For the next couple of months till March 2023, the Cassie Howe Algeo Gallery will feature the paintings of Morehead City resident Kim Sobat. This exhibit will be in the Gallery located in the hallway connecting the new and old lobbies of Carteret Health Care at 3500 Arendell St., Morehead City. As always these shows are free and open to the public at all times. These works of art were hung by the Carteret County Arts Council and are for sale and purchase through the Carteret Healthcare Foundation Office.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO