan grapplers end dual schedule with 43-26 loss at Topsail
HAMPSTEAD — The Croatan wrestling team lost a dual at Topsail 43-26 on Wednesday. It was the Cougars’ second match against the Pirates in a week, following a 42-32 loss in the Dan Varner Patriot Duals on Jan. 14. They dropped to 6-8 in dual action this season with the latest loss.
