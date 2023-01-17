Read full article on original website
Two West Chester Residents Win PA Parks and Forests Photography Contest
Mark Lucas' photo submitted to the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Annual Photo Contest. With nearly 600 photo entries in the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s 2022 Photo Contest, there was stiff competition for the twenty prize slots. “The passion people have for their state parks and forests is evident...
The YMCA of Greater Brandywine Doubles Down on Family-Friendly Fun
During the cold month of January, when winter blues are likely to set in, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine (YGBW) invites area families to leave the house for a dose of good, old-fashioned family fun.
Novel from Bestselling Author and Malvern Resident About a Chester County Family in Witness Protection
Lisa Scottoline, the bestselling author who lives on a horse farm in Malvern, released her 34th work of fiction last year, a thriller titled What Happened to the Bennetts, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia magazine. With her daughter grown up, the prolific author has been feeling like she is back...
Rep. Houlahan to Host State of the Sixth Town Hall at Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville
Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) has announced the details of her upcoming State of the Sixth Town Hall happening on Monday, Jan. 23 at The Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville. Doors will open at 5:30 PM and the event will begin at 6 PM. This is the fourth year Houlahan has held...
FitCore Extreme Embraces Popularity of High-Intensity Strength Training
As the nation continues to embrace the importance of fitness, particularly for children, General Recreation in Newtown Square gives you FitCore Extreme to create your own custom fitness course.
Phoenixville Kombucha Vinegar ‘Baba’s Acid Trip’ Gaining Popularity Since Release
Baba’s Bucha, a popular Phoenixville kombucha brand, recently released Baba’s Acid Trip, its new line of tart and tangy kombucha vinegars, reports Jennaphr Frederick for FOX29. “Baba’s Acid Trip begins where our kombucha ends,” said Olga Sorzano, founder of Baba’s Bucha. “Baba’s Acid Trip is six months old...
Jennifer Lopez Appointed to Committee Chairperson for the Chester County Partnership to End Homelessness
Jennifer Lopez, CEO of Friends Association has been elected as the new Chairperson for the Governance Board of the Chester County Partnership to End Homelessness. The Partnership is a community-based collaborative of agencies, foundations, and organizations committed to ending and preventing homelessness in Chester County through advocacy, education, and access to services.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Historic Farmhouse Was First Schoolhouse for Parkesburg Community
A historic farmhouse set on 2.4 acres with four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Parkesburg. Built in 1795, this splendid residence was the first public schoolhouse for the local community.
Guests at Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Inaugural Party Enjoy Music, Food from Chester County
Guests at Governor Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party that was held on Tuesday at Rock Lititz in Lititz got to enjoy both music and some delicious food from Chester County, writes Sue Gleiter for PennLive.
Who Will Be Recognized in the 2023 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars? Submit Your Nominations Now
The inaugural VISTA Millennial Superstars Awards Reception & Celebration was held in February 2020 at Saint-Gobain in Malvern. Nominations for the 2023 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars have been filtering in for more than a month. With the Feb. 3 deadline on the horizon, now is the time to submit...
Lamb McErlane Attorney Jake D. Becker Elected Partner of Firm
Lamb McErlane PC has announced that Jake D. Becker has been elected a Partner of the Firm. Becker is a member of Lamb McErlane’s litigation group. He litigates cases at both the trial and appellate levels and handles a variety of employment, insurance coverage, contract, and tort-based disputes. Becker...
Wall Street Journal: In Philadelphia, Old Christmas Trees are a Delicious Buffet for Local Goats
Philly Goat Project in Philadelphia helps recycle old Christmas trees by offering them as a delicious buffet of pine needles and twigs for local goats, writes Joel Millman for The Wall Street Journal.
VISTA Careers — West Chester University
Enrolling more than 17,000 students, West Chester University is the largest member of the 14-institution Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. Founded in 1871, WCU is a comprehensive public institution, offering a diverse range of more than 200 undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral programs in more than 50 fields of study.
IT Edge in West Chester Aims to Help Grow, Transform Businesses in the New Year
With 2022 come and gone, a new year arises with new opportunities. Whether you’re starting a new business, or trying to grow your existing one, the new year is a great time to set goals for yourself and take steps to achieve them. Regardless of your position, growing your...
West Chester-Based QVC Brings Pennsylvanian Swirl Bread Nationwide
Thanks to West Chester-based QVC and online shoppers, 5 Generation Bakers’ popular Jenny Lee Swirl Bread is now known nationwide, writes Kristy Locklin for the Pittsburgh Magazine.
These Four Chester County Sports Bars are Where Fans Flock to for Eagles Playoffs
Go Birds! Many businesses are hosting Saturday’s Philadelphia Eagles playoff game against the New York Giants. Here are Chester County sports bars to check out, Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today.
Pennsylvania Institute of Technology’s Nursing Students Work with County Medical Examiner
The Delaware County Medical Examiner’s Office in Lima has partnered with the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media to offer educational training to its nursing students.
C&N Welcomes M. William Kadri as Vice President, Regional Personal Banking Manager
C&N announces that M. William Kadri has joined the Southeast Region team as Vice President and Regional Personal Banking Manager based in Doylestown. Kadri brings 10 years of retail banking experience to the team at C&N. He will lead the southeast-region retail team in growing the market’s deposit and loan...
West Chester University Part of Initiative to Help Combat Student Hunger on Campus
West Chester University (WCU) is one of the first recipients of funding through Pennsylvania’s Hunger-Free Campus Initiative, a new program aimed at combatting student hunger on campus, said state Senator Carolyn Comitta.
Oldest Retail Business in Coatesville Set to Close
Chertok’s Furniture and Mattress, the oldest retail business in Coatesville since opening in 1902, is closing its doors for good, writes Jen Samuel for The Daily Local News. Larry Chertok, the owner of the fourth-generation family-owned business, is retiring and moving with his wife, Terian Chertok, a retired teacher, to Florida. Chertok said that the building housing the 121-year-old business is already under contract with a buyer.
