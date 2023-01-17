Read full article on original website
Syracuse University’s cannabis curriculum offers students entryway into industry
NY Cannabis Insider is working with students at Syracuse University on a series of stories about cannabis education programs throughout the state. The state of New York is in a strange gray area when it comes to cannabis – while the drug has been legalized in the state for recreational use, there are still several barriers that remain in the federal arena.
‘The job ahead must be massive and positive’: What MLK’s legacy looks like in 6 Syracuse changemakers
Syracuse University gives out an Unsung Heroes Award every year during their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day event, which this year took place on Sunday, Jan. 22. The school has given out this award since 1994 to community leaders who embody MLK’s vision for an equal nation and world.
SyraQs: Syracuse resident rescued from a drug addict now counsels Loretto employees
Editor’s note: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. Every Monday, we’ll publish a fast-paced question-and-answer session with one of them. Here is today’s interview, edited and condensed for clarity. * * * * *
Rashaad, Dior, now Brexialee. Can latest child’s senseless death finally spur change? (Editorial Board Opinion)
There is no making sense of the death of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, the 11-year-old Syracuse girl killed Monday evening in a drive-by shooting while on her way home from the corner store with a gallon of milk. Words fail to convey the heartbreak of her family, her friends and classmates, her...
Baldwinsville school superintendent to resign, according to proposed settlement
Baldwinsville schools Superintendent Jason D. Thomson would resign effective June 30 under a proposed settlement the school board is scheduled to consider Monday night. Thomson was charged with driving while intoxicated after crowd-surfing with students at a school football game in October. The proposed settlement calls for Thomson to resign...
Axe: Dino Babers’ staff shakeup has made stability obsolete
Syracuse, N.Y. — Stability. Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack used that word in describing the appeal of recruits committing to play football for Dino Babers in an interview with syracuse.com back in December.
Baldwinsville cheer competition held day after student’s death: ‘This one is for you, Ava’ (256 photos)
Baldwinsville’s junior varsity cheerleading team huddled together before their routine during Saturday’s Bling It On Competition at Charles W. Baker High School. “This one is for you, Ava,” they said as they broke the huddle. The cheer competition was held just one day after Ava Wood, a...
Syracuse handled Georgia Tech. Let’s see if the Orange is ready for prime time (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team took care of business against Georgia Tech, defeating the Yellow Jackets 80-63 on Saturday afternoon at the McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. Now let’s see what the Orange really has.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 8)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score at No. 13 Duke
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 62-50 loss at No. 13 Duke on Sunday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Duke_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
Oneida Indian Nation’s record-breaking year provides windfall to Onondaga, other counties
Business has been good for the Oneida Indian Nation lately, especially, it seems, at the thousands of slot machines it operates at its casinos and shops. And that’s good news for the state, Onondaga County and nine other county governments that receive annual payments from the Oneidas through a settlement reached with state and local officials in 2013.
Syracuse women’s basketball drops 3rd-straight game with 62-50 loss at No. 13 Duke
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse women’s basketball finished its two-game road swing with a hard-fought loss against Atlantic Coast Conference rival Duke, 62-50, Sunday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Senior guard, Alaina Rice led the Syracuse (13-7, 4-5 ACC) offense with 15 points. Dyaisha Fair,...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Georgia Tech
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 80-63 victory at Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your mobile...
Bracket watch: How many ACC teams are on the NCAA Tournament bubble?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The ACC has six teams that are in excellent shape to make the NCAA Tournament. Five of them — Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Miami and North Carolina State — have already secured a handful of big wins this season without suffering more than one bad loss. That combination is one that traditionally leads to an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Middle school welcomes community to gather at church to remember 11-year-old girl
Syracuse, N.Y. – A service will be held Sunday morning in honor of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old girl gunned down near her home after buying milk for her grandma. Syracuse STEM at Blodgett Middle School will honor Brexialee in a church service, district spokesman Michael Henesey said. Brexialee was...
Friends, classmates fill prayer service for Ava Wood
Baldwinsville, N.Y. -- Friends, teammates and classmates of Ava Wood packed St. Mary’s Church in Baldwinsville Sunday night for a prayer service and candlelight vigil for the 14-year-old. Young people filled the church’s pews and altar for the hour-long service for Wood, who was found shot to death Friday...
Brexialee Torres-Ortiz remembered in church service for her kindness, ‘smile no one can take away’
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 50 people packed into a small Near West Side church Saturday night for a service dedicated to Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting Monday night in Syracuse. Friends, family and community members filed into Ministerio Unidos Marcando La...
Syracuse basketball box score at Georgia Tech
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 80-63 victory at Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_GT_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Joe Girard’s huge...
Is Joe Girard one of the ACC’s best players? Georgia Tech’s coach thinks so
Atlanta – The four years of getting pounded by managers holding big, bulky pads during practices has paid off for Joe Girard. The Syracuse guard, known primarily for most of his Orange career as a shooter, has become in his senior season an all-around scorer.
Mom of Ava Wood’s message to Central NY: Thank you for outpouring of love, support
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The mother of Ava Wood on Saturday thanked the Central New York community for its love and support toward her family following her daughter’s killing in Baldwinsville. Ava, 14, was found shot dead Friday morning in a house at 6 Triangle Place in Baldwinsville along...
