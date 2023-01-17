Read full article on original website
WECT
Swamp Stomp gives people training for search and rescue missions
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -First responders and rescue professionals from across the Carolina’s and Virginia were in Pender County Saturday for Swamp Stomp. This annual training event was created to sharpen skills of search and rescue personnel in the event of a lost or missing person. Around 160 people...
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
them.us
KC Johnson, Trans Woman Who Loved Anime and Manga, Killed in North Carolina
KC Johnson, a transgender woman, was killed on January 13 in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was 27 years old. Johnson’s body was found Wednesday in Georgia, after apparently being thrown in the Savannah River. She was reported missing last week after she told her partner, Bulla Brodzinski, she would be going out for an hour but never returned.
WECT
Southport Fire Department removes drive thru overhang after accident causes structural damage
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Fire Department responded to a call at the KFC and Taco Bell Saturday afternoon after an accident caused structural damage to the building. Thankfully there were no injuries in this incident. Due to safety concerns, crews removed the overhang in the drive thru, which...
WECT
Wilmington to consider $828,355 construction contract for section of Greenville Loop Trail
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider awarding an $828,355 construction contract to Morgan Trucking and General Construction for section 1 of the Greenville Loop Trail. The 1-mile multi-use path will be 8-10 feet wide and run beside Holly Tree Road from S College Road to Pine...
WECT
Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
WECT
Wilmington Police searching for woman missing since early December
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for a woman that was last seen in early December. Jennifer Lynn Bougie, 44, was last seen around noon on December 5, 2022. She was near the 4700 block of New Centre Drive in Wilmington. Bougie has green eyes and brown hair....
WECT
Frank Brinkley named chief of police at UNCW
WECT
Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No injuries...
WECT
State Treasurer weighs in on proposed $68m purchase
WECT
Lanes of U.S. 17 Business to be closed due to bridge maintenance project over Shallotte River
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. 17 Business lanes will be closed in each direction by the NCDOT for one week starting Thursday, Jan. 19. The project is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. This operation is part of a bridge maintenance project that will extend the service life of the...
WECT
Traffic accident involving pedestrian and vehicle closes Floral Parkway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has closed down Floral Parkway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Wilmington Police Department is currently on the scene conducting an investigation. The pedestrian...
WECT
Navassa, Leland fire departments quickly extinguish car engulfed in flames
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - A car fire shut down part of Cedar Hill Road and I-140 near Navassa Saturday afternoon. Crews responded and found the car fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire. Both Navassa and Leland fire departments responded to the call. A...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing NC woman he met online agrees to extradition
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met online still has an opportunity for bond to be set, but that hearing won’t happen in Myrtle Beach, because of a decision he made in bond court Thursday. William Haven Hicks was...
WECT
More shows, more diversity? Calls for variety increase as concert season approaches
WECT
‘I think it’s a pretty good real estate deal for the community, for the city, and for the citizens’: Mayor talks about potential purchase of Thermo Fisher property
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is considering purchasing the Thermo Fisher building in Downtown Wilmington. “The city for the last 14 years has been doing a significant amount of assessment on their space needs,” Mayor Bill Saffo said. Saffo said they’ve considered updating their building on...
WECT
Police investigating if human remains found in Georgia belong to missing Wilmington woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The search for a missing North Carolina woman has turned into a homicide investigation as police recover human remains in Georgia and arrest a suspect in South Carolina. “He killed my baby,” said Bulla Brodzinski, KC Johnson’s partner. “I don’t know who this guy is but...
WECT
Three displaced after house fire in Wilmington Saturday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 9:30 Saturday morning. A house on the corner of Burnett and Central Boulevards was on fire and heavy smoke was coming from the second flood upon arrival. According to a spokesperson for WFD,...
WTVM
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with murder after a woman he reportedly met online has disappeared. WECT reports William Hicks was arrested this week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in connection with the death of 27-year-old KC Johnson. Wilmington police said they...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and dedication...
