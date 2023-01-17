ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw holds groundbreaking for Phase 8 of Depot Park Master Plan

The City of Kennesaw issued the following press release about yesterday’s groundbreaking for phase eight of the Depot Park Master Plan. Kennesaw, GA (January 20, 2023) — The City of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Parks & Recreation celebrated the commencement of construction on phase eight of the Depot Park Master Plan with a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday afternoon Thursday, January 19.
31 candidates qualify for Mableton mayor and 6 city council seats by the Friday deadline

Here are the candidates who qualified to run for office in the City of Mableton before yesterday’s 4:30 p.m. qualifying deadline. The election will be held March 21, 2023. Since not all candidates filled out contact information (phone, mailing address, email) we deleted those columns on our table, but you can get the complete information as provided by the candidates by following this link to the original PDF. Also, as we gather information about both the positions and backgrounds on the candidates, the Courier will provide regular information in the runup to the election.
Georgia gasoline prices continue to rise sharply

According to this morning’s report from AAA, Georgia gasoline prices continued to surge over the past week, in keeping with national trends. Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which is 19 cents more than a week ago, 52 cents more than a month ago, and 12 cents more than this time last year.
Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, January 22, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts showers here in Cobb County on Sunday, January 22, 2023, with a high near 45 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to widespread showers with scattered thunderstorms. What does the...
Hazardous weather outlook continues for Cobb County on Sunday, January 22 as rain, thunderstorms persist

The hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service continues for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Sunday, January 22 due to persistent widespread rain with embedded thunderstorms. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North...
