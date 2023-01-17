Read full article on original website
Brown Co. United Way Seeking New Executive Director
The Brown County United Way is seeking a new Executive Director. This is a part time position. Candidate must have a college degree. Basic accounting knowledge and experience with fund raising and community engagement and involvement required. Person will be the brand ambassador for the United Way and network with existing community partners and develop new ones. Please submit resume to P.O. Box 1026, Brownwood, TX 76804 or email to browncountyunitedway@verizon.net by Friday, February 3rd, 2023.
Lillie M. Duncan, 89, of Talpa
Lillie M. Duncan, age 89, of Talpa, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Sagecrest Alzheimer’s Care Center in San Angelo. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Deanna Byer, 84, of Brownwood
Deanna Byer, age 84, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral Services for Deanna will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023, at High Mesa Cowboy Church; burial with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.
Brown Co. Commissioners in Session Monday Morning – Agenda Posted
Brown County Commissioners will meet this morning (Monday, Jan. 23) at 9 o’clock in the county courthouse. The agenda is below. 2. Prayer- 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and decorum adopted...
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
Shelly Renee McLaughlin, 53, of Brownwood
Shelly Renee McLaughlin, 53, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Shelly was born February 11, 1969 in Eastland, Texas to Connie McLaughlin. She attended Cisco Community...
Magnolia Faye Plumley of Brady
Magnolia Faye Plumley of Brady, Texas passed away January 16, 2023 in Brownwood. Funeral service will be Tuesday, January 24, at 11:00 am at Heritage Funeral Home in Brady. Interment will be at Talpa Cemetery in western Coleman County. Survivors:. Parents – Dawnya and David Plumley.
Early, Bangs, May Friday Night Basketball Results
The Early Longhorn and May Tiger boys basketball teams enjoyed victories on Friday night. Results below courtesy of Derrick Stuckly of Brownwoodnews.com. The Early Longhorns stretched their win streak to five games with a 68-59 home victory over Dublin in District 8-3A action Friday night. Tied at 15 after one...
