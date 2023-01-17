Read full article on original website
Blue
5d ago
I'm sure he wasn't invited. No Maga at this ceremony. He's just like Trump. He doesn't know he lose. Loser
j
4d ago
Sore loser. Republicans can’t win unless they cheat, whine, or lie
Main Line Media News
Guest column: A looks back at Tom Wolf’s tenure as Pa. governor
During the past few weeks, publications across the commonwealth have chosen to view with rose-colored glasses the past eight years of Gov. Tom Wolf’s tenure in Pennsylvania. Most Pennsylvanians outside of the Harrisburg bubble remember it differently. Let’s start with Wolf’s handling of the budget. He likes to take...
Pa. state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti to make history when she gives birth
HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Just 40 years ago, the idea of even a woman – any woman – in Pennsylvania's Senate was a novelty. Out of 50 senators, there was exactly one, and she was a grandmother.Later came more women, including some mothers of younger children. But no woman has ever given birth while a member of the state Senate. If that fact surprises you, consider this: It also surprised the woman who is about to make history by becoming the first. "That had not crossed my mind," said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D-Delaware and Montgomery), until a colleague pointed it out to her.Cappelletti...
Doug Mastriano says lack of GOP support helped lead to gubernatorial loss
Mastriano, who lost to Gov. Josh Shapiro by 15 points, pinned the blame, in part, on a Republican party that he feels abandoned and maligned him.
In first week as governor, Shapiro prioritizes meeting with Planned Parenthood advocates
While campaigning for governor, Josh Shapiro championed reproductive health, vowing to keep abortion legal, safe, and accessible in Pennsylvania if elected. The post In first week as governor, Shapiro prioritizes meeting with Planned Parenthood advocates appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro fills executive staff with loyal allies, political veterans
The new governor’s top advisors will be instrumental in helping Shapiro deliver on campaign promises like raising the minimum wage and cracking down on illegal guns.
erienewsnow.com
Voter ID Passes PA Senate, Faces an Uncertain Future in State House
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Last week, the Pennsylvania Senate passed Senate Bill 1, which includes three constitutional amendments. Senate Bill 1, originally only included voter ID, however two additional constitutional amendments, including a two-year civil window for childhood sex abuse victims and regulatory override, were added to the bill. Voter...
Pa. Senate advances bill to drop school religious garb ban
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two decades after a teacher’s aide was suspended for wearing a cross necklace at school, Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking to remove a provision in state law that bars educators from wearing religious garb while in the classroom. The Senate approved the legislation by a 49-0...
WGAL
Teacher's rights bill passes Senate
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania educators could see new religious freedoms restored in the classroom after a new bill passed through the State Senate Wednesday. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill enjoys a victory after Senate Bill 84 passed. The goal of the bill is to eliminate part of the school code...
Bill allowing teachers to wear religious insignia, garb passes Pa. Senate
Pennsylvania public school teachers would be able to wear religious emblems, insignia and garb while on the job under legislation approved unanimously in the state Senate Wednesday. This bill, which passed 49-0, now goes to the House. It would strike down a state law that requires a teacher to be...
Who has Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro nominated for his cabinet? Here’s the full list
The proposed cabinet would assemble people from across the ideological spectrum who already have experience at top levels of government and public service.
abc27.com
Governor Shapiro removes college requirement for majority of state jobs
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – On his first full day in office, Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order removing the requirement of having a four year college degree for thousands of state jobs in Pennsylvania. According to the Governor, 92% of all commonwealth jobs, approximately 65,000 jobs, will now...
wccsradio.com
SHAPIRO SIGNS FIRST EXECUTIVE ORDER AS GOVERNOR
Newly established Governor Josh Shapiro signed his first executive order on Wednesday, marking his first action in office. According to an announcement, Executive Order 2023-03 states that, effective immediately, 92 percent of government jobs will not require a four-year-college degree. It instructs that the Office of Administration will emphasize skills and experience in Commonwealth job postings and ordering a review of the remaining eight percent of state government jobs that currently require a four-year degree.
Josh Shapiro sworn in as 48th governor of Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Josh Shapiro was sworn into office Jan. 17 at the Pennsylvania State Capitol. Shapiro became the 48th governor of Pennsylvania. He is also its third Jewish governor and the first governor since 1966 to belong to the same political party as his predecessor. Choirs from...
bctv.org
Gov. Wolf Leaves 2,540 Pennsylvanians with Second Chances
Believing strongly that decisions of the past shouldn’t keep Pennsylvanians from making progress, former Governor Tom Wolf granted his final 369 pardons last week. The 369 pardons signed bring his total to 2,540. “I have taken this process very seriously — reviewing and giving careful thought to each and...
Pennsylvania school district gives cops access to patrol rifles | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Class action status sought for suit against Pa. road contractor over benefit plan payments
WILLIAMSPORT – A federal judge has been asked to make a class action the lawsuit against a major Pennsylvania highway contractor accused of failing to make millions of dollars in required contributions to its retirement and other benefit plans. Three former employees of Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., of State...
Pennsylvania launches Frontier Communications probe after deluge of complaints
(The Center Square) – Rural Pennsylvania has long struggled with phone and internet service, and now one provider is facing regulatory scrutiny for its shortcomings. In a number of northern counties, poor phone and internet connections provided by Frontier Communications have loosened a flood of complaints to the offices of Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Wellsboro, Rep. Tina Pickett, R-Towanda, and Rep. Martin Causer, R-Bradford. Customers of Frontier have noted interrupted phone...
Pa. ‘tripledemic’ watch: Hospitals holding up, but COVID-19 deaths rising
Pennsylvania is at a significant juncture in terms of winter illnesses that often strain hospitals.
abc27.com
Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.”
Unemployment rate in Pennsylvania hits record low of 3.9%
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell to a new record low in December, dropping below 4% for the first time since record-keeping began, according to figures released Friday. Payrolls and the workforce grew, but remain below pre-pandemic record levels. The rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point...
