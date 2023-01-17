Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp RabbitsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
gsabizwire.com
Patent Attorney Robert Merting joins Kim, Lahey & Killough Law Firm
Kim, Lahey & Killough Law Firm is pleased to announce the addition of Robert Merting as an attorney in the firm’s Greenville, SC, office. Mr. Merting’s primary focus will be the firm’s intellectual property practice, corporate law, and regulatory compliance. He will also provide legal services directed to patent application preparation, contract and licenses, trademarks, non-disclosure agreements, and litigation.
greenvillejournal.com
Prisma Health opens primary care office in downtown Greenville
Prisma Health has opened a new primary care facility in downtown Greenville, the health care system announced Jan. 13. Prisma Health Primary Care – Stone & Main, which is located at 1 E. Stone Ave., provides services such as:. Acute illnesses and management of chronic diseases. Physicals, including annual...
greenvillejournal.com
New subdivision coming to West Greenville
Here’s a recap of the City of Greenville Planning Commission’s January meeting:. Approved: Major Subdivision on Bob Street and Pack Street. Applicant Neal Fogleman presented plans to divide one lot into four lots located on Bob Street and Pack Street. Fogleman intends to build a single-family home on one lot and sell the remaining three lots. Located on the intersection of Bob Street and Pack Street, the development utilizes public roads with no proposed new streets.
thejournalonline.com
Upstate Forever announces two Watershed Grants for Anderson County
The Anderson County Watershed Protection Council recently announced two grant awards from $30,000 to $90,000 to the Rocky River Conservancy and the Anderson Soil and Water Conservation District. The recipients are launching projects that will improve water quality and education in the county. The water council and new grant program...
gsabizwire.com
Newsweek names Greenville Technical College to 2023 List of America’s Top Online Colleges
Greenville Technical College (GTC) has been ranked #97 out of the top 200 online learning colleges in the nation. The list is compiled by Newsweek and global data firm Statista Inc. based on a survey of online learners and research into institutions providing online education. Those named to the list were awarded five stars if their aggregate score value was above the median score of all awarded institutions and four stars if that score fell below.
golaurens.com
City of Laurens is back in the residential waste removal business
Laurens City Council voted on Thursday night to get back into the residential waste removal business beginning February 27, 2023. By providing these services in-house, City Council’s action keeps monthly fees at their current level, well-below the rates of neighboring municipalities. In addition to ensuring a seamless transition of services when the City’s contract with Green for Life Environmental (GFL) ends in March, the City will also replace the aging facilities which house the Streets and Sanitation Department and provide a new “convenience center” intended to reduce instances of illegal dumping. Providing residential trash services in-house is expected to save the City approximately $132,000 each year.
gsabusiness.com
Auto parts supplier announces $50M expansion in Laurens County
A global automotive supplier is expanding its operations in Laurens County. Yanfeng’s $49.6 million investment will create approximately 58 new jobs over the next five years, according to a South Carolina Department of Commerce news release. “Yanfeng is pleased to make this additional investment and further grow our Fountain...
ngtnews.com
Proterra Moves Electric Bus Manufacturing to South Carolina Facilities
Proterra Inc. is concentrating electric bus and battery manufacturing at its larger South Carolina production facilities following an exit from the company’s City of Industry, Calif., plant by the end of 2023. The company’s decision to consolidate electric bus and battery production in South Carolina does not affect Proterra’s...
wspa.com
Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit facility starts construction
Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit facility starts construction. Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit …. Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit facility starts construction. New Swamp Rabbit Trail Detour. New changes along the Swamp Rabbit Trail began today as crews continue to work on the McDaniel...
thejournalonline.com
County Council denies zoning change that would allow new apartments – Off Liberty Highway
During their meeting Tuesday, Anderson County Council denied a zoning request that would have allowed a 360 unit apartment and commercial development between Liberty Highway and Hwy. 76, agreed to sell the Iva library property to School District 3 and approved a zoning change request in the Williamston area. Council...
golaurens.com
Mountville student achieves multiple degrees by the age of 18
Chayney Whelchel, an 18-year-old resident of Mountville, recently received high school and college diplomas that were achieved simultaneously. Whelchel, who was homeschooled throughout her youth, graduated in December from high school and Piedmont Tech. At PTC, she graduated with an Associate's Degree in Science, an Associate's Degree in the Arts, and a Certificate in University Studies.
wspa.com
New Swamp Rabbit Trail Detour
New changes along the Swamp Rabbit Trail began today as crews continue to work on the McDaniel Avenue Bridge. New changes along the Swamp Rabbit Trail began today as crews continue to work on the McDaniel Avenue Bridge. Sunday Forecast. Scattered showers slowly come to an end overnight with sunshine...
gsabizwire.com
Ravenel Curry pledges $10 million gift for Furman’s Timmons Arena renovation
Businessman and philanthropist Ravenel B. Curry III has pledged $10 million to Furman University for renovations to Timmons Arena, home to the Paladins’ men’s and women’s basketball programs. The gift is the largest in Furman Athletics history and will be the cornerstone of a $40 million project, funded primarily by donations, to make Timmons a premier venue among mid-major universities in the nation.
AOL Corp
After hours-long bowl game bottlenecks, will SC finally fix its stretch of I-95?
University of South Carolina and Clemson University football fans shared equal frustration last month as both headed down Interstate 95 toward their respective bowl games in Jacksonville and Miami and were caught by the congested, bottlenecked highway. “I-95 is definitely a parking lot!,” tweeted Gamecock fan Robin Ghent. “Painful stop...
eastcoasttraveller.com
6 Best Restaurants in Downtown Greenville, SC
Jianna, an Italian osteria in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, is a modern Italian restaurant with a 40-foot bar, house-made pasta, and hand-crafted cocktails. The chef, Michael Kramer, adds a unique twist to dishes. The restaurant's menu is designed to showcase its love of food. Its signature cocktails are made with Elijah Craig Single Batch Bourbon and Carpano Sweet Vermouth. Guests can enjoy the artisanal spirits while sampling the restaurant's unique shapes, flavors, and fresh seafood preparations. Jianna has a sleek and unpretentious design that's perfect for family meals. Jianna's chef adds a twist to traditional Italian cuisine, using seasonal, local ingredients to create various meals.
SCDOT hopes Woodruff Road project will clear congestion
If you live in the Upstate you’ve probably sat in traffic on Woodruff Road a handful of times.
gsabusiness.com
James Beard-nominated restaurant in Greenville closes, plans new concept
A highly regarded restaurant in Greenville has closed, but its owners have plans to open a new concept in the same location. Oak Hill Café and Farm, located off Poinsett Highway in Greenville, closed Dec. 18 — less than four years after its inception. Oak Hill Café and...
FOX Carolina
SCDOT entering next phase of Woodruff Road Congestion Relief Project
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Woodruff Road Congestion Relief Project started in 2017. Even though we still have many years to go before we’ll actually see progress, SC Department of Transportation officials are working on it now. This Spring, they’ll enter phase four of the project. “The...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
WYFF4.com
New community of tiny cabins opens near Lake Hartwell
SENECA, S.C. — Just a 50-minute drive from Greenville, Getaway Lake Hartwell boasts 40 cabins spread across 54 acres. Company officials said the cabins have views of dense, old-growth forests, and the area offers extensive trails to immerse yourself in nature. Officials said the cabins offer the creature comforts...
