Here are the candidates who qualified to run for office in the City of Mableton before yesterday’s 4:30 p.m. qualifying deadline. The election will be held March 21, 2023. Since not all candidates filled out contact information (phone, mailing address, email) we deleted those columns on our table, but you can get the complete information as provided by the candidates by following this link to the original PDF. Also, as we gather information about both the positions and backgrounds on the candidates, the Courier will provide regular information in the runup to the election.

MABLETON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO