East Lansing, MI

Watson named Kellogg Community College President

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Kellogg Community College Board of Trustees have appointed Dr. Paul R. Watson II as the College’s seventh president. Board Chair Steve Claywell said a statement, “Dr. Watson has successfully led KCC as interim president during a period of transition over the past nine months and the Board looks forward to working with him in the role of president.”
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Three arrested in Calhoun County after attempting to lure 14-year-old children on the internet

MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Three men who thought they were meeting up with 14-year-old children were arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday. WOOD TV-8 reports the 27-year-old Battle Creek man, a 49-year-old Portage man and a 33-year old man from Ghana who is living in Jackson were all arrested when they arrived at a location in Marshall.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

