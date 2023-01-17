ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Gas Station Stick Up Leaves 1 Dead In Northeast Philly: Police

By Mac Bullock
 5 days ago
Exxon, 7150 Torresdale Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man is dead following a suspected armed robbery at a Tacony gas station early on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Philadelphia police told Daily Voice.

First responders were called to the Exxon at 7150 Torresdale Avenue just after 4 a.m. for reports of a suspect with a gun, the department said. There, authorities found a 40-year-old Asian man dead with a gunshot wound to the back, they added.

The victim was not identified, and no weapon was recovered from the scene, according to detectives. Police say they are seeking three suspects in the slaying, and believe the incident was a botched robbery.

An investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Comments / 13

Whybotherme
5d ago

Trashy, violent and murderous city. Philly use to be a good place. I don’t dare go there now unless it’s really necessary which is close to never.

Reply(1)
8
TheResident
5d ago

My company picked up the tent stakes and ran away from Philly. Hundreds and hundreds of us no longer supporting local restaurants, vendors and businesses. The dems encouraged the ‘summer of love’ and the rampant looting hasn’t stopped. Kenny + Krasner = Complete Failures.

Reply(1)
8
Darius Garvin
5d ago

I guess they don't know that if you actually go to work anywhere for 40hrs a week, you can actually make that money.

Reply
6
 

