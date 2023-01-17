ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball box score at No. 13 Duke

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 62-50 loss at No. 13 Duke on Sunday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Duke_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Oneida Indian Nation’s record-breaking year provides windfall to Onondaga, other counties

Business has been good for the Oneida Indian Nation lately, especially, it seems, at the thousands of slot machines it operates at its casinos and shops. And that’s good news for the state, Onondaga County and nine other county governments that receive annual payments from the Oneidas through a settlement reached with state and local officials in 2013.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Bracket watch: How many ACC teams are on the NCAA Tournament bubble?

Syracuse, N.Y. — The ACC has six teams that are in excellent shape to make the NCAA Tournament. Five of them — Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Miami and North Carolina State — have already secured a handful of big wins this season without suffering more than one bad loss. That combination is one that traditionally leads to an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Friends, classmates fill prayer service for Ava Wood

Baldwinsville, N.Y. -- Friends, teammates and classmates of Ava Wood packed St. Mary’s Church in Baldwinsville Sunday night for a prayer service and candlelight vigil for the 14-year-old. Young people filled the church’s pews and altar for the hour-long service for Wood, who was found shot to death Friday...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score at Georgia Tech

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 80-63 victory at Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_GT_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Joe Girard’s huge...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy