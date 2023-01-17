ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Today in History: January 17, the Great Brink’s Robbery happens

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ixHa9_0kHXu2q000
In 1991, Operation Desert Storm begins, with US-led coalition forces bombing Iraq, during the Gulf War.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 17, 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower delivered his farewell address in which he warned against “the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.”

On this date:

In 1917, Denmark ceded the Virgin Islands to the United States for $25 million.

In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces launched the first of four battles for Monte Cassino in Italy; the Allies were ultimately successful.

In 1950, the Great Brink’s Robbery took place as seven masked men held up a Brink’s garage in Boston, stealing $1.2 million in cash and $1.5 million in checks and money orders. (Although the entire gang was caught, only part of the loot was recovered.)

In 1955, the submarine USS Nautilus made its first nuclear-powered test run from its berth in Groton (GRAH’-tuhn), Connecticut.

In 1966, the Simon & Garfunkel album “Sounds of Silence” was released by Columbia Records.

In 1977, convicted murderer Gary Gilmore, 36, was shot by a firing squad at Utah State Prison in the first U.S. execution in a decade.

In 1991, Operation Desert Storm begins, with US-led coalition forces bombing Iraq, during the Gulf War.

In 1994, the 6.7 magnitude Northridge earthquake struck Southern California, killing at least 60 people, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

In 1995, more than 6,000 people were killed when an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 devastated the city of Kobe (koh-bay), Japan.

In 2016, Iran released three Americans, former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati, Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian and pastor Saeed Abedini, as part of a prisoner swap that also netted Tehran some $100 billion in sanctions relief.

In 2020, U.S. health officials announced that they would begin screening airline passengers from central China for the new coronavirus; people traveling from Wuhan, China, would have their temperature checked and be asked about symptoms.

Ten years ago: Algerian helicopters and special forces stormed a gas plant in the stony plains of the Sahara to wipe out Islamist militants and free hostages from at least 10 countries. Nearly all the militants were killed; at least 40 hostages died in the standoff. Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network broadcast the first of a two-part interview with Lance Armstrong, in which the disgraced cyclist told Winfrey he had started doping in the mid-1990s.

Five years ago: Snow, ice and record-breaking cold closed runways, highways, schools and government offices across the South; at least 15 people died. A broad rally propelled the Dow Jones industrial average to close above 26,000 points for the first time. The rival Koreas agreed to form their first unified Olympic team and have their athletes parade together for the first time in 11 years during the opening ceremony of the upcoming Winter Olympics in South Korea.

One year ago: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov angrily rejected U.S. allegations that Moscow was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine, as Russian troops who were stationed near Ukraine’s border launched more drills. Organizers of the Winter Olympics in Beijing said they would offer event tickets only to “selected” spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Today’s birthdays:

Former FCC chairman Newton N. Minow is 97. Actor James Earl Jones is 92. Talk show host Maury Povich is 84. Pop singer Chris Montez is 81. Actor Joanna David is 76. Actor Jane Elliot (“General Hospital”) is 76. Rock musician Mick Taylor is 75. Singer Steve Earle is 68. Singer Paul Young is 67. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 66.

Singer Susanna Hoffs (The Bangles) is 64. Movie director-screenwriter Brian Helgeland is 62. Actor-comedian Jim Carrey is 61. Actor Denis O’Hare is 61. Former first lady Michelle Obama is 59. Actor Joshua Malina is 57. Singer Shabba Ranks is 57. Actor Naveen Andrews is 54. Electronic music DJ Tiesto is 54. Rapper Kid Rock is 52. Actor Freddy Rodriguez is 48. Actor-writer Leigh Whannell is 46. Actor-singer Zooey Deschanel is 43. Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 43. Singer Ray J is 42. Actor Diogo Morgado is 42. Country singer Amanda Wilkinson is 41. Former NBA player Dwyane Wade is 41. Actor Ryan Gage is 40. DJ-singer Calvin Harris is 39. Folk-rock musician Jeremiah Fraites is 37. Actor Jonathan Keltz is 35. Actor Kelly Marie Tran (Film: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) is 34. Actor Kathrine Herzer is 26.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Today in History: January 20, Inauguration Day (every 4 years)

In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt became the first chief executive to be inaugurated on Jan. 20 instead of March 4. In 1801, Secretary of State John Marshall was nominated by President John Adams to be chief justice of the United States. In 1841, the island of Hong Kong was...
WausauPilot

Today in History: January 18, Captain Cook reaches Hawaii

Today’s Highlight in History: On Jan. 18, 2020, ahead of opening statements in the first Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, House prosecutors wrote that Trump had “used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in a United States election for his personal political gain,” while Trump’s legal team denounced what it called a “brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing

The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
FLORIDA STATE
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy