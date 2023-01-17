ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo set to host job fair Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo invites the community to a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Amarillo Downtown Library. According to a COA press release, Amarillo’s HR Department will be present at the event to meet and network with citizens about available opportunities. For […]
AMARILLO, TX
fox34.com

CoStar: Buc-ee’s set to start construction in March

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east side of Amarillo in March. CoStar said the almost 75 thousand square-foot location will include 120 fuel pumps. When originally announced last year, the cost was to be about...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

'Lady ButterScotch' files to run for Amarillo Mayor

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Tonya Winston, also known as Lady ButterScotch, is running for Amarillo mayor. Winston said she filed her paperwork to run on December 16, 2022. But it was not official until Wednesday, the first day of the filing period. She kicked off her campaign on Jan....
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police: Pedestrian hit by car, killed on South Osage

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Saturday night. Amarillo police said Hayden Paul Ducommun, 32, was walking across the 2700 block of S. Osage Street around 8 p.m. when he was hit by a 2005 Mercury Montego. Ducommun was not at an...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

1 dead after being hit by vehicle at 27th and S. Ross Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are currently on scene about a vehicle and a pedestrian incident at S. Ross Street area. According to officials, officers were called around 8:02 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a person on 27th Street and S. Ross Street. Officers say the person has died.
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Freda Powell Using City Email for Mayoral Campaign

According to her ballot application, mayoral candidate and Councilwoman Place 2 Freda Powell is utilizing her official city email address as for her campaign. On the application, which has been published by the city, Powell wrote “freda.powell@amarillo.gov” in a box asking for a public email address used to “receive campaign related emails.” The email address listed by Powell on the application was provided to her by the City of Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Highway 87 now open after Friday wreck

Update: (Friday, 9:14 a.m.) TxDOT Amarillo reported that Highway 87 is now open. Original Story: MOORE COUNTY Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo, a wreck on Highway 87 has caused traffic to be redirected on Friday morning. Officials noted that traffic was being directed down FM 2589 as of around […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Bury Me In Llano Cemetery With These Famous People

Amarillo isn't exactly a hotbed for celebrities. Whether it be to visit, live here, or be from here. We just don't have a rich history of celebs in the city. However, it does seem to be a place where some celebrities are laid to rest and spend eternity in the city.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy