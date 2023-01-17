Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
FOUR SEASONS FIRE: Cause information may not be released until mid-week or later
It could be mid-week at the earliest before a cause is listed for the Four Seasons Apartment complex fire that displaced all the residents inside the 2230 Prairie building Friday morning. Fire developed in apartment 2A, either listed as the basement or first floor, and was put out quickly. However,...
KVOE
Pickup near Emporia destroyed in Saturday night fire
Fire destroyed a pickup near Emporia on Saturday night. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says the fire was reported around 10:40 pm in the 1600 block of Road 160, about five miles east of Emporia. The truck was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and was eventually destroyed.
KVOE
Wreck near Emporia causes small power outages
A wreck near Emporia caused two small power outages Friday night. Lyon County deputies, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, Emporia Fire and Evergy were all called to Road 170 and G shortly before 10:30 pm after a truck crashed into a power pole. The crash cut the pole in half and brought several power lines down near the wreck site.
KVOE
Aggravated battery, interference with law enforcement cases set for separate preliminary hearings Monday in Lyon County District Court
Three preliminary hearings are scheduled Monday for a man accused of aggravated battery on law enforcement and interference with law enforcement. Lance David Fessler has hearings tentatively set to begin at 2, 2:30 and 3 pm in Lyon County District Court. The lead case involves a count of aggravated battery and unlawful discharge of a firearm dating back to February 2021. Fessler was deemed competent to stand trial as part of a hearing last month, but current defense attorney Steve Atherton has asked to withdraw from the case due to unlisted “professional considerations.”
KVOE
Eight people escape destructive Osage City house fire
Eight people escaped injury after their Osage City home caught fire early Saturday. The Osage City Police Department says the fire happened at 622 Main and was reported around 4 am. A 13-year-old boy noticed smoke as he went to the kitchen to get a drink of water. Everyone then left the house, which had “extensive” fire, smoke and water damage.
Fatal Topeka fire ruled as arson, victims identified
Authorities in Topeka have released the names of the victims of a fatal house fire on Friday, as well as arrested one on suspicion of murder and arson.
KVOE
Salvation Army Thrift Store asking residents to donate during business hours as theft investigations continue
The Salvation Army of Emporia says it is investigating several thefts at its thrift store, and local leadership is asking residents to change their donation habits for the foreseeable future. The Salvation Army hasn’t specified the time period involved, but it has posted several photos of alleged thefts on the...
KVOE
WEATHER: Seasonal conditions continue on majority of area highways; Local authorities not anticipating large scale refreezing late Saturday into Sunday
While authorities believe the likelihood of refreezing in the overnight hours is low, drivers are still asked to exercise caution in the early morning hours Sunday following prolonged precipitation across the KVOE listening area. Rainfall began briefly around 9:30 am Saturday before changing over to a combination of snow and...
1350kman.com
RCPD investigating robbery of Manhattan Dairy Queen
Riley County Police are investigating a reported robbery that occurred Friday night at Dairy Queen, at 1015 North 3rd Street. According to RCPD Public Information Officer Aaron Wintermote, an armed individual robbed the restaurant around 10:15 p.m. Friday taking all the money from the registers, which totaled just under $600. That individual then fled the area. Police have yet to arrest a suspect in that case.
KWCH.com
Sheriff’s office responds to widely shared video of deputy shooting dog
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is responding after a widely shared video of a deputy shooting a dog in rural Douglass sparked a lot of questions on social media. The sheriff’s office says the incident happened when a deputy was following up on an...
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Pleas accepted in cases of SUV use as deadly weapon, drug distribution
Sentencing is coming in late March for a Montana man accused of trying to use an SUV as a deadly weapon during an incident near Emporia last month. Jacob Culver, age 39 of Great Falls, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault as part of a hearing this week. Other counts, including speeding, criminal damage, failure to stop at a wreck causing injury or damage and reckless driving, were all dismissed.
Man who allegedly led deputies on chase between Kansas towns arrested
QUENEMO (KSNT) – The Osage County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man was taken into custody after a short pursuit from Quenemo to Pomona. Sheriff Chris Wells said a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle at 5th St. and Pine St. for a traffic violation. A chase began when the vehicle fled from the […]
KVOE
Reported tree fire near Emporia church turns out to have different source point
There was a fire outside Emporia’s Victory Fellowship Church on Thursday, but it wasn’t the tree fire that was initially reported. Firefighters responded to the church at 693 Road 190 around 7 am. Instead of a tree on fire near the church, fire crews found fire in a burn barrel.
KVOE
City of Emporia launches search for next Assistant City Manager
The City of Emporia has launched an official search for its next assistant city manager. Applications are now being accepted for the role which includes supporting and advising assigned departments, direct development and implementation of city department goals, objectives, policies and priorities for assigned areas. The ideal candidate will be an engaged and trusted partner within the community who enjoys relationship building inside and outside of the organization that can manage operations of the functions they are tasked with overseeing.
Person of interest in break-in at Kansas high school identified
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The person of interest in a recent break-in at a local high school in Osage County has been identified by law enforcement. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells told 27 News that the person of interest has been identified as Dalton R. Quimby, 28. Wells said the sheriff’s office is currently accepting […]
WIBW
One man arrested, another hospitalized following downtown Topeka brawl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after another man was hospitalized following a brawl in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, officials were called to the 1200 block of SW 12th St. with reports of a disturbance.
WIBW
Riley Co. officials on the hunt for stolen antique truck
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for an antique truck that a Manhattan woman claims was stolen from her garage. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, officials were called to the 3300 block of Mineral Springs Rd. with reports of a theft.
Train hits stalled car on railroad tracks south of Augusta
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A train hit a car that stalled out on the railroad tracks south of Augusta early Wednesday. According to Butler County 911 dispatch, it happened on U.S. Highway 77 around 7 a.m. The driver of the car had minor injuries, and no one else was hurt. According to the Kansas Department […]
Multi-vehicle crash involving nine semitrucks closes I-70 between Airpark, Kansas border
A multi-vehicle crash involving nine semitrucks closed both directions of Interstate 70 from Airpark to the Kansas border Wednesday evening, according to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol. I-70 is closed between E-470 (3 miles west of Watkins) and the Kansas border (10 miles west of Burlington) due to...
WIBW
Topeka passenger arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka passenger of a vehicle on Highway 75 in Jackson County was arrested after drugs were found during a traffic stop. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, a deputy stopped a 1999 Lincoln Town Car on 150th Rd. - west of Highway 75 - for a traffic violation.
Comments / 0