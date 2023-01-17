Read full article on original website
Athena Brownfield Abuse Detailed in Ivon Adams Affidavit
The missing four-year-old was beaten to death then buried, according to a newly released affidavit.
Texas woman’s head found in shower after decapitation by husband: cops
The Texas woman who was allegedly decapitated by her husband was found in a pool of blood near the couple’s bed — and her head was located in the shower. Anggy Diaz’s corpse was discovered Wednesday at the home near the town of Magnolia, northwest of Houston, according to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry. Jared James Dicus, 21, confessed to murdering Diaz, also 21, whom he had only just married in October, according to cops. According to court documents cited by Fox 26 Houston, Diaz was found on the floor with multiple stab wounds in her back and police found “what appeared to...
Michigan mom, 2 boys found frozen to death; girl knocks on door and says her "family was dead in a field," sheriff says
A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after the mom experienced a "mental health crisis," a county sheriff said Monday. Monica Cannady, 35, "believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it" before she and her children died, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Monday news conference.
Update: Missing 10-year-old girl found
York police are looking for a 10-year-old girl they say ran away from home. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
First openly transgender person executed in US requested classic meal before death
Amber McLaughlin, a Missouri inmate believed to be the first openly transgender person executed in U.S. history, requested a classic last meal before being put to death.
Twenty-year-old man who vanished in frigid Minnesota is found dead after massive Christmas Day search
A 20-year-old man has been found dead after going missing in Minnesota. The search for George Musser ended on Christmas Day at around 7pm after his body was found in Baytown Township. “George’s family has been notified. There is no other information at this time as this case is still under investigation,” police said on Sunday, according to CBS News. Hundreds of people showed up on Christmas morning to search for Mr Musser, who had last been spotted in Brian’s Bar in Stillwater, east of Minneapolis-St. Paul early the previous day, CBS Minnesota reported. Ally McKay, one of the...
Remains found in search for missing Oklahoma child Athena Brownfield— but cops can’t confirm ID
The remains of a child were found in Oklahoma Tuesday during the search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, according to state investigators. The remains were found in rural Grady County just outside of Rush Springs, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an afternoon press release. Officials stressed they cannot confirm the remains are Brownfield at this time. “The remains will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for positive identification,” the law enforcement agency said. “This is an active homicide investigation and until the remains are positively identified, the OSBI will not be commenting further.” The search for...
parentingisnteasy.co
State trooper miraculously spots missing toddler on mountain top just before nightfall
Children love running in the woods and exploring the nature around them, but if they are not careful or if their parents lose sight of them for a moment, they can easily get lost there. Losing track of your child can be scary at the shopping mall, imagine a place...
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook Account
Inisha and Ivon Fowler (top) Patricia Fowler and Datwon Fowler (bottom)Photo byThe Charley Project. Inisha and Ivon Fowler are twin siblings born on October 23, 1998, to Patricia Fowler. According to the Charley Project, on November 8, 2000, Ivon was severely burned over 46% of his little body. Patricia waited over 24 hours to call an ambulance for little Ivon. She told authorities his older brother accidentally burned the little boy with hot bathwater.
'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial
Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
18 Louisianans have been charged with joining a deadly gang
The St. Tammany Parish grand jury delivered a historic 49-count felony indictment and 12 misdemeanor charges on Monday, charging 18 people with racketeering for their involvement in a violent gang that operated in the West 30s neighborhood, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.
Man Mauled to Death by His Three Dogs Including Pit Bull Cross: Police
The victim was found lying unresponsive in the yard by his wife.
14-year-old girl arrested for killing 11-year-old boy in horror shooting in Dallas
A 14-year-old girl allegedly fatally shot an 11-year-old boy in an apartment complex in Dallas, authorities said.Dallas police said that they responded to a shooting on Sunday afternoon at Southern Oaks Apartments near Illinois Avenue and Interstate 45.“It appears to be a beef between two juveniles that led to a deadly outcome,” Dallas police spokesperson Sergeant Warren Mitchell was quoted as saying to ABC News.Preliminary investigations revealed that there was a fight between two female juveniles prior to the shooting.According to the police, it appeared that one of the girls pulled out a gun and fired at the other...
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a Culvert
Abandoned at birth, little Sherin was adopted by Wesley and Sini Mathews from an orphanage in Bihar, India. She later moved to Richardson, Texas to be with her new family until she was reported missing on October 7, 2017.
Family Of Missing 4-Year-Old: ‘People Are Being Nasty And Mean'
In spite of exhaustive searches and prayers, OSBI confirms missing Athena Brownfield is no longer alive. “I can barely talk, you just never know that it can happen to you,” said Athena’s grandmother, Penny Brownfield. With the child's guardians now behind bars for murder and neglect, family members...
Couple found dead alongside three surviving children after outback search
After police launched a public appeal to find them, the deceased couple and their three kids, all under five-years-old, were found sometime after midday on Tuesday.
In 2001, a man said he lost his 11-year-old daughter at the mall. CCTV footage proved she was never even there.
Bethany Markowski with her mom, Jonnie CarterPhoto byWREG. Bethany Markowski was an 11-year-old girl who lived in Tennessee. She was born in 1990 to her parents, Jonnie Carter and Larry Markowski.
Teacher caught on video slapping 1-year-old at a Brickell preschool, Miami police say
A teacher was arrested after she was caught on security footage slapping one of the babies while changing his diaper at a preschool in Brickell, according to Miami police.
Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being Asian
An 18-year-old Indiana University student was repeatedly stabbed in the head on a public bus in an incident that the school claims was motivated by the victim's Asian ethnicity, prompting the arrest of a 56-year-old woman.
