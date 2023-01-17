ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Social justice, collaboration mark 22 years of departing United Way official’s Jackson career

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Ken Toll wanted to help those in need and make Jackson County a more welcoming place when he joined the United Way of Jackson County 22 years ago. Today, Toll is feeling pretty good about what he’s accomplished and has decided to leave his role as chief operations officer, saying the United Way is at a place where it no longer needs him.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Newly-elected Judge Arianne Slay officially starts term with ceremony at Pioneer High

ANN ARBOR – Newly-elected Washtenaw County Trial Judge Arianne Slay was formally honored with an investiture ceremony Thursday night at her alma mater, Pioneer High School. Slay, a former Ann Arbor deputy city attorney and Washtenaw County assistant prosecutor, was elected last November with over 70% of the vote. Shortly thereafter, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed her to take over the seat left vacant by Judge Archie Brown when he retired in July.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Get free help with tax return preparation in Jackson County

JACKSON, MI – Residents who have a household income of up to $60,000 can get their tax returns prepared for free through a program at Community Action Agency. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is available to residents in Jackson, Lenawee and Hillsdale counties. Automated appointment scheduling begins Monday, Jan. 23, and there is an option to leave a message for callback, officials said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great spots for Indian cuisine in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Spicy, salty, savory — Indian cuisine is the perfect comfort food. From garlicky naan to mouth-warming curries, Indian restaurants also abound in Ann Arbor. Check out these five great Indian restaurants in Ann Arbor. Cardamom Restaurant. Cardamom seeks to blend the familiar and unfamiliar with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

MLive

