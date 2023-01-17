Read full article on original website
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Ken Toll wanted to help those in need and make Jackson County a more welcoming place when he joined the United Way of Jackson County 22 years ago. Today, Toll is feeling pretty good about what he’s accomplished and has decided to leave his role as chief operations officer, saying the United Way is at a place where it no longer needs him.
From ‘happy living’ to ‘fence it or close it.’ The history of a prison camp near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A prison camp bearing traces of the New Deal-era origins of the largest state park in Michigan’s the Lower Peninsula will soon be reduced to an open field next to a lake. Demolition crews are currently chipping away at the facility at Cassidy Lake, roughly...
These were the most requested items at the Ann Arbor library in 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Ann Arbor District Library has compiled a list of the most popular items requested last year. Although the library system saw nearly 5 million checkouts across its five branches in 2022, some were more popular than others, according to library spokesperson Rich Retyi,. Here is...
Newly-elected Judge Arianne Slay officially starts term with ceremony at Pioneer High
ANN ARBOR – Newly-elected Washtenaw County Trial Judge Arianne Slay was formally honored with an investiture ceremony Thursday night at her alma mater, Pioneer High School. Slay, a former Ann Arbor deputy city attorney and Washtenaw County assistant prosecutor, was elected last November with over 70% of the vote. Shortly thereafter, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed her to take over the seat left vacant by Judge Archie Brown when he retired in July.
KRESA seeking renewal of countywide tax to help pay for school district operations
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo County school boards have been voting on whether a 1.5-mill regional education enhancement millage renewal will appear on the May 2 ballot. Unlike the previous request for three years, voters could be asked to extend the tax for six years this time around. An enhancement millage...
Should Ann Arbor redevelop its river corridor? Group sees promise in 5 oxbows
ANN ARBOR, MI — The Huron River in Ann Arbor is mostly known for its natural areas, parks and trails that wind along it, but what if there also were thousands of housing units in new developments with ground-floor retail spaces?. That’s an idea being pitched by the Equitable...
Get free help with tax return preparation in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – Residents who have a household income of up to $60,000 can get their tax returns prepared for free through a program at Community Action Agency. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is available to residents in Jackson, Lenawee and Hillsdale counties. Automated appointment scheduling begins Monday, Jan. 23, and there is an option to leave a message for callback, officials said.
Dozens of ice sculptures and live sculpting demonstrations draw festival-goers to Dexter
DEXTER, MI -- The fourth-annual Dexter Ice Festival attracted many friends and families from both near and far. More than 80 ice sculptures were on display at the event. The sculptures ranged from a snowmobile to a piggy bank. The festival took place at Dexter’s Monument Park on Saturday, Jan....
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: North End Coffee Cafe Bake in Fenton Township provides eclectic menu
FENTON TWP., MI - Opened in November 2021, North End Coffee Cafe Bake is a unique spot for people to swing through. Whether someone wants to grab a cup of coffee, tea or sandwiches, North End provides the community options for both breakfast and lunch. The current location,11440 Torrey Road,...
5 great spots for Indian cuisine in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Spicy, salty, savory — Indian cuisine is the perfect comfort food. From garlicky naan to mouth-warming curries, Indian restaurants also abound in Ann Arbor. Check out these five great Indian restaurants in Ann Arbor. Cardamom Restaurant. Cardamom seeks to blend the familiar and unfamiliar with...
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Enjoy a burger and Grotto Fries at The Beer Grotto in Dexter
DEXTER, MI -- For nearly a decade, The Beer Grotto has been a spot where people can connect and share a drink in Dexter. But, now, it’s also a place where people can grab a bite to eat. The Beer Grotto opened in 2014 and has been offering craft...
Fire guts commercial building in downtown Ann Arbor, leads to demolition
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A commercial building housing two Ann Arbor businesses was demolished following a devastating Friday morning fire, officials said. At about 6:50 a.m. Jan. 20, crews from the Ann Arbor Fire Department were dispatched for a “smoke investigation” in the area of the Maynard Street parking structure in downtown Ann Arbor.
‘It’s just horrific.’ Jackson County woman loses 3 children, 2 grandchildren in one year
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Patty Kerton has lost three children and two grandchildren in the past year, and the strain of those deaths, both emotionally and financially, has only gotten worse. “Financially, we’re drowning -- literally we’re drowning,” Kerton said. The first in what would become a...
Jackson School Board calls for unity, man found guilty of murder: Jackson headlines Jan. 14-19
JACKSON, MI – The Jackson School Board called for unity this week after a member’s comment on “whiteness” on social media drew criticism. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. It became clear to some of its members on Tuesday...
Locally owned dispensary opens 24/7 location near I-94 in Kalamazoo County
PORTAGE, MI-- For those who love marijuana, they will never be empty-handed thanks to Lake Effect opening a 24/7 drive-thru. The new highly visible location close to I-94 is Lake Effect’s latest effort to attract and retain customers in the increasingly competitive legal cannabis market in Michigan.
Free parking lot created just for employees of downtown Jackson businesses
JACKSON, MI – Employees of downtown Jackson businesses no longer have to worry about where they’ll park when going to work. The city of Jackson has created a special free parking lot just for them. Dozens of new businesses and apartments have been added to the downtown-area in...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Take a bite of history and tradition at Jackson Coney Island
JACKSON, MI – Jackson has changed over the years, but one thing that’s remained the same are the Coney dogs at Jackson Coney Island. According to Jackson history, Jackson Coney Island began in 1914 under the guidance of the city’s legendary Coney godfather George Todoroff at 615 E. Michigan Ave.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Jan. 22
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Summit Street: The road between Main Street and Wildt Street/Hiscock Street is expected to be closed until 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. Corby Energy...
Michigan wheelchair basketball takes to the court in ‘Maize and Blue’ game
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The University of Michigan wheelchair basketball team played at Crisler Center for the second time in program history on Thursday, Jan. 19. The evening began with an open scrimmage, welcoming any interested players or volunteers. The Maize and Blue game then kicked off at 8 p.m.
