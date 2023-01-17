ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
P’ville Pays $81G in Tax Refund to Commercial Property Owner

The Village of Pleasantville has agreed to pay more than $80,000 to the owner of 1 Campus Drive in a legal settlement of a tax certiorari case. The Village Board agreed at its Jan. 9 meeting to pay Campus Drive Associates LLC $81,779.81 for overassessments calculated in 2021 and 2022 for three contiguous tax parcels at 1 Campus Drive, located near the Foxwood Condominium complex.
