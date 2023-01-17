ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health Highlights The Importance Of Seeking Advanced Wound Care Treatment During The 2023 Come Heal With Us Campaign

 5 days ago
OCC To Unveil New Cannabis Education Program

SYRACUSE – Following is an announcement from Onondaga Community College concerning the unveiling of a Cannibis Education Program:. WHEN: Monday, January 23 at 10 a.m. WHERE: Onondaga Community College, Great Room in the Gordon Student Center, 4585 West Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse 13215. On the campus map, Gordon is denoted with the letter “G.” The best place for media to park is lot 13 (in front of SRC Arena).
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego Health Staff Recognized For Making A Local Impact

Oswego, NY – At Oswego Health, WE CARE. It’s a pledge that all 1200 of our employees stand by each day as they care for our community. At Oswego Health, we care about who matters most. We care about making a connection. We care about finding answers. We care about getting to know you. We care because you’re our friends… family… community.
OSWEGO, NY
United Way Diamond Ring Raffle Winner

Oswego, NY – Robert Cantwell of Clayton, NY was recently announced the winner of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s drawing for a stunning diamond ring held on Christmas Eve. Laurie Kelly of Oswego won this year’s $200 second prize gift certificate to DuFore’s Jewelers. Valued...
CLAYTON, NY
Salmon River Winter Festival Returns Jan. 27 – 29

PULASKI – The annual Salmon River Winter Festival returns Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29! Take advantage of a weekend of family fun and winter activities in Pulaski and the surrounding areas. Enjoy delicious food samples with the annual macaroni and cheese, chili and chicken wing challenges! Competitions...
PULASKI, NY
KeyBank Foundation Invests $545,000 To Support Workforce Development And Community Initiatives In Central New York

CNY – The KeyBank Foundation is investing a total of $555,000 in several non-profit organizations in Central New York to support workforce development and community initiatives. These grants are part of KeyBank’s $40 billion National Community Benefits Plan, which represents its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. “KeyBank’s...
SYRACUSE, NY
Robert J. Boom

OSWEGO – Robert J. “Boomer” Boom, 64, of Oswego, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn. He was born April 29, 1958 in Fulton to David Joseph and Elizabeth Mae Brewer Boom. Bob was a member of the District Council...
OSWEGO, NY
Mayor Billy Barlow’s 2023 State of the City Address

From WBUC’s Youtube Channel. Mayor Billy Barlow delivered the 2023 State of the City Address for the City of Oswego Wednesday evening. describing government happenings in the city of Oswego and announcing several new projects and initiatives that’ll comprise his administration’s agenda in 2023. Mayor Barlow took the opportunity to use his final state of the city address to draw a compare and contract from seven years ago, when he elected, to now as he enters his final year in office.
OSWEGO, NY
Legislature Chairman Weatherup Announces Standing Committee Assignments

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup (District 9, Hastings) announced appointments to the County Legislature’s standing committees for 2023. The seven committees oversee departments of county government and make budgetary and policy recommendations to the full Legislature. The 2023 standing committees are:. Government, Courts and...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
OHS Students Get An Inside Look At Storm Chasing With Doppler On Wheels

OSWEGO – A meteorology lesson at Oswego High School recently gave students a chance to explore storm chasing equipment as the Doppler on Wheels stopped by for a visit. The state-of-the-art vehicle is equipped with a mounted Doppler Radar system on the exterior, with plenty of high-tech monitors and gear inside to track storm data. The equipment allows scientists to see what is happening inside a storm and how various factors affect weather outcomes.
OSWEGO, NY
