NASHVILLE, Tenn. – — Eastern Kentucky University made just two 3-pointers in the first 37 minutes of the game and lost 75-62 at Lipscomb in Nashville on Thursday. The Bisons (12-8, 4-3 ASUN) hit 10 three-pointers, out-scoring the Colonels by 18 from behind the arc. EKU finished 4-for-28 from deep for just 14 percent. The Colonels shot 36 percent from the field for the game.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO