ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Recycling hauler sues San Jose for discrimination, contract violations

By Tran Nguyen
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 5 days ago

San Jose’s largest recycling hauler is suing the city, claiming the city profits from contract violations and discriminates against the company because of its owners’ ethnicity.

California Waste Solutions (CWS), which provides recycling services to more than 175,000 single-family homes in San Jose, filed a lawsuit in Santa Clara County Superior Court this month. The company, which has contracted with the city since 2002, claims San Jose has, for years, failed to address the large amount of garbage that ends up in recycling bins . The issue, previously documented in city-commissioned studies, results in millions of dollars in additional costs the company has to shoulder in processing and disposal, the complaint said. San Jose officials also retaliated against the company, which is owned by a Vietnamese family, when the company complained about the high contamination rates—imposing hefty fines and putting the company on “probation,” the suit claims.

Kristina Duong, co-owner and CFO of California Waste Solutions, alleges the city’s treatment is unique to CWS. Duong claims the other waste haulers—non-minority-owned businesses—do not face fines or contract-ending threats. In 2019, the city paid GreenTeam, which also provides recycling services, the same rates as CWS, although CWS had to process more contaminated recyclables, Duong said.

“They found every opportunity to screw us,” Duong told San José Spotlight. “We had to fight and prove ourselves. Why did we have to prove ourselves again and again?”

Related Stories

January 6, 2023

San Jose recycling service disrupted by brief strike

April 14, 2021

San Jose trash rates expected to increase due to household waste, improper recycling

February 21, 2019

After City Hall fight, California Waste Solutions wins another year in San Jose

The city failed to work with the company on education campaigns to reduce contamination in recycling containers and prohibited the hauler from denying service to violators—breaking the contract terms, the lawsuit said. The company also claims the city threatened to cut ties with CWS if it refused to haul contaminated recyclables. CWS is asking for $34 million in damages and $14.4 million in restitution.

“We’ve been telling the city that the material is very contaminated, but the city doesn’t want to hear (it),” Duong told San José Spotlight. “They tried to throw us out of San Jose and discriminate (against) us.”

City Attorney Nora Frimann declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation. In a letter responding to the hauler’s claim sent last June, Frimann said the company’s allegations were untimely and without merit.

The San Jose lawsuit comes after CWS settled legal challenges with Oakland city officials in 2021, where the East Bay city claimed CWS overcharged apartment-building owners. CWS maintains it did nothing wrong, but agreed to return $6 million to property owners and to reduce fees to protect the working relationship with Oakland. Oakland also agreed to pay CWS more than $3 million after the company counter-sued over allegations of breaches of contract, Duong said.

A messy business

Recycling contamination—which happens when garbage and non-recyclable material end up in the recycling process—has been a yearslong issue in San Jose. The city almost ended its contract with CWS in 2019, citing low performance. But CWS said the problem stems from the city’s small garbage cans, which encourage residents to fill recycling bins with trash.

The company has advocated for the city to provide larger trash containers with little results, the lawsuit said. The smallest garbage container offered to residents is 32 gallons. This accommodates trash from one to two people and costs $593 a year. The next size, 64 gallons, is double the price at $1,186 a year, and the largest size, 96 gallons, is $1,779 a year, according to the city. Residents can choose any size for recycling bins, which come in all three sizes, for no additional cost.

According to city data from 2021, 87% of single-family homes opt for the 32-gallon garbage cans. Roughly 80% of homes use 96-gallon recycling bins. Duong said because most residents pay for the smallest garbage bins, their overflow trash often ends up in the 96-gallon recycling bins.

“That’s where the garbage goes,” she said, adding the typical size for trash cans for single-family homes in other cities is 64 gallons.

A 2021 study paid for by the city found the contamination problem was exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic when residents became more confined to their homes. According to the study, roughly 51% of recycled material collected in 2020 was contaminated and could not be processed at all—a jump from a 32% contamination rate in 2015.

San Jose said CWS was “exaggerating” the issue and remained steadfast in its position even after the study results, the lawsuit said.

The company has paid at least $30 million to deal with excessive trash in recycling bins—roughly $6 million of which was spent to dispose the trash should have been paid by San Jose, the lawsuit said. But because the garbage ended up in recycling containers, the disposal cost shifted to CWS.

In addition, San Jose also received a rebate for the garbage that CWS disposed, the lawsuit claims, “creating a double benefit” to the city.

