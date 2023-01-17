ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo County, OK

New York Post

Texas woman’s head found in shower after decapitation by husband: cops

The Texas woman who was allegedly decapitated by her husband was found in a pool of blood near the couple’s bed — and her head was located in the shower. Anggy Diaz’s corpse was discovered Wednesday at the home near the town of Magnolia, northwest of Houston, according to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry. Jared James Dicus, 21, confessed to murdering Diaz, also 21, whom he had only just married in October, according to cops. According to court documents cited by Fox 26 Houston, Diaz was found on the floor with multiple stab wounds in her back and police found “what appeared to...
MAGNOLIA, TX
CBS News

Michigan mom, 2 boys found frozen to death; girl knocks on door and says her "family was dead in a field," sheriff says

A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after the mom experienced a "mental health crisis," a county sheriff said Monday. Monica Cannady, 35, "believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it" before she and her children died, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Monday news conference.
PONTIAC, MI
The Independent

Twenty-year-old man who vanished in frigid Minnesota is found dead after massive Christmas Day search

A 20-year-old man has been found dead after going missing in Minnesota. The search for George Musser ended on Christmas Day at around 7pm after his body was found in Baytown Township. “George’s family has been notified. There is no other information at this time as this case is still under investigation,” police said on Sunday, according to CBS News. Hundreds of people showed up on Christmas morning to search for Mr Musser, who had last been spotted in Brian’s Bar in Stillwater, east of Minneapolis-St. Paul early the previous day, CBS Minnesota reported. Ally McKay, one of the...
STILLWATER, MN
New York Post

Remains found in search for missing Oklahoma child Athena Brownfield— but cops can’t confirm ID

The remains of a child were found in Oklahoma Tuesday during the search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, according to state investigators. The remains were found in rural Grady County just outside of Rush Springs, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an afternoon press release. Officials stressed they cannot confirm the remains are Brownfield at this time. “The remains will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for positive identification,” the law enforcement agency said. “This is an active homicide investigation and until the remains are positively identified, the OSBI will not be commenting further.” The search for...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook Account

Inisha and Ivon Fowler (top) Patricia Fowler and Datwon Fowler (bottom)Photo byThe Charley Project. Inisha and Ivon Fowler are twin siblings born on October 23, 1998, to Patricia Fowler. According to the Charley Project, on November 8, 2000, Ivon was severely burned over 46% of his little body. Patricia waited over 24 hours to call an ambulance for little Ivon. She told authorities his older brother accidentally burned the little boy with hot bathwater.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RadarOnline

'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial

Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

14-year-old girl arrested for killing 11-year-old boy in horror shooting in Dallas

A 14-year-old girl allegedly fatally shot an 11-year-old boy in an apartment complex in Dallas, authorities said.Dallas police said that they responded to a shooting on Sunday afternoon at Southern Oaks Apartments near Illinois Avenue and Interstate 45.“It appears to be a beef between two juveniles that led to a deadly outcome,” Dallas police spokesperson Sergeant Warren Mitchell was quoted as saying to ABC News.Preliminary investigations revealed that there was a fight between two female juveniles prior to the shooting.According to the police, it appeared that one of the girls pulled out a gun and fired at the other...
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
