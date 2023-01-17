Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
nexttv.com
Syndication Ratings: Holidays Over, ‘Jeopardy!’ Jumps Back to the Top
Jeopardy! returned to the top of syndication in the week ended January 8, climbing 12% to a 5.8 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. CBS Media Ventures’ top-rated game show had declined in the two previous preemption-heavy holiday weeks. Jeopardy! was followed by...
TMZ.com
Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley Incarcerated at Same Prison
"Cheer" star Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley are 2 names you'd never expect to see in the same sentence, but they're now sharing the same address ... in a federal lockup. Here's the deal ... Harris, an ex-cheerleader from the Netflix hit series, was incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, last August -- and the "Chrisley Knows Best" star checked in there Tuesday.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
George Santos appears to have claimed he acted in 'Hannah Montana' and with Uma Thurman in a movie she wasn't actually in
A Wikipedia user going as Anthony Devolder, a known George Santos alias, said they appeared in Disney Channel shows and started performing drag at 17.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Taylor Kinney Takes Leave Of Absence From NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’
EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Kinney, a fan favorite who plays Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire, is taking a break from the NBC drama. Kinney has starred as the firefighter on the Dick Wolf procedural since its launch in 2012. A source close to the production confirmed to Deadline that Kinney is taking a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter. Cast and crew were apparently informed of Kinney’s leave earlier Friday. It is likely that future scripts will have to be rewritten to accommodate his absence. A spokesman for the show would not comment. Kinney has been nominated three times for...
nexttv.com
Starz Greenlights 'BMF' Third Season
Starz has greenlit a third season of its family drama BMF on the heels of huge premiere numbers for the show’s second season debut. The series, which follows the exploits of two brothers leading a legendary Detroit-based crime family, drew 4.1 million multiplatform viewers across its January 6 second season premiere, according to the premium service.
nexttv.com
'Cobra Kai' Will Wrap After Season Six
Netflix will stream a sixth season of Cobra Kai, the network announced January 20, and it will be the final one. “While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger,” creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg said in a letter to fans shared on social media.
nexttv.com
Reelz Steps into Wrestling Ring in February with 'Major League Wrestling' Series
Reelz has acquired the rights to a new pro wrestling series launching in February. The weekly primetime series, Major League Wrestling, debuts February 7 and will feature a mix of world class fighters entering the ring to battle one another in front of a new generation of fans, according to the network. Immediately following the one-hour shows, Reelz will debut classic episodes from the MLW library.
nexttv.com
NBC's 'Night Court' Reboot Rules: Top Linear Comedy Debut of 2022-23 ... And Best First Day Yet on Peacock
After successfully rebooting Quantum Leap last fall, NBC is enjoying another prosperous trip down 1980s memory lane with its mid-season re-hoisting of half-hour comedy Night Court. Recasting John Larroquette, who played Dan Fielding on the original Night Court from 1984-92, and putting Melissa Rauch behind the bench where the Honorable...
nexttv.com
OWN Secures 'Insecure' Episodes
OWN will re-run HBO’s Emmy-winning comedy series Insecure beginning February 7. The Issa Rae-created series, which aired for five seasons on HBO from 2016 to 2021, will debut on OWN with back-to-back episodes starting with the season one pilot, according to the network. Insecure explores the Black female experience...
nexttv.com
Allen Media Group Takes Series ‘Fast: Home Rescue’ to Syndication
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said it is taking the weekly one-hour series Fast: Home Rescue to broadcast syndication for fall 2023. The series, which highlights home renovations for families impacted by natural disasters, had its debut last summer on The Weather Channel, the cable network owned by Allen.
nexttv.com
'Great American Rescue Bowl' Set to Premiere Super Sunday
Great American Family said it will air its Great American Rescue Bowl on Super Sunday, February 12 before the Super Bowl at 4 p.m. ET. Hosted by Beth Stern and Larissa Wohl and created in partnership with North Shore Animal League America, the special continues a tradition started by Great American Family founder Bill Abbott when he ran the Hallmark Channel.
nexttv.com
'Fauda' Returns on Netflix
Season four of Israeli drama Fauda is on Netflix January 20. The show is about an Israeli defense agent that is on the hunt for a Palestinian soldier he thought was dead. There are 12 episodes. Hebrew for chaos, Fauda comes from Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff. Raz is in...
nexttv.com
Stephen Gregory Barr Named Senior VP of Nontraditional Revenue at CBS Stations
Stephen Gregory Barr has been named senior VP of nontraditional revenue at CBS Stations, responsible for working with the sales teams at the group’s 27 stations and spearheading new business initiatives and the development of strategic cross-platform sales opportunities involving the group’s stations, local news streaming channels, websites and other properties.
nexttv.com
'Gossip Girl' Comes to End on HBO Max
Gossip Girl has been canceled at HBO Max. The show, a revival of Gossip Girl on The CW, lasted two seasons. Season two launched December 1. The show is about the goings-on at a Manhattan school for elite kids, and an anonymous blogger who shares some secrets. Joshua Safran developed the new series, which debuted in July 2021. Both series are based on the novels by Cecily von Ziegesar.
nexttv.com
Freevee Goes Straight-to-Series on 'The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh'
Amazon Freevee has greenlit original comedy The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh. The show is inspired by the life of Vijal Patel, and is about an Indian family in their first few months after moving to America. There are eight episodes, and Freevee is going straight-to-series on the show. “As told through...
nexttv.com
Nexstar’s CW Network Agrees To Carry Controversial LIV Golf
Confirming persistent reports, Nexstar Media Group’s The CW Network said it reached a deal to televise tournaments staged by Saudi-backed LIV Golf. LIV Golf has been controversial because of its financing from the Saudi Public Investment Fund–seen by some as spending millions to “sports-wash” the kingdom’s record of human rights violations.
nexttv.com
Allen Media Group’s Local Now Adds 3 NBC News FAST Channels
Allen Media Group said Local Now, its free streaming service featuring local news and entertainment, is launching three free, ad-supported streaming TV channels from NBC News. The three channels are NBC News Now, Today All Day and Dateline 24/7. “Adding these three excellent NBC News FAST channels is another milestone...
nexttv.com
Ken Lowe To Join Board of Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery said that former Scripps Networks Interactive president and CEO Ken Lowe will join the company’s board of directors, effective April. 2. Lowe will replace former Liberty Media CEO Robert “Dob” Bennett, who is retiring from the board. Lowe was CEO of Scripps Networks when...
Comments / 0