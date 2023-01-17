ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Swamp Stomp gives people training for search and rescue missions

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -First responders and rescue professionals from across the Carolina’s and Virginia were in Pender County Saturday for Swamp Stomp. This annual training event was created to sharpen skills of search and rescue personnel in the event of a lost or missing person. Around 160 people...
KC Johnson, Trans Woman Who Loved Anime and Manga, Killed in North Carolina

KC Johnson, a transgender woman, was killed on January 13 in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was 27 years old. Johnson’s body was found Wednesday in Georgia, after apparently being thrown in the Savannah River. She was reported missing last week after she told her partner, Bulla Brodzinski, she would be going out for an hour but never returned.
Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
Frank Brinkley named chief of police at UNCW

State Treasurer weighs in on proposed $68m purchase. Wilmington to consider $828,355 construction contract for section of Greenville Loop Trail. Wilmington to consider $828,355 construction contract for section of Greenville Loop Trail. Wilmington to consider $828,355 construction contract for section of Greenville Loop Trail. Updated: 35 minutes ago. |. Wilmington...
Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No injuries...
State Treasurer weighs in on proposed $68m purchase

Wilmington to consider $828,355 construction contract for section of Greenville Loop Trail. Wilmington to consider $828,355 construction contract for section of Greenville Loop Trail. Man found guilty in murder of retired Columbus County music teacher. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. James Edward McKamey was convicted in the 2016 murder of...
Traffic accident involving pedestrian and vehicle closes Floral Parkway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has closed down Floral Parkway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Wilmington Police Department is currently on the scene conducting an investigation. The pedestrian...
‘I think it’s a pretty good real estate deal for the community, for the city, and for the citizens’: Mayor talks about potential purchase of Thermo Fisher property

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is considering purchasing the Thermo Fisher building in Downtown Wilmington. “The city for the last 14 years has been doing a significant amount of assessment on their space needs,” Mayor Bill Saffo said. Saffo said they’ve considered updating their building on...
Three displaced after house fire in Wilmington Saturday morning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 9:30 Saturday morning. A house on the corner of Burnett and Central Boulevards was on fire and heavy smoke was coming from the second flood upon arrival. According to a spokesperson for WFD,...
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with murder after a woman he reportedly met online has disappeared. WECT reports William Hicks was arrested this week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in connection with the death of 27-year-old KC Johnson. Wilmington police said they...
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and dedication...
