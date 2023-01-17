Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Mardi Gras returns to the Gulf Coast
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - The countdown is over. Mardi Gras season is now in full swing. Krewe de la Dauphine kicked off the first Mardi Gras parade of the season on Dauphin Island Saturday. “O-M-G, I love this,” said Susan Clemons, first time celebrating Mardi Gras on the island....
What’s Working: ‘Dr. Fun’ dancing through the hospital
In tonight's What's Working, a doctor at USA Health Children's and Women's Hospital has gotten a reputation here along the Gulf Coast. Dr. Lynn Batten, a Pediatric Cardiologist, is known as "Dr. Fun."
WALA-TV FOX10
Krewe De La Dauphine prepares for first Mardi Gras parade of the year
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -Members of the Krewe De La Dauphine were at it bright and early ahead of the first Mardi Gras parade of the season. “We are very honored that we’re the first Mardi Gras parade to roll so we do take that into consideration, and we set the tone for the season,” said a KDLD member.
WALA-TV FOX10
More light showers around today…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We’re not done with the rain yet. Showers are likely to redevelop later this morning and into the afternoon across the area. Most of the rain will be light, but there will also be a line of more moderate rain in the afternoon. When it’s not showering it will mostly be overcast for our Sunday.
WALA-TV FOX10
Perspectives: Fighting Homelessness
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Derek Boulware is the CEO of Housing First Inc. He updates us on the status of the homeless in Mobile County and Baldwin County and shares about Housing First’s annual upcoming event, Project Homeless Connect. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather...
WALA-TV FOX10
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Homelessness in lower Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds joined us to preview this week’s episode of Perspectives about homelessness in Lower Alabama. The mission of Housing First, Inc. is to end homelessness in southwest Alabama. Their approach to serving people experiencing homelessness, recognizes a homeless person must first be able to access a decent, safe place to live, that does not limit length of stay (permanent housing), before stabilizing, improving health, reducing harmful behaviors, or increasing income.
WALA-TV FOX10
Grant to help provide infrastructure for mega site plant in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Grant money awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will go toward infrastructure to support a planned aluminum manufacturing and recycling plant in Bay Minette, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced. Ivey notified Mayor Robert Wills that the $2.5 million grant had been approved,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Stop the Violence Rally and Job Fair
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s a Stop the Violence Rally and Job Fair happening this weekend in Mobile. Prayer Service – 6.p.m. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
Shots fired at area community center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon. According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said. The incident happened...
WALA-TV FOX10
Sunshine returns today; severe weather threat for midweek
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re finally going to see the sunshine again after a dreary weekend. Our temps are starting off cold with many spots in the low 40s as of 5 a.m. Most spots will see a high near 60 degrees with no chance of rain. Things change during the day tomorrow as a warm front moves onshore and we see the winds significantly ramping up. Winds could ramp up to 30-40mph during the day and night but most of the day Tuesday will be dry. A severe weather threat exists for tomorrow night and into early Wednesday morning. For now, the severe risk zone is a Level 3 out of 5. All modes of severe weather are possible including the risk of tornadoes and straight line winds. Make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued. Based on model guidance, it should be a quick moving squall line that pushes in. We turn dry and quiet the remainder of the week with highs in the mid 50s for Thursday and Friday with morning temps down to the mid to upper 30s.
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes Mayor pushing back against Mobile’s plans of annexation
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The mayor of Semmes is pushing back against a plan that would annex parts of his city into Mobile. Four plans revealed this week by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, show the different options for bringing new residents into the city. Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook says...
WALA-TV FOX10
Chickasaw PD cancels alert for 64-year-old woman
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman missing since Friday afternoon. Camoleet Lewis, 64, may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, police said. Lewis was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the area...
WALA-TV FOX10
Federal Prosecutor: Most Glock chips in Mobile are homemade on 3D printers
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Most of the machine gun conversion devices showing up on city streets in recent months have been homemade, according to the top federal prosecutor in southern Alabama. Those devices – known as Glock switches, or chips – can transform semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic guns capable...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County SO and AltaPointe Health team up to fight mental health crisis
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The mental health crisis in Alabama is only getting worse and with no state-run institutions left to help with the problem, more and more mental health patients are ending up in jail. There’s now an effort underway to address this issue. A partnership between...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Commission seeks input for housing grant priorities
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County needs to hear from residents, organizations that serve the homeless and others. What are our most pressing local needs related to affordable housing, rental assistance, homelessness prevention and shelters?. The comment period is now through Feb. 14, 2023 via the online survey available through...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man transported from Forrest County to Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, is now in custody of the Jackson County Adult Detention Center after being jailed in Forrest County. The Hattiesburg woman was arrested two days after the body of 32-year-old Vancleave-native Cody O’Neal was found at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road in St. Martin.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD say man shot while standing outside apartment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was shot while standing outside his apartment Saturday morning. Mobile police responded to Springhill Medical Center after the man showed up with a gunshot wound around 2 a.m. According to authorities, the victim told officers he was standing outside at Woodside Apartments when...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating death after man came to precinct two with life-threatening injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating a death after a man came to the second precinct station with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Authorities said they responded to precinct two off of Highway 90 at approximately 7:02 p.m. Saturday night after an unknown vehicle had entered the parking lot.
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman accused of elder exploitation
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 45-year-old woman is behind bars on charges of elder exploitation. Emily A. Adams of the Sardis community was booked into the Baldwin County Corrections Center Friday morning and faces four felony charges, including one count of financial exploitation of the elderly and three counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend after argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible domestic violence incident in which one man was shot. Police responded to University Hospital shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday in reference to one shot. Investigators said the victim told them that his girlfriend shot him after the two argued. The incident happened in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street.
