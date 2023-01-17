ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chatsports.com

'We cannot afford to have Casemiro absent': Man United fans desperately urge Erik ten Hag to rest star midfielder against Crystal Palace... as the Brazilian will miss the huge clash with Arsenal if he is booked at Selhurst Park

Casemiro, Arsenal, Erik ten Hag, Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Manchester United, Brazil. Manchester United fans have desperately called on Erik ten Hag to rest Casemiro against Crystal Palace to prevent him missing the huge clash with Arsenal through suspension. The Brazilian midfielder has been hugely influential to...
chatsports.com

Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle

Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
OnlyHomers

Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury

Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
chatsports.com

USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'

American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement

Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020,  ...
Yardbarker

Veronique Rabiot and Juventus directors test the waters in Tuesday’s meeting

On Tuesday afternoon, Veronique Rabiot held a meeting with Juventus directors at Continassa, with the main topic naturally being Adrien Rabiot’s contract renewal. The Frenchman joined the Bianconeri in 2019, but his current deal expires in the summer. The 27-year-old is currently enjoying what could arguably be the best football of his career on a personal level, so the player and his mother/agent are eager to pounce on the opportunity and secure the best possible terms.
ng-sportingnews.com

When is PSG vs Al Nassr? Ronaldo vs Messi friendly match date, time and schedule

Cristiano Ronaldo's time in Saudi Arabia is set to begin. Interestingly enough, it could start against Lionel Messi. The Portuguese icon signed for Saudi club Al Nassr, and while his debut for the Middle Eastern side has been put off slightly as he serves a suspension, he will soon get underway for his new team.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Man Utd consider Raya move in summer

Manchester United have made an improved contract offer to 18-year-old Argentine Alejandro Garnacho amid interest from Real Madrid. (Independent), external. Meanwhile, United are ready to rival Chelsea and Tottenham for the signing of Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required), external.
chatsports.com

Southampton 'bid $8.6million for Antalyaspor and United States striker Haji Wright, short of the Turkish side's $11m asking price'... as the Saints hope they can add more fire power in battle to avoid Premier League relegation

Relegation pole sitters Southampton are hoping that that addition of United States striker Haji Wright will be just what they need to stay in the Premier League. With the relegation battle as tight as ever, Southampton are in need of goals and they hope the Antalyaspor man could be exactly what's required to stay up.
The Independent

Arsenal ‘plan Declan Rice move’ to beat Chelsea for West Ham midfielder

What the papers sayWest Ham could receive an offer from Arsenal for their midfielder Declan Rice, report the Mail. The 24-year-old has been linked with Chelsea but the Gunners could move in the summer. The report comes after Mikel Arteta recently saw Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22, opt to join Chelsea instead of them.West Ham have made an offer for Aston Villa striker Danny Ings, the Daily Telegraph reports. The 30-year-old is his club’s top scorer so far this season and is rated at around £15million.The same newspaper says Hammers boss David Moyes, 59, is under threat if the team...
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Coach Simone Inzaghi: “We Played The Perfect Match Against AC Milan, A Pleasure Watching This Team Play”

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that there is little that his team could have done better in their 3-0 triumph over AC Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana this evening. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, via FCInterNews, the coach gave his reaction to his team’s performance to secure the Supercoppa trophy for the second season in a row.
Yardbarker

Chelsea “well informed” on potential forward transfer, says Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea are reportedly well informed on the situation regarding Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, according to Fabrizio Romano. The France international has shone in his time in the Bundesliga and looks like he’d be a useful addition to this Chelsea squad, with Graham Potter in need of an upgrade on the likes of Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea's Priority Is Now A Midfielder For January

It has now been confirmed that the priority for Chelsea in January is now a midfielder and they are speaking to a number of players at the moment. Moises Caicedo is of course the main target. Chelsea are expected to lose Jorginho in the summer on a free and could...