San Jose fined CWS roughly $2.5 million in recent years for failing to meet the recycling rates at 30% to 35%, despite the city’s knowledge of the high contamination rates, the lawsuit claims.

The first hearing for the lawsuit is set for June.

Contact Tran Nguyen at tran@sanjosespotlight.com or follow @nguyenntrann on Twitter.

The post Recycling hauler sues San Jose for discrimination, contract violations appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oaklandside.org

Oakland loses second homelessness chief in two years

The city of Oakland’s top homelessness official is off the job, making him the second person to last less than a year in the role. Daniel Cooper, a public health professional from North Carolina, was hired last spring to become the city’s second homelessness administrator in as many years. The high-profile position was created in 2020 to coordinate Oakland’s homelessness response and to inform public policy.
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

Allegations surface against San Jose council hopefuls

As the San Jose City Council prepares to fill the vacant District 8 seat on Tuesday, documents obtained by San José Spotlight are raising questions about the character and qualifications of several finalists. The candidates vying to represent Evergreen and East San Jose are Salvador Alvarez, Patricia Andrade, Sukhdev...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Residents React Following Police Raid at East San Jose Home

A major police raid in east San Jose has residents feeling relieved, after they say the situation was getting out of hand with suspect activity going on all hours of the night. SWAT agents were seen confiscating computers and detaining several people. The incident took place on Harbor Avenue. San...
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Three-bedroom home sells in Oakland for $1.5 million

A historic house built in 1922 located in the 6500 block of Chabot Road in Oakland has new owners. The 1,532-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 13, 2022. The $1,501,000 purchase price works out to $980 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, and a garage. The unit sits on a 4,050-square-foot lot.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Owners of Union City security firm charged with wage theft, fraud

UNION CITY - Owners of a Union City firm have been charged with "egregious" wage theft affecting 87 employees owed hundreds of thousands of dollars, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office alleged Friday. Ferooz Nangeyali and Alejandra Nangeyali own Alfa Private Security Services and allegedly failed to properly pay their workers for regular and overtime hours. Over $800,000 of wages were unpaid allegedly.County prosecutors began an investigation in December 2021. That investigation also revealed that Ferooz Nangeyali allegedly possessed privately made or homemade guns, commonly known as ghost guns.Ferooz Nangeyali also allegedly gave guns to some employees who did not have...
UNION CITY, CA
oaklandside.org

The 35 people who lost their lives to traffic violence in Oakland last year

They were grandparents and grandchildren. Some were recent immigrants while others were long-time Oakland residents. One was a huge Mary J. Blige fan. Two worked for Tesla motors. Another was a famed wine expert. For all of them, death came unexpectedly. More than 35 people died from collisions on Oakland’s...
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Intel cuts more Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen in 2023

SANTA CLARA — Intel has revealed plans for deeper employment reductions with a fresh round of job cuts that will affect hundreds of Bay Area workers, a disquieting sign that the tech sector’s layoffs have yet to run their course. The tech titan is eyeing the elimination of...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in San Jose: $1.5 million for a four-bedroom home

The property located in the 6600 block of Bubblingwell Place in San Jose was sold on Dec. 27, 2022. The $1,530,000 purchase price works out to $813 per square foot. The house built in 1970 has an interior space of 1,882 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on an 8,050-square-foot lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Historic San Francisco Movie Theater Sign Torn Down

An iconic symbol of San Francisco’s past was torn down Friday, as a construction crew removed an eponymous sign from the historic Alexandria Theater in the Richmond District. The theater on Geary Boulevard has sat empty since its closure in 2004, and the property has changed hands several times...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Rising groundwater is coming for your basement … and everyone’s parking garages, sewers and transportation systems

As a series of intense storms pummeled the state, most eyes were trained on the overflowing storm drains, flooded roadways and coastal surges. But lurking just beneath the surface, another risk threatens to exacerbate flooding across the Bay Area: groundwater. Unlike the deep aquifers tapped for drinking water or irrigation, this shallow pocket of moisture sits just under the surface and fluctuates with the seasons. But as storms intensify and sea levels rise, groundwater is being pushed upward by salty tides, a new report shows,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Bay Area defies tech layoffs, powers to big job gains in December

The Bay Area powered to big job gains during December, an upswing that defied the effects of months of tech layoff announcements and accounted for the vast majority of California’s job gains, a Friday report shows. “Despite frequent headlines about layoffs in the tech sector, Bay Area employers expanded...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy