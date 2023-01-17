Elaine Erickson, 88, of Rushford, Minn., died January 17, 2023, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford. Elaine Nathleen Berge was born on December 31, 1934, to Amund and Esther (Strand) Berge in Rushford Village, Minn. Elaine lived most of her life in Rushford, Minn. She went to country school in South Rushford through elementary grades and was a 1952 graduate of Rushford High School.

