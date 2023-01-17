ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine, IA

KCRG.com

Police still searching for missing Marion man

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are still searching for the 83-year-old Marion man who was last seen four days ago. Police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was last seen driving on Monday at 12:30 p.m. He was driving his red Ford Edge with an Iowa license plate EL779. He...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City seeks emerging artist for bus stop project

In just a few days, the full Iowa House and Senate are set to debate Governor Reynolds' School Voucher plan called "The Students First Act".
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Coralville celebrates Winterfest with a new addition

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Coralville held its annual winterfest today with a new addition. They held an eagle watch along the Iowa River with the help of the Iowa City Bird Club, Iowa Raptor Project/UI Wild, and Johnson County Conservation. There were also activities such as ice...
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Food pantry expects increased need to accompany new location

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A steady stream of people visited the Coralville Community Food Pantry Saturday as it opened its new location 804 13th Avenue. John Boller, Executive Director, said the biggest gain with the new location was the increased storage space. The old location had been a post office, and Boller said, “It’s been a really wonderful location for us, but we quickly outgrew it, the building was falling apart.”
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Prosecution rests, Defense begins arguments in Alexander Jackson murder trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony continues Friday in the murder trial of Alexander Jackson, accused of killing his sister and parents in their Cedar Rapids home. Scroll down to see the live video of court proceedings - warning, some testimony and images may include graphic details that some may find disturbing. Morning testimony can be found at the bottom of this page.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Benton County Crash closes railroad crossings

Street was killed when the vehicle he and his girlfriend were in was struck by a plow truck along Highway 1 in Iowa City after leaving a team dinner. The 170-day old Ingredion strike could soon be over. Alexander Jackson continuously denies killing family in long interview with police. Updated:...
BENTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The artist who made a sculpture will pay to remove her sculpture from the Hotel at Kirkwood Community College after she sued, claiming the college had mutilated it. Molly Mason designed the sculpture as a water fountain when it was installed when the hotel opened...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Electric vehicle drivers say more quality car chargers are needed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Electric car drivers said there wasn’t enough level 3 or ‘fast chargers’ throughout the state of Iowa and when they did find one, sometimes they didn’t work. “All these years, I’ve been driving my {Nissan} Leaf, but never been able to...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Seasonable Start to the Week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As our latest storm moves to the east it leaves behind some light snow and cloudy skies. No changes are expected into Tuesday as seasonable highs in the upper 20s to near 30 will be found. Our next storm system develops in the Southern Plains and moves our way late Tuesday into Wednesday. At this point, it appears to bring a chance for light snow in the middle of the week. Late-week temperatures drop below normal which could be a sign of things to come for February. Have a great day!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Maquoketa Middle School closed on Friday

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Students will not attend school at Maquoketa Middle School on Friday. It follows a water main break in the city. The district says because there was no water, they had to turn their boiler heating system off. Friday morning, the district said while they did have...
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

More Normal January Weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We end the week with quiet and cloudy conditions. This will also hold into the start of the weekend. A weak system continues to look possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. There will be the chance, during this time, for some light accumulations mainly across the southeast part of the state. The overall pattern still looks more seasonable next week with colder conditions ahead for late January and February.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Linn-Mar School Board pushes back against Gov. Reynold’s education savings account plan

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar School Board is urging families to tell state legislators to vote against Gov. Reynold’s latest education proposal. The plan, which is in House Bill 68, would allow all families to receive taxpayer-funded education savings accounts with more than $7,500 a year to pay for tuition, tutoring, and other costs associated with attending a private school. The money given to families would come from a public school district’s budget, but public schools would receive $1,200 for any student who lives in the district and attends a private school.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

The pins keep coming for Iowa’s ‘ferocious competitor’

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It only took Iowa’s Spencer Lee 38 seconds to lock up his fifth straight pin over a top-eight opponent. “I’m just trying to wrestle every match as hard as I can. I just happen to be getting pins. I think in the past it’s been tech falls or majors or what not. It’s kind of been points,” he said.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Ingredion and Union reach tentative agreement on a 4 year contract

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After striking workers on the picket line for more than 170 days, Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union (BCGTM) and Ingredion officials said they reached a tentative agreement on a new 4-year contract. Mike Moore, who is the president for the BCTGM...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Athlete of the Week: Anissa Droessler

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prairie Senior Anissa Droessler has been bowling since she was 8 years old, and all that time at the ally is paying off. Anissa, who is the defending MVC division champ, rolled a 267 game earlier this year for the Hawks.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

No. 2 Iowa wins 14th straight over Cornhuskers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The No. 2 ranked Iowa wrestling team won 8 of 10 bouts in their dominating 34-6 victory over No. 11 Nebraska. The win marked the Hawkeyes 14th straight dual victory and 14th consecutive over the Cornhuskers. FINAL RESULTS:. 125 - #1 Spencer Lee pinned #7...
LINCOLN, NE

