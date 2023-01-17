The Brown County United Way is seeking a new Executive Director. This is a part time position. Candidate must have a college degree. Basic accounting knowledge and experience with fund raising and community engagement and involvement required. Person will be the brand ambassador for the United Way and network with existing community partners and develop new ones. Please submit resume to P.O. Box 1026, Brownwood, TX 76804 or email to browncountyunitedway@verizon.net by Friday, February 3rd, 2023.

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO