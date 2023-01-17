Read full article on original website
msn.com
Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News
Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Vikings Star Blasts Kirk Cousins Over Final Throw In Loss To Giants
Many were puzzled when Kirk Cousins threw to T.J. Hockenson well short of the first-down sticks on the final offensive play for the Minnesota Vikings in their wild-card round loss to the New York Giants. Even Vikings star cornerback Patrick Peterson was confused by Cousins’ decision. And Peterson didn’t...
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
NFL Rumors: Patriots Rival Among Teams Interested In Derek Carr
The New York Jets might be looking to upgrade at quarterback this offseason, and one potential candidate reportedly has piqued their interest. Derek Carr is expected to be either released or traded by the Las Vegas Raiders by Feb. 15, according to multiple reports. And although the 31-year-old might not be a championship-caliber signal-caller, he still is good enough to make a big difference for a team that’s passable quarterback play away from being in contention.
How Andy Reid Strong-Armed Injured Patrick Mahomes In Chiefs’ Win
Even amid the pressure that comes with an NFL playoff game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Saturday night never lost sight of what’s most important. Reid prioritized the health and safety of Patrick Mahomes after Kansas City’s star quarterback injured his ankle late in the first quarter of the Chiefs’ divisional-round matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes finished the drive on which the injury occurred, but he was replaced by Chad Henne for Kansas City’s next possession as he underwent tests at Arrowhead Stadium.
How Ja Morant’s Father Addressed Bizarre Shannon Sharpe Confrontation
In a bizarre situation that only would happen in Hollywood, well-known LeBron James fan and FOX Sports host Shannon Sharpe was involved in a dispute with Grizzlies star Ja Morant, along with a few of Morant’s Memphis teammates and even Morant’s father. …Yes, seriously. Tee Morant and the...
You Need To See This Comical Michael Irvin-Cowboys Pep Talk
There aren’t many who speak as passionately about the Cowboys as Hall of Fame wideout Michael Irvin, and that was on display Sunday before Dallas faced the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. Irvin comically shared a pep talk for the Cowboys while appearing...
Patrick Mahomes Opening Drive Vs. Jaguars To Be Focus In Highlight Reel
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a postseason worth of highlight-reel throws in merely his first drive of the 2022-23 NFL playoffs. Mahomes carved up the Jacksonville Jaguars defense during Kansas City’s opening possession, which covered 83 yards in 12 plays and spanned exactly six minutes. Mahomes completed 75% of his passes during the drive (6-for-8) with 57 of those 83 yards coming through the air. The superstar signal-caller hit three different pass-catchers including tight end Travis Kelce (three rec., 35 yards), JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney.
Watch Damar Hamlin Arrive For Bills-Bengals AFC Playoff Game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to Highmark Stadium on Sunday less than three weeks after suffering from cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Attending the AFC divisional-round game against the Cincinnati Bengals marked the first contest Hamlin attended since his injury and remarkable recovery. The...
Undermanned Celtics Make Surprise Addition To Injury Report
The Boston Celtics secured a come-from-behind victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday afternoon, pushing their winning streak to nine-consecutive games. The victory didn’t come without its consequences. The Celtics saw Marcus Smart (ankle), Robert Williams III (knee) and Derrick White (thigh) leave with injuries, all while they entered...
Patriots Rumors: New Insight Into Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Coordinator Interview
The Patriots on Thursday reportedly interviewed Bill O’Brien for their offensive coordinator opening, the first step toward what many believe will be a necessary reunion in New England. So, how did O’Brien’s sit-down with Bill Belichick go?. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer offered insight Thursday during an episode...
Why Grant Williams Compared Celtics To This NFL Playoff Team
NFL teams are set to embark on their divisional round playoff matchups this weekend, which prompted Grant Williams and members of the Boston Celtics to hold an interesting discussion. Before the Celtics took the floor against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, a few players in Boston’s locker room compared...
Shannon Sharpe Involved In Heated Altercation At Lakers-Grizzlies Game
Skip Bayless isn’t the only one testing the patience of Pro Football Hall of Famer and FOX Sports co-host Shannon Sharpe. During the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, Sharpe found himself in the middle of a temper-flared exchange that went viral. Sharpe, an avid LeBron James fan, took a few jabs toward members of the Grizzlies before Ja Morant took a final shot ahead of the halftime buzzer, which triggered the reaction. Sharpe and Morant’s father, Tee Morant, jawed back and forth from a distance, separated by a crowd of individuals.
Late Field Goal Helps Jaguars Complete Back-Door Cover Vs. Chiefs
Good teams win, but great teams cover. At least that’s what the Jacksonville Jaguars can tell themselves as they prepare for vacation. The Jags looked like they’d have a chance to knock off the Kansas City Chiefs to advance to the AFC Championship Game on Saturday afternoon, but a pair of turnovers on two of their final three possessions halted that comeback.
Randy Moss Makes Funny Offer To Cowboys Before 49ers Game
Randy Moss is ready and willing to provide his services to the Cowboys on Sunday night. Moss expressed as much on the latest episode of ESPN’s “Postseason NFL Countdown,” but he wasn’t talking about catching passes from quarterback Dak Prescott at Levi’s Stadium. The Hall of Fame wide receiver was offering a skill set Dallas might be in need of in the wake of the wild-card round.
NFL Rumors: Bizarre Reason Why Josh McDaniels Spurned Colts
Back in 2018, Josh McDaniels cited his love for the Patriots organization and the New England area as main reasons why he decided to leave the Colts at the altar. But earlier this week, a new and far more outlandish reason for McDaniels’ Indianapolis backout was floated to the public.
Andy Reid Has On-Brand Response To Chiefs Playing In Germany
The NFL announced Thursday morning the Kansas City Chiefs will be one of two teams to host a game in Germany next season. The New England Patriots are the other. While the announcement drums up excitement for football fans to potentially see their teams play abroad, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had an on-brand response when it came to Kansas City playing in Germany.
Patriots Reporter Floats ‘Wild Card’ Scenario For Bill O’Brien
The Patriots reportedly have interviewed Bill O’Brien for their vacant offensive coordinator position, but it reportedly is “not a slam dunk” that he returns to New England. That’s because O’Brien appears to have other options at the NFL level, where he has over a decade of coaching...
Giants Coordinators Interviewing for Head Coaching Positions
Despite being sent packing in the Divisional Round, the New York Giants wildly exceeded expectations this year. The Giants entered the campaign at +6600 to win the Super Bowl and were predicted to miss the playoffs. Undeterred, Brian Daboll led the Giants to their first winning record since 2016 and...
