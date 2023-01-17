ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 36

Blue
5d ago

I'm sure he wasn't invited. No Maga at this ceremony. He's just like Trump. He doesn't know he lose. Loser

Reply
15
j
4d ago

Sore loser. Republicans can’t win unless they cheat, whine, or lie

Reply
10
Main Line Media News

Guest column: A looks back at Tom Wolf’s tenure as Pa. governor

During the past few weeks, publications across the commonwealth have chosen to view with rose-colored glasses the past eight years of Gov. Tom Wolf’s tenure in Pennsylvania. Most Pennsylvanians outside of the Harrisburg bubble remember it differently. Let’s start with Wolf’s handling of the budget. He likes to take...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pa. state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti to make history when she gives birth

HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Just 40 years ago, the idea of even a woman – any woman – in Pennsylvania's Senate was a novelty. Out of 50 senators, there was exactly one, and she was a grandmother.Later came more women, including some mothers of younger children. But no woman has ever given birth while a member of the state Senate. If that fact surprises you, consider this: It also surprised the woman who is about to make history by becoming the first. "That had not crossed my mind," said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D-Delaware and Montgomery), until a colleague pointed it out to her.Cappelletti...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Voter ID Passes PA Senate, Faces an Uncertain Future in State House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Last week, the Pennsylvania Senate passed Senate Bill 1, which includes three constitutional amendments. Senate Bill 1, originally only included voter ID, however two additional constitutional amendments, including a two-year civil window for childhood sex abuse victims and regulatory override, were added to the bill. Voter...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pa. Senate advances bill to drop school religious garb ban

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two decades after a teacher’s aide was suspended for wearing a cross necklace at school, Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking to remove a provision in state law that bars educators from wearing religious garb while in the classroom. The Senate approved the legislation by a 49-0...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Teacher's rights bill passes Senate

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania educators could see new religious freedoms restored in the classroom after a new bill passed through the State Senate Wednesday. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill enjoys a victory after Senate Bill 84 passed. The goal of the bill is to eliminate part of the school code...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

SHAPIRO SIGNS FIRST EXECUTIVE ORDER AS GOVERNOR

Newly established Governor Josh Shapiro signed his first executive order on Wednesday, marking his first action in office. According to an announcement, Executive Order 2023-03 states that, effective immediately, 92 percent of government jobs will not require a four-year-college degree. It instructs that the Office of Administration will emphasize skills and experience in Commonwealth job postings and ordering a review of the remaining eight percent of state government jobs that currently require a four-year degree.
FOX 43

Josh Shapiro sworn in as 48th governor of Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Josh Shapiro was sworn into office Jan. 17 at the Pennsylvania State Capitol. Shapiro became the 48th governor of Pennsylvania. He is also its third Jewish governor and the first governor since 1966 to belong to the same political party as his predecessor. Choirs from...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

Gov. Wolf Leaves 2,540 Pennsylvanians with Second Chances

Believing strongly that decisions of the past shouldn’t keep Pennsylvanians from making progress, former Governor Tom Wolf granted his final 369 pardons last week. The 369 pardons signed bring his total to 2,540. “I have taken this process very seriously — reviewing and giving careful thought to each and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania launches Frontier Communications probe after deluge of complaints

(The Center Square) – Rural Pennsylvania has long struggled with phone and internet service, and now one provider is facing regulatory scrutiny for its shortcomings. In a number of northern counties, poor phone and internet connections provided by Frontier Communications have loosened a flood of complaints to the offices of Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Wellsboro, Rep. Tina Pickett, R-Towanda, and Rep. Martin Causer, R-Bradford. Customers of Frontier have noted interrupted phone...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Unemployment rate in Pennsylvania hits record low of 3.9%

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell to a new record low in December, dropping below 4% for the first time since record-keeping began, according to figures released Friday. Payrolls and the workforce grew, but remain below pre-pandemic record levels. The rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
