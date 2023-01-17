ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jerry Jones addresses Brett Maher’s Cowboys status after kicking disaster in wild-card win

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDNi7_0kHXtPqR00

Embattled Cowboys kicker Brett Maher isn’t going anywhere.

Despite missing four extra point attempts for Dallas in Monday night’s wild-card win over Tampa Bay , Cowboys brass will not be exploring other options at kicker ahead of Sunday’s divisional-round game against the 49ers.

“No. No. We won’t. He’s done enough good ones,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said of Maher postgame.

"Will you look at some kickers this week?"- Reporter

"No. No. We won't. He's done enough good ones."- Jerry Jones on Cowboys kicker Brett Maher pic.twitter.com/pqqHby6IuD

— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 17, 2023
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqLm1_0kHXtPqR00
Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
Getty Images

Maher, a five-year pro, became the first kicker in league history to miss that many attempts, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Fortunately for Maher, he ended the drought in the fourth quarter, making his fifth attempt as the Cowboys closed out the win, 31-14.

Head coach Mike McCarthy was also asked about Maher and, much like Jones, cited the player’s past performances.

“We need Brett. He understands that. We need to get back on it this week and get him ready to go,” McCarthy said, per ESPN . “Obviously we’re kicking at an outdoor stadium out there in Santa Clara. But you know, yeah, he’s disappointed. We need him. We need him to focus in. He’s been super clutch for us all year.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E7gE5_0kHXtPqR00
Cowboys kicker Brett Maher (19) misses an extra point during the first quarter of their wild-card game against the Buccaneers on Jan. 16, 2023.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eUlns_0kHXtPqR00
Cowboys kicker Brett Maher (19) reacts after missing an extra point during the wild-card game against the Buccaneers on Jan. 16, 2023.
Getty Images

Through 17 regular-season games this year, Maher has made 29 of 32 field goal attempts and 50 of 53 extra point attempts.

Maher expressed Monday he’s ready to put the latest outing behind him as the Cowboys’ postseason run continues.

“This team is too good moving forward for me to have to do that. Just get back at it this week,” he said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Tom Brady has made decision on next season, according to Buccaneers teammates

If Tom Brady is going to return for a 24th year in the NFL, some of his Buccaneers teammates reportedly seem to think it won’t be with Tampa Bay. Multiple players got the sense, from their final interactions of the season with Brady, that he has no intention to play a fourth year with the Buccaneers, NFL Network reported on Saturday. “I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one Buccaneer told the outlet. “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good,” another said. After the Buccaneers were routed by the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round on Monday, the 45-year-old Brady said he would...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers

An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
ARLINGTON, TX
New York Post

Damar Hamlin’s friend gives sobering update on long recovery ahead

Damar Hamlin’s remarkable recovery still has a ways to go. There had been hope Hamlin would be in attendance for a Bills playoff game and he has been at team facility almost daily, according to head coach Sean McDermott. Still, Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative, Jordon Rooney, offered a sobering reminder of what lays ahead for the 24-year-old safety. Hamlin still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati, his marketing representative told The Associated Press on Thursday night. “Damar still requires oxygen and...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Dak Prescott Right Now

The Dallas Cowboys are trailing the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Dallas, trailing by seven points, has the ball with the game on the line.  Is it time for a crushing, backbreaking Dak Prescott interception? Many NFL fans believe that it's coming late ...
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Frustrated Stefon Diggs has words with Josh Allen, quickly exits locker room after Bills loss

Buffalo Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs wasn’t thrilled about another divisional-round exit in the AFC playoff race. Diggs left the locker room early after the Bengals defeated the Bills on Sunday, 27-10, darting out of the area before some of Buffalo’s coaches were inside the tunnel area, according to The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia.  The 29-year-old wideout later returned after being stopped by Bills running back Duke Johnson, per the report. Diggs attended head coach Sean Mcdermott’s postgame speech but left shortly afterward. Diggs’ early exit followed a tense moment on the sidelines at Highmark Stadium, where he was seen flailing his arms and...
BUFFALO, NY
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, reacts to Chiefs QB gutting out injury

Brittany Matthews is showing support for her husband, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, after Saturday’s divisional-round win over the Jaguars, which included an injury scare. A short time after Kansas City punched its ticket to the AFC Championship game following a 27-20 victory against Jacksonville, the 27-year-old Matthews took to Instagram, where she posted a sweet game-day snap with Mahomes, also 27. “Proud,” Matthews captioned the photo, which featured the pair sharing a kiss on the sidelines. Late in the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes appeared to injure his ankle after throwing a pass. At the time, Jaguars outside linebacker...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

How 49ers WAGs celebrated team advancing to NFC Championship game

The 49ers’ WAGs had a blast celebrating the team’s 19-12 win against the Cowboys in the Divisional Round on Sunday. George Kittle’s wife, Claire Kittle, enjoyed a PDA moment after the game, while Christian McCaffrey’s girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, shared a sweet tribute to the running back. Claire, who wore a sparkling gold top and pants with feathers, jumped into Kittle’s arms while celebrating in the back hallways of Levi’s Stadium. Her red and gold Nike sneakers matched Kittle’s Nike cleats he wore during the game. “I’m so happy for you @gkittle,” Claire wrote over a photo of the couple smiling...
New York Post

Cowboys’ season ends with Ezekiel Elliott at center on bizarre final play

The Cowboys tried to catch the 49ers off guard by using Ezekiel Elliott at center for their final play. It didn’t even come close to working, though. The play was snuffed soon after Elliott snapped the ball to quarterback Dak Prescott, with Dallas at the 49ers’ 24-yard line and needing a touchdown to force overtime. Elliott lined up as the only player in front of Prescott. The offensive linemen scattered out wide, perhaps positioned to block for an attempted lateral. But when the ball was snapped, only two players sprinted out for routes, with everyone else hovered near the line of...
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

