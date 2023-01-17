The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health Highlights The Importance Of Seeking Advanced Wound Care Treatment During The 2023 Come Heal With Us Campaign

Read full article on original website
DSS Hosts Orientation Meeting For Future Foster And Adoptive Parents
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) will host another virtual information meeting for potential foster and adoptive parents on Friday, Feb. 3 from 9 to 11 a.m. Those who would like to participate and help local children and teens find a forever family can contact...
NYS Senator Mannion Presents Proclamation To Oswego County Highway Crew
OSWEGO COUNTY – New York State Senator John W. Mannion presented State Senate proclamations to the Oswego County Highway Department crew that assisted Buffalo and Erie County following the holiday storm last month, praising them for answering the call for help. NYS Senator John W. Mannion said, “When an...
Senator John W. Mannion Honors Oswego County Highway Department Workers
OSWEGO, NY – Senator John W. Mannion today thanked Oswego County Highway Department workers for traveling to Western New York to assist with clean-up operations following last month’s historic snowstorm. Senator John W. Mannion said, “When an unprecedented weather event struck Buffalo and Western New York, the Oswego...
OCC To Unveil New Cannabis Education Program
SYRACUSE – Following is an announcement from Onondaga Community College concerning the unveiling of a Cannibis Education Program:. WHEN: Monday, January 23 at 10 a.m. WHERE: Onondaga Community College, Great Room in the Gordon Student Center, 4585 West Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse 13215. On the campus map, Gordon is denoted with the letter “G.” The best place for media to park is lot 13 (in front of SRC Arena).
Oswego Health Staff Recognized For Making A Local Impact
Oswego, NY – At Oswego Health, WE CARE. It’s a pledge that all 1200 of our employees stand by each day as they care for our community. At Oswego Health, we care about who matters most. We care about making a connection. We care about finding answers. We care about getting to know you. We care because you’re our friends… family… community.
Imagination Library Visits Fulton Lions, Wolford Inducted, Chirello Marks 40 years
FULTON – Patrick Dewine, Co-Director of the Oswego County chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and Executive Director of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, was the featured speaker at the Fulton Lions Club January meeting. The Fulton Lions also inducted David Wolford as a new member,...
Oswego Health Board Member, Katie Toomey, Elected To Serve On The Healthcare Trustees Of New York State’s Board Of Governors
Oswego, NY – Transforming healthcare at the State level, Oswego Health is proud to share that board member, Katie Toomey, has been elected to serve on the Healthcare Trustees of New York State’s (HTNYS) Board of Governors for a three-year term. The HTNYS board of governors aims to...
Richard S. Shineman Foundation Bids A Fond Farewell To Two Longstanding Board Members
OSWEGO COUNTY – Wrapping up a decade of grant-making in December 2022, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation is bidding a fond farewell to two longstanding board members, Kathy Fenlon and Casey Raymond, who both served on the board since the inception of the foundation. “With Kathy as Chair and...
Catholic Charities Hosts ‘Frozen In Fulton’ Family Event Jan. 28
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Community and Family Resource Center at Catholic Charities of Oswego County, (CCOC), is hosting “Frozen in Fulton” from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sat. Jan. 28. The announcement was made by Program Coordinator for the Community and Family Resource Center Brooke Foster. “This...
United Way Diamond Ring Raffle Winner
Oswego, NY – Robert Cantwell of Clayton, NY was recently announced the winner of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s drawing for a stunning diamond ring held on Christmas Eve. Laurie Kelly of Oswego won this year’s $200 second prize gift certificate to DuFore’s Jewelers. Valued...
Salmon River Winter Festival Returns Jan. 27 – 29
PULASKI – The annual Salmon River Winter Festival returns Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29! Take advantage of a weekend of family fun and winter activities in Pulaski and the surrounding areas. Enjoy delicious food samples with the annual macaroni and cheese, chili and chicken wing challenges! Competitions...
SUNY Oswego Professor Discusses Rise Of AI Chatbot Technology And Its Implications
OSWEGO – The rise in artificial intelligence (AI) technology has caused concerns among many for potential use in academic dishonesty, but SUNY Oswego Communication Studies Professor Ulises Mejias notes that limitations still exist –- and that the process provides an opportunity for reflection. “We are living in an...
Fulton Tractor Supply Store To Host Pet Treat Tasting Event
FULTON, N.Y. — Tractor Supply Company is hosting a pet treat tasting event here in Fulton. Planned for Jan. 28, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., this event will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Company. “At Tractor Supply,...
KeyBank Foundation Invests $545,000 To Support Workforce Development And Community Initiatives In Central New York
CNY – The KeyBank Foundation is investing a total of $555,000 in several non-profit organizations in Central New York to support workforce development and community initiatives. These grants are part of KeyBank’s $40 billion National Community Benefits Plan, which represents its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. “KeyBank’s...
River View Pediatrics Receives ARPA Funding From Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature approved a resolution to distribute $60,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to River View Pediatrics. The funds will be used for repairs and renovation of a new location, allowing River View Pediatrics to expand its practice. “We are very grateful...
Robert J. Boom
OSWEGO – Robert J. “Boomer” Boom, 64, of Oswego, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn. He was born April 29, 1958 in Fulton to David Joseph and Elizabeth Mae Brewer Boom. Bob was a member of the District Council...
Mayor Billy Barlow’s 2023 State of the City Address
From WBUC’s Youtube Channel. Mayor Billy Barlow delivered the 2023 State of the City Address for the City of Oswego Wednesday evening. describing government happenings in the city of Oswego and announcing several new projects and initiatives that’ll comprise his administration’s agenda in 2023. Mayor Barlow took the opportunity to use his final state of the city address to draw a compare and contract from seven years ago, when he elected, to now as he enters his final year in office.
Legislature Chairman Weatherup Announces Standing Committee Assignments
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup (District 9, Hastings) announced appointments to the County Legislature’s standing committees for 2023. The seven committees oversee departments of county government and make budgetary and policy recommendations to the full Legislature. The 2023 standing committees are:. Government, Courts and...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: January 8 – January 14
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: January 8 – 14 City of Fulton news:. River View Pediatrics received $60,000 in ARPA funds from the Oswego County Legislature, for repairs and renovations to their W. First St. practice in Fulton. See full story here.
OHS Students Get An Inside Look At Storm Chasing With Doppler On Wheels
OSWEGO – A meteorology lesson at Oswego High School recently gave students a chance to explore storm chasing equipment as the Doppler on Wheels stopped by for a visit. The state-of-the-art vehicle is equipped with a mounted Doppler Radar system on the exterior, with plenty of high-tech monitors and gear inside to track storm data. The equipment allows scientists to see what is happening inside a storm and how various factors affect weather outcomes.
