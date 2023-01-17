Funding Will Help 195 Schools In Michigan Hire Resource Officers

6:00 p.m.

Kingsley area schools received a grant. This will be the district’s first time having a resource officer.

Their interim superintendent wants the officer to connect with students and build relationships, “sitting down, having lunch, going to their games, being able to call the officer by their last name and recognize them. And it’s really it’s really unique, a nice relationship.”

Kingsley’s resource officer will be spending their time in all their schools, elementary, middle and high school.

11:36 a.m.

Gov. Whitmer announced that almost 200 school districts and individual schools around the state will be getting millions of dollars for school resource officers.

“These grant awards will not only help to provide better safety in our school buildings by increasing the number of schools throughout the state with at least one SRO, but very importantly, by prioritizing smaller schools in more remote areas, we will reduce the time it takes for a police response in the event of an emergency,” said MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper.

Smaller schools and schools without a resource officer were given priority for the grants. Schools were required to match 50% of the state’s funding.

The money will be used to support the salaries and training of the officers.

You can find the full list of funding headed to Michigan schools here.