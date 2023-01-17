ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, PA

Jennifer Lopez Appointed to Committee Chairperson for the Chester County Partnership to End Homelessness

Jennifer Lopez, CEO of Friends Association has been elected as the new Chairperson for the Governance Board of the Chester County Partnership to End Homelessness. The Partnership is a community-based collaborative of agencies, foundations, and organizations committed to ending and preventing homelessness in Chester County through advocacy, education, and access to services.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA Careers — West Chester University

Enrolling more than 17,000 students, West Chester University is the largest member of the 14-institution Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. Founded in 1871, WCU is a comprehensive public institution, offering a diverse range of more than 200 undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral programs in more than 50 fields of study.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Oldest Retail Business in Coatesville Set to Close

Chertok’s Furniture and Mattress, the oldest retail business in Coatesville since opening in 1902, is closing its doors for good, writes Jen Samuel for The Daily Local News. Larry Chertok, the owner of the fourth-generation family-owned business, is retiring and moving with his wife, Terian Chertok, a retired teacher, to Florida. Chertok said that the building housing the 121-year-old business is already under contract with a buyer.
COATESVILLE, PA
Chester County, PA
