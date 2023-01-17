ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocates call for passage of bill to seal certain convictions

By Evan Anstey
 5 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the New York State Senate passed the Clean Slate Act this past year, it failed to make it through the Assembly.

News 4 reported Tuesday morning that hundreds of people were expected to call for its passage in a rally outside New York’s capitol building.

A summary of the bill (S211/A1029) on the New York State Senate website says the bill “provides for automatic sealing of certain convictions after a certain passage of time from either imposition of sentence, release from parole or probation, and if the defendant does not have a current charge pending; excludes certain offenses; permits access by certain persons.”

Advocates for the bill’s passage say it will help millions of New Yorkers in their search for housing and jobs.

“This bill will address some of the collateral consequences that follow a criminal conviction by requiring the automatic sealing of records pertaining to specified offenses,” the NYS Senate website says.

The bill is currently in committee. If it becomes law, it would take effect 120 days after being signed by Governor Kathy Hochul.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

