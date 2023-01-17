Read full article on original website
2024 South Carolina No. 1 prospect OT Pringle commits to Gamecocks
The top high school football name in the state of South Carolina's class of 2024 announced Sunday that he will stay in South Carolina. Woodland four star offensive lineman Kam Pringle chose the Gamecocks over Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State and Tennessee in a huge pickup for Shane Beamer. The...
TIMELINE: Alex Murdaugh and 5 years of death investigations, fraud & murder
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will begin to face two murder charges connected to the deaths of his wife and son, Maggie and Paul. Leading national headlines, the Murdaugh family has reported ties to other death investigations in the area: Stephen...
DEW: SC Job openings and hiring increased, quits and layoffs were stable from Oct.-Nov.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) has announced positive findings in the state's labor market from October to November 2022. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data for November 2022 was released by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics...
Jury selection begins Monday for trial of the century: the Murdaugh murders
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — This week state prosecutors and Alex Murdaugh's legal team will finally work to answer the long-asked question, did Murdaugh kill his wife and youngest son?. But before the trial starts, jury selection begins Monday. “Everyone in there is going to know something about this,...
SC gas prices rise nearly 20 cents in 1 week; Upward trend expected to continue
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Gas prices are on the rise in South Carolina and around the country. According to fuel data tracker GasBuddy, average prices for a gallon of gas in the Palmetto State rose roughly 18 cents over the last week. On Monday, the state averaged $3.13 per gallon.
Slow drivers could soon face larger fine for driving slow in left lane
Slow drivers could soon face an even more significant fine for driving slowly in the left lane. Since 2021, if you're caught driving slow in the left lane on South Carolina Interstates and Multi-Lane highways, you can get a $25 ticket, but South Carolina legislators are debating increasing that fine to $100.
Coastal flooding in Lowcountry Sunday
Keep your umbrella on hand for the second half of the weekend- it'll be soggy!. Coastal flooding is impacting the Lowcountry today with showers and highs of 61-63. Sunday night is cloudy and cool. Showers will end late and lows of 49-53. Sunday Tides. L: 1:43 a.m. H: 8:15 a.m.
4 Lowcountry 'pillowcase bandits' sent to prison
COLLETON COUNTY — Four men who allegedly burglarized Lowcountry homes on weekdays and then sold the merchandise at swap meets and flea markets on the weekends have been sent to prison. The "Pillowcase Bandits," given their name by law enforcement, reportedly carried stolen items from homes in pillowcases. Brandon...