NFL referee Shawn Hochuli has hot-mic moment during Chiefs’ win over Jaguars

Shawn Hochuli needed the fans at Arrowhead Stadium to start using their inside voices. As he readied himself to announce a penalty during the second quarter of Saturday’s Chiefs-Jaguars Divisional Round game, Hochuli turned his mic on a second too early. “Everybody shut up,” Hochuli was heard saying, before calling roughing the passer against the Jaguars’ Arden Key. With the Chiefs on their way to a fifth consecutive AFC title game, as they beat Jacksonville 27-20 behind a hobbled Patrick Mahomes, you could forgive the crowd for not complying. Hochuli, though, seems to be in the mold of his father, Ed, who was well-known for his on-field explanations before retiring from refereeing in 2018. Shawn Hochuli entered the league in 2014 and has been a referee since 2018. He gained notoriety last postseason when he flagged Tom Brady for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Chiefs will play the winner of Sunday’s Bills-Bengals game. Should the Bills win, the AFC Championship game will be played in Atlanta, the neutral site chosen for a potential Chiefs-Bills game.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
New York Post

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, shows support at Bengals’ win

It seems Olivia Holzmacher is digging the view in snowy Buffalo. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the girlfriend of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow posted a supportive message ahead of Cincinnati’s divisional-round playoff win over the Bills. Captioning the post, “GL,” or “good luck,” Holzmacher zoomed in from her suite at Highmark Stadium to the field, where Burrow, 26, was seen warming up with teammates. The Bengals got off to a hot start in Buffalo, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter and taking a 17-7 lead at halftime. Cincinnati cruised the rest of the way, winning 27-10. The Bengals now head to...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Tensions flare between 49ers, Cowboys as Brett Maher warms up

There’s kicking drama for the Cowboys again. And it was only warmups. Pregame ahead of Sunday’s divisional-round game between Dallas and the 49ers has already featured misses from Brett Maher, a pep talk from owner Jerry Jones and some shenanigans from San Francisco players to try and mess with the Dallas kicker — who missed four extra points in their wild-card round win — even more. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, it “got testy” when Maher tried to navigate his routine. As punter Bryan Anger crouched and waited for the ball, with Maher paced back for a field-goal attempt, members of the 49ers...
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Bengals dominate Bills to earn return trip to AFC Championship

The Bengals are back in the AFC Championship game as the Bills again fall a game short. Cincinnati dominated Buffalo in a 27-10 win in a snow-filled divisional round game at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. The Bengals get a rematch with the Chiefs in Kansas City next Sunday with a return trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Buffalo, which got an emotional lift from having Damar Hamlin in attendance, will be sent home early for a second straight year. Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes and the Bengals defense only allowed a field goal and a Josh Allen rushing touchdown.
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Damar Hamlin provides Bills one bright spot on otherwise dark day

ORCHARD PARK — The end of an emotional year — punctuated by a particularly trying month — arrived for the Bills on Sunday.  It arrived far too early, a premature ending to a season the Bills and their fiercely loyal Bills Mafia hoped and believed had much more magic left in it.  The end result was one of bitter disappointment, a 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC divisional-playoff game at Highmark Stadium that sends the Bengals — not the Bills — to the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs next Sunday.  There was a silver lining to this dark, snowy afternoon-into-evening...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
New York Post

Tony Romo says Josh Allen got ‘tush push’ from Gabe Davis on Bills’ QB sneak

Twice on their first scoring drive Sunday, the Bills used quarterback sneaks — with shoves from behind boosting Josh Allen’s plunge — to convert in short-yardage situations. Tony Romo, on the CBS broadcast, coined the strategy a “little tush push” after wideout Gabe Davis used both hands to push Allen’s backside forward. “A little bottom push right there,” Romo said. “Little tush push.” Romo’s phrase drew a slight chuckle from Jim Nantz, his play-by-play partner for the AFC divisional round matchup against the Bengals in Buffalo When Romo used the phrase, Allen’s quarterback sneak helped them convert a fourth-and-1 from the Cincinnati 23-yard line....
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Bengals want to give Joe Burrow a massive contract this offseason

A Joe Burrow megadeal could come as soon as this offseason. Burrow has another season on his rookie contract, plus a fifth-year option, but the Bengals are targeting this offseason to extend their superstar quarterback, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The LSU product, who led the Bengals to last year’s Super Bowl — a run that included their first division title since 2015 and their first playoff win since 1990 — could set the market for quarterbacks if a deal comes. According to Rapoport, Kyler Murray’s deal, which averages $46.1 million per year, would be considered the floor for Burrow’s negotiations. The 26-year-old...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Joe Burrow shades neutral-site chatter after Bengals’ win: ‘Better send those refunds’

Revenge is a dish best-served ice cold. Just ask Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who responded to the pregame chatter regarding a neutral site for the AFC Championship — in the event his Bengals fell to the Bills in the divisional round — by dominating Buffalo on Sunday, 27-10. “Better send those refunds,” Burrow told CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson postgame, when asked about the AFC Championship talk that failed to include his Bengals. Ahead of Sunday’s playoff clash, Bengals running back Joe Mixon ripped the NFL as tickets for a potential neutral-site AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bills in Atlanta went on...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

49ers grind past Cowboys to punch ticket back to NFC Championship

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losing in that round to the Rams a year ago. The Cowboys lost for the record seventh straight...
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
167K+
Followers
74K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy