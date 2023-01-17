ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
RIDGEVILLE, SC
WJBF

Pedestrian struck, killed in Aiken County crash

Aiken, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 8:59 pm on US 1 near Cherokee Drive. A 2014 Toyota Sedan traveling South on US 1 struck a pedestrian who was crossing […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

One person killed in shooting off Two Notch Road

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead. Deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, just off Two Notch Road near Lionsgate Drive, around 3:10 a.m. They arrived to find a victim outside with a gunshot...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

One person killed in Saluda County crash

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Saluda County. Troopers say the incident happened Friday, January 20, on May Branch Road, near May Road, about 10 miles west of Saluda. The victim drove off the road, struck a mailbox, and then a ditch. The vehicle overturned. […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Three-vehicle accident leaves one person dead in Barnwell County

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a three-vehicle accident that occurred in Barnwell County Friday night. According to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, 2015 Ford F150 truck and a 2015 Ford F250 truck. The three vehicles were traveling […]
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Crash involving SUV, propane tank shuts down Calks Ferry Road in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County authorities say an area road has reopened after an accident involving an SUV and a propane tank. A section of Calks Ferry Road was initially shut down between Pond Branch Road and Old Charleston Road after the SUV left the road and struck a propane tank and continued moving up to a nearby wood line. Only minor injuries were reported.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
CHAPIN, SC
live5news.com

SCDOT: Crash on I-26 WB cleared

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-26, Thursday night. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26 near Ashley Phosphate Road. The crash blocked two of the middle lanes, according to the Department of Transportation map. No word yet on if...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Fires burn at Williamsburg Co. manufacturing facility; officials investigating

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an early morning fire that burned inside and outside of a manufacturing facility in Williamsburg County. Fire crews were dispatched to a commercial fire at SolMax manufacturing off Eastland Avenue near Kingstree around 2:00 a.m. Saturday. Capt. Horton with the Williamsburg County Fire Department said more than […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Orangeburg County County sells land once planned for high school; development will be priority

Orangeburg County has sold property it previously swapped with Orangeburg County School District for potential use as a site for a new high school. County Council gave unanimous first reading by title only at its Jan. 17 meeting to sell about 95 acres of county-owned property near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard to Mixon Holdings LLC. The property is to be used for economic development.
WJBF

Tractor trailer involved in head-on collision with passenger vehicle on Williston, Mt. Beulah Rd.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A tractor trailer has been involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on collision involving the 18-wheeler and the passenger vehicle happened at Williston Road and Mt. Beulah Road between New Ellenton and Williston, near Hillcrest Church of Windsor. Emergency dispatch […]
WILLISTON, SC

