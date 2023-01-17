Read full article on original website
Related
Fillmore County Journal
Avis E. Larson
Avis E. Larson, 94, of Lanesboro, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Mayo Clinic St. Marys campus. Avis Elaine Peterson was born March 28, 1928, in Amherst Township, Fillmore County, to Alfred and Esther (Johnson) Peterson. After attending Durkin Country School, she attended and graduated from Lanesboro High School in 1946.
Fillmore County Journal
Elaine Erickson
Elaine Erickson, 88, of Rushford, Minn., died January 17, 2023, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford. Elaine Nathleen Berge was born on December 31, 1934, to Amund and Esther (Strand) Berge in Rushford Village, Minn. Elaine lived most of her life in Rushford, Minn. She went to country school in South Rushford through elementary grades and was a 1952 graduate of Rushford High School.
Comments / 0