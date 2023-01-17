Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Louisiana program wants to help first responders, teachers buy a home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation is launching Keys to Service, a program to help first responders and teachers buy a home. “We’re doing our part to be able to take some of those prohibited moves away from home ownership and be able to make sure that those public servants, those that take care of our community, we take care of them and help them be able to build community right here in the communities that they serve,” said Joshua Hollins, executive director of the Louisiana Housing Corporation.
theadvocate.com
Facing enrollment plunges, Louisiana universities seek to serve new nontraditional 'customers'
Facing a predicted massive plunge in enrollment numbers in 2026, fueled by a declining birth rate since the Great Recession of 2008, Louisiana higher education leaders are searching for ways to head off the “enrollment cliff." Experts say the economic downturn of 2008 was so financially punishing to people...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge DA, others propose aligning state law on glock switches to federal law
With crime rates soaring, the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney is pushing for legislation cracking down on so-called “Glock switches,” a small device that can turn any handgun into an automatic weapon. During a demonstration of the device’s capabilities Thursday at the Baton Rouge Police Department’s firearms...
theadvocate.com
Mother of John Bel Edwards dies; governor recalls her faith, 'best red beans and rice'
Dora Jean Edwards, the mother of Gov. John Bel Edwards, has died, the governor's office said Friday. She was 87. "She was the matriarch of our family and, along with my late father Frank, the reason why I am the person I am today," the governor said in a statement. "She raised eight children, worked for many years as a Charity Hospital nurse, taught Catechism, and made the best red beans and rice."
theadvocate.com
Why was Vermilionville renamed Lafayette? Curious Louisiana travels back 200 years to find out
The residents of Vermilionville were persistent. It didn't matter how many decades it would take, they would see to it that their town would be renamed Lafayette. So, how and why did the renaming of one of Louisiana's most popular food and music destinations come about? That's what Shreveport's James Marcotte wanted to know when he asked, "Why was Vermilionville renamed Lafayette?"
theadvocate.com
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
theadvocate.com
Mysterious package from 'sovereign citizen' closes Tangipahaoa courthouse, sheriff's office says
The Tangipahoa Parish courthouse in Amite was evacuated shortly after 9 a.m. Friday because of a mysterious package, the sheriff's office said. The person who dropped off the package has previously identified as a "sovereign citizen," the sheriff's office said. The FBI identifies sovereign citizens as part of a loose movement that believes "the government is operating outside of its jurisdiction and generally do not recognize federal, state, or local laws, policies, or governmental regulations."
theadvocate.com
Carencro man arrested on contractor fraud over string of undelivered garage doors in St. Landry
A Carencro man was arrested on home improvement and contractor fraud after failing to deliver contracted garage doors to at least three clients in St. Landry Parish, the St. Landry Parish’s Sheriff’s Office said. Tyler Carpenter, 28, of Carencro, was arrested on three counts of home improvement fraud/residential...
theadvocate.com
Baker rapper arrested in homicide in St. Helena Parish, sheriff says
Deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Baker rapper Thursday in the shooting death of a man last October. Deputies accuse Jarman King of robbing and killing Jesse Thomas III last October at his house off Calmes Road. The address is listed in Denham Springs, but the house is situated in St. Helena Parish, according to the Sheriff's Office.
theadvocate.com
JayVyn Duncan ignites St. Martinville's big road win over Abbeville
JayVyn Duncan was determined to play in St. Martinville's District 5-3A game at Abbeville on Friday. The senior point guard hadn't been on the court in a week because of strep throat. He didn't return to school until Thursday. At Wednesday's practice, Tigers coach Ihmaru Jones listed Duncan's status as doubtful.
