Chargers fire coordinator Joe Lombardi, QB coach Shane Day after NFL playoff debacle

By Justin Tasch
 5 days ago

The Chargers have their official scapegoats for their playoff collapse.

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and passing-game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day have been fired by the Chargers, the team announced Tuesday morning, three days after Los Angeles blew a 27-0 lead against the Jaguars in the AFC wild-card round, losing 31-30 on a Jacksonville field goal as time expired. The comeback was the third-largest in NFL playoff history.

Lombardi, the 51-year-old grandson of Vince Lombardi, lasted two seasons with the Chargers, who managed just a field goal in the second half in Jacksonville as the Jaguars clawed back for the improbable win, setting up a Saturday matchup with the top-seeded Chiefs. Lombardi had two stints as a quarterbacks coach with the Saints, with a two-year run as the Lions’ offensive coordinator in 2014-15 sandwiched between.

The Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.
Getty Images
The Chargers also fired passing-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Shane Day.
AP

The Chargers averaged 359.3 yards per game during the 2022 regular season, ninth-best in the NFL, and their 23 points per game ranked 13th in the league.

Los Angeles will likely have coaches lining up for their offensive coordinator vacancy thanks to quarterback Justin Herbert, who just completed his third season at age 24 and threw for 4,739 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The job will not come without pressure, however, as Brandon Staley will be expected to make progress in his third year as the team’s head coach after the debacle against the Jaguars.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) walks off the field after a wild-card loss to the Jaguars on Jan. 14, 2023.
AP
The 2023 NFL Playoffs bracket entering the Divisional Round.
NY Post illustration

Day, 48, also lasted two seasons in Los Angeles. He joined the team in 2021 after two years as the 49ers’ quarterbacks coach.

