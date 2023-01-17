Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Michigan Still A Contender For Ford EV Battery Plant: Report
As it seeks to produce 600k EVs annually by 2024 and two million each year by 2026, Ford has been turning over every proverbial rock when it comes to securing enough raw materials to make that happen, partnering with a wide array of suppliers across the entire globe. One of those companies is Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL), the world’s largest battery producer, which is also based out of China. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding last summer with the intentions of building a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico, though Virginia recently pulled out of consideration, citing CATL’s Chinese ties. However, it seems as if Michigan is still in the running as a potential site for the future Ford EV plant, according to the Detroit Free Press.
fordauthority.com
Ford Maverick Assembly Plant To Add Third Shift This July
In its very first year on sale, the Ford Maverick proved to be a tremendous success by any regard, even amid crippling supply chain issues that hampered production of the new compact pickup. Even so, the Ford Maverick managed to outsell its big brother, the Ford Ranger, last year, while the automaker took a whopping 86,000 orders for the 2023 model in just a week before shutting order banks down. Now, with production of the 2023 Maverick underway at the Hermosillo Assembly plant in Mexico, that same facility will soon add a third shift, according to Uniradio Informa.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Mustang Wheels: Here Are The 16 Available Options
The 2023 Ford Mustang has a plethora of wheel options – 16, to be exact. Today, Ford Authority is breaking down every wheel option available for the final model year of the pony car’s sixth generation, by model/trim level and package. The first 2023 Mustang wheel option is...
fordauthority.com
Winnebago eRV2 Prototype Debuts As Ford E-Transit Test Van
A host of companies have been building and selling upfitted vans based on the Ford Transit for years – including Winnebago, while The Blue Oval itself is working to capture a piece of that market via the recently-revealed Transit Trail. However, Winnebago is also exploring the idea of all-electric camper alternatives, having previously shown off its eRV concept roughly one year ago. Interestingly, that model was based on the regular Transit – not the all-electric E-Transit, but that isn’t the case with the new Winnebago eRV2 concept.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Named Top Rated EV Truck
The Ford F-150 Lightning launched to much fanfare from consumers and critics alike, and the EV pickup went on to finish 2022 as the top-selling vehicle in its small but growing segment. Now, it has yet another award to add to its growing trophy case, as the Ford F-150 Lightning has been named as Edmunds’ top rated EV truck – joining its ICE-powered twin, the Ford F-150, which finished the year as the top-rated truck, too.
fordauthority.com
1967 Ford Mustang GT350 Tribute Convertible Up For Auction
Early Ford Mustang Shelby models are – and always have been – favorites among both enthusiasts and collectors alike, but for those that don’t have a hefty amount of money in the bank, are generally unobtainable. That’s precisely where tribute cars come into play – vehicles made to look just like something like a Shelby GT350 or GT500, albeit without the hefty price tag or historical prominence. That also figures to be the case with this very nice 1967 Ford Mustang GT350 tribute convertible that’s currently up for grabs at Bring a Trailer, too.
fordauthority.com
Ford EcoSport Sales Place Almost Last In Q4 2022
ECOSPORT -51.22% 3,007 6,165 -28.20% 29,193 40,659. In Canada, Ford EcoSport deliveries totaled 1,081 units in Q4 2022, an increase of about 82 percent compared to 593 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year, EcoSport sales increased about 2 percent to 3,036 units. MODEL Q4 2022...
fordauthority.com
Ford To Cut 1,000 Jobs At Cologne Amid EV Transition
In Europe, Ford is aiming to go all-electric in its passenger vehicle lineup by 2030 and produce 600k EVs annually by 2026. As such, it has already discontinued the Ford Fiesta and Focus, and is adding seven new all-electric models in that region by 2024, a list that includes two new crossovers riding on Volkswagen’s MEB platform – one of which may be called the Explorer Sport – though it also excludes entry-level models of any sort. However, there is one particular downside that comes with this transition – EVs don’t require as much labor to produce as ICE vehicles, which is precisely why Ford will reportedly cut over 1,000 jobs at the Cologne Assembly plant, according to the German publication Automobilwoche, as reported by Reuters.
fordauthority.com
2023 Lincoln Navigator: Here Are The Only Two Changes
For the sixth model year of its fourth generation, the 2023 Lincoln Navigator receives very minor changes and updates compared to the prior, 2022 model year. In fact, the sole change for this model year has to do with the vehicle’s exterior color options. 2023 Lincoln Navigator Model Line.
fordauthority.com
MegaRaptor 7 Debuts As Latest Ford Super Duty Conversion
MegaRexx has made a name for itself in recent years after cranking out some seriously wild machines – most notably, the MegaRaptor, which is actually a Ford Super Duty transformed into a Ford F-150 Raptor lookalike, albeit with with even wilder looks and gigantic tires as large as 46 inches in diameter. The company also recently created what it calls the MegaBronc, which is another Super Duty-based build that gives those craving a larger Ford Bronco a suitable alternative. Now, MegaRexx is back with yet another crazy creation – the MegaRaptor 7, which is the latest installment in what is now an annual tradition that dates back to 2016, when the original debuted.
fordauthority.com
Ford Stock Down Three Percent During Week Of January 9th – January 13th, 2023
The value of Ford stock dropped during the January 16th, 2023 – January 16th, 2023 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $12.40, which represented a three percent dip, or $0.32 per share decreased in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $12.72. Movement & Ranges. Ford...
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Nautilus Incentive Offers 5.9 Percent APR In January 2023
During January 2023, a Lincoln Nautilus incentive offers 5.9 percent APR financing for 72 months. This offer is applicable toward both the 2022 Nautilus and 2023 Nautilus. The aforementioned incentive appears to be available nationwide in the U.S. Lincoln did not specify an expiration for its current Lincoln Nautilus incentive, but it will likely be carried through at least until the end of the month.
fordauthority.com
Stellantis Benchmarking Lincoln Navigator
Benchmarking is a common practice in the automotive world as companies work overtime to keep tabs on what the competition is doing, as well as make products that are, by all accounts, superior. This is true of Ford and Stellantis, of course, which routinely benchmark each other’s vehicles. In recent months, in fact, Ford Authority has spotted FoMoCo benchmarking the Jeep Wagoneer, as well as Stellantis benchmarking the Ford F-150 Lightning. Now, it seems as if Stellantis is also benchmarking the Lincoln Navigator, another one of its rivals.
fordauthority.com
Ford Escape Discount Offers $1,000 Off Or 0 Percent APR In January 2023
A Ford Escape discount offers as low as 0 percent APR financing in select markets during January 2023 toward 2023 model year vehicles, while a separate offer exists for $1,000 in Retail Order Bonus Cash. Meanwhile, an offer for 2022 model year vehicles is also available, consisting of 3.9 percent APR financing for 60 months depending on market.
Comments / 0