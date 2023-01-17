ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

2024 South Carolina No. 1 prospect OT Pringle commits to Gamecocks

The top high school football name in the state of South Carolina's class of 2024 announced Sunday that he will stay in South Carolina. Woodland four star offensive lineman Kam Pringle chose the Gamecocks over Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State and Tennessee in a huge pickup for Shane Beamer. The...
GEORGIA STATE
SC gas prices rise nearly 20 cents in 1 week; Upward trend expected to continue

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Gas prices are on the rise in South Carolina and around the country. According to fuel data tracker GasBuddy, average prices for a gallon of gas in the Palmetto State rose roughly 18 cents over the last week. On Monday, the state averaged $3.13 per gallon.
Coastal flooding in Lowcountry Sunday

Keep your umbrella on hand for the second half of the weekend- it'll be soggy!. Coastal flooding is impacting the Lowcountry today with showers and highs of 61-63. Sunday night is cloudy and cool. Showers will end late and lows of 49-53. Sunday Tides. L: 1:43 a.m. H: 8:15 a.m.
4 Lowcountry 'pillowcase bandits' sent to prison

COLLETON COUNTY — Four men who allegedly burglarized Lowcountry homes on weekdays and then sold the merchandise at swap meets and flea markets on the weekends have been sent to prison. The "Pillowcase Bandits," given their name by law enforcement, reportedly carried stolen items from homes in pillowcases. Brandon...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

