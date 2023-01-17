Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Aiken County crash
Aiken, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 8:59 pm on US 1 near Cherokee Drive. A 2014 Toyota Sedan traveling South on US 1 struck a pedestrian who was crossing […]
coladaily.com
One person killed in shooting off Two Notch Road
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead. Deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, just off Two Notch Road near Lionsgate Drive, around 3:10 a.m. They arrived to find a victim outside with a gunshot...
WIS-TV
Woman charged in collision that sent Richland County deputy to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deputy from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was injured and hospitalized after a collision on Saturday night. According to officials, the collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, at the intersection of North Pine Road and Farrow Road. Deputy Kameron Locklear was taken...
WIS-TV
Vehicle collision in Lexington County results in hospitalization of deputy
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle collision in Lexington County after a deputy was taken to a nearby hospital. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred around 8: 20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, on Charleston Highway near Frontier Road.
One person killed in Saluda County crash
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Saluda County. Troopers say the incident happened Friday, January 20, on May Branch Road, near May Road, about 10 miles west of Saluda. The victim drove off the road, struck a mailbox, and then a ditch. The vehicle overturned. […]
One dead following Sunday morning shooting off of Two Notch Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the predawn hours on Sunday morning. According to preliminary information released by the department, deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive just after 3 a.m. where a man had been shot.
Three-vehicle accident leaves one person dead in Barnwell County
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a three-vehicle accident that occurred in Barnwell County Friday night. According to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, 2015 Ford F150 truck and a 2015 Ford F250 truck. The three vehicles were traveling […]
abcnews4.com
Three-vehicle collision on S.C. 300 in Barnwell County kills one: SCHP
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A three-vehicle collision on the evening of Jan. 20 has killed one driver. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), a Chevrolet Equinox SUV, a Ford F-150 pickup truck, and a Ford F-250 pickup truck were all traveling east on S.C. 300 around 8:30 p.m.
Man arrested on murder charges after physical altercation in South Carolina
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Deputies have arrested a man in connection with a Thursday night death in Ridgeville. According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported stalking incident at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 78. While crews were dispatched to the scene, a second call came in reporting a […]
Crash involving SUV, propane tank shuts down Calks Ferry Road in Lexington County
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County authorities say an area road has reopened after an accident involving an SUV and a propane tank. A section of Calks Ferry Road was initially shut down between Pond Branch Road and Old Charleston Road after the SUV left the road and struck a propane tank and continued moving up to a nearby wood line. Only minor injuries were reported.
WIS-TV
RCSD investigating shooting on Columbia NE Drive that left one person dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead. Authorities say deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive on Sunday, Jan. 22 around 3:10 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim outside...
WMBF
Driver in stolen vehicle led Florence County deputies on deadly chase; SCHP investigating
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver in a stolen vehicle led Florence county deputies on a deadly chase Friday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed deputies were led on a chase around 4 p.m. by a driver who stole a 2012 Honda Civic. The chase occurred on McAllister...
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating death of 1-year-old child
Aiken S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 1-year-old child. According to the Aiken County Coroner, on Friday January 20th at 9:35 pm, Aiken County Emergency Medical Service responded to a home in the one hundred block of L and L Lane in Aiken for a call of […]
WIS-TV
One killed in fatal single-vehicle collision in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is deceased after a fatal collision on SC-6 around 5 a.m. on Jan. 19. According to the SCHP, the vehicle’s driver was taken to a local hospital and the passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of a 2007 Chevrolet...
Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
live5news.com
SCDOT: Crash on I-26 WB cleared
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-26, Thursday night. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26 near Ashley Phosphate Road. The crash blocked two of the middle lanes, according to the Department of Transportation map. No word yet on if...
Fires burn at Williamsburg Co. manufacturing facility; officials investigating
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an early morning fire that burned inside and outside of a manufacturing facility in Williamsburg County. Fire crews were dispatched to a commercial fire at SolMax manufacturing off Eastland Avenue near Kingstree around 2:00 a.m. Saturday. Capt. Horton with the Williamsburg County Fire Department said more than […]
carolinapanorama.com
Orangeburg County County sells land once planned for high school; development will be priority
Orangeburg County has sold property it previously swapped with Orangeburg County School District for potential use as a site for a new high school. County Council gave unanimous first reading by title only at its Jan. 17 meeting to sell about 95 acres of county-owned property near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard to Mixon Holdings LLC. The property is to be used for economic development.
Tractor trailer involved in head-on collision with passenger vehicle on Williston, Mt. Beulah Rd.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A tractor trailer has been involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on collision involving the 18-wheeler and the passenger vehicle happened at Williston Road and Mt. Beulah Road between New Ellenton and Williston, near Hillcrest Church of Windsor. Emergency dispatch […]
