BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Kellogg Community College Board of Trustees have appointed Dr. Paul R. Watson II as the College’s seventh president. Board Chair Steve Claywell said a statement, “Dr. Watson has successfully led KCC as interim president during a period of transition over the past nine months and the Board looks forward to working with him in the role of president.”

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO