Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders childrenAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Houston Monster Jam at NRG!
Happy FRIYAY, y’all! Today on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is at NRG getting pumped for MONSTER JAM, and she’s getting inside of a truck!. Get ready to see all the action-packed fun for you and the entire family. Tune-in Friday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Angelo from Houston just won!
HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. There are 16 wedges on the prize wheel. Today, we had family-four pack tickets to Monster Jam, a Katy Mills shopping gift card worth $1000, and Houston Grand Opera tickets.
Click2Houston.com
Altuve, Bregman, Peña oh my!
Thursday on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly gives us all the details about her night at the Houston Sports Awards. Get the scoop on Houston Life Thursday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in the player below.
Click2Houston.com
Paralympian Athlete & Gold medalist being honored at Houston Sports Awards
Kari Miller-Ortiz will be honored January 25, 2023 at the Houston Sports Awards. She will receive the 2023 Houston Sports Awards Insperity Inspiration Award. Miller-Ortiz, a retired U.S. Army Sergeant, has spent a good portion of her life supporting and being a champion for adapted sports programs. In 1999, she was on leave from military duty when the car she was in was hit by a drunk driver. She lost both of her legs in the crash. While the journey was tough, she quickly discovered a love for sitting volleyball.
Click2Houston.com
‘Soy Rebelde’: Mexican pop band RBD to reunite for one final world tour; stops include Houston’s Minute Maid Park
HOUSTON – RBD, the Mexican pop band who achieved international success in the mid-2000s will embark on a U.S. and Latin American tour for one last time, and that includes a stop in Houston. The band is comprised of members Anahi, Dulce Maria, Maite Perroni, Cristian Chavez, and Christopher...
Click2Houston.com
5 titles that will make you want to grab a book!
Although January is almost over, it’s not too late to pick up another healthy habit. Monday on Houston Life, Houston book-podcaster Cindy Burnett shares the top book recommendations for 2023 to get you back into reading!. Be sure to watch Houston Life Monday at 1pm on KPRC 2. You...
Click2Houston.com
Houston community reacts to California mass shooting at Lunar New Year Celebration
HOUSTON – The tragedy in California did not stop Lunar New Year Celebrations across the country, that includes events held in Houston Sunday afternoon and evening. Many people had second thoughts about coming out to the event at Discovery Green but said they will not let fear stop them from a celebration that means so much to them.
Click2Houston.com
THE TOTAL PACKAGE: Ogbevire is Face of Fulshear Basketball
THE FULSHEAR GIRLS’ BASKETBALL PROGRAM HAS REACHED THE POSTSEASON THE PAST THREE SEASONS AND MADE SCHOOL HISTORY IN 2021-22, GOING 24-10 OVERALL AND REACHING THE REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS. There has been one constant as this program was being built – Point Guard Ese Ogbevire. Ogbevire is a three-time first-team, all-district...
Click2Houston.com
‘We lost everything in our studio’: KPRC 2 Investigates obtains video showing devastating Winter Street Studios blast
HOUSTON – An arsonist on the move... It’s what KPRC 2 Investigates identified after obtaining surveillance video of the devastating blast at Winter Street Studios. The video from Dec. 22 shows the moment the blast damaged over 70 studios, costing over 100 artists their livelihoods, according to building officials.
Click2Houston.com
PITCH PERFECT; Klein Forest Boys have special class, Girls to create chaos
The Klein Forest Golden Eagles Boys’ Team has high expectations for 2022-23, after reaching the playoffs, last season, with a 4th-place finish in the district (7-6). The Eagles’ season came to an end with a 3-2 loss to Cypress Ranch in the first round of the postseason. “We...
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area high school basketball games on KPRC 2+ app
HOUSTON – You can watch the Fort Bend Marshall Buffs versus the Fulshear Chargers boys’ basketball game begins at 6:50 p.m. Both games will be LIVE in this article. If you’re on the go, download the free KPRC 2+ app on your phone or tablet to watch. You can also watch on the KPRC 2+ app on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Google TV. Just search “KPRC” in your app store.
Click2Houston.com
ALL GRIT: Klein Oak’s Nugier a tough Panther to deal with
To be a great Centerback on the soccer field, someone needs to be tough and gritty. They have to embrace contact and sacrifice their body while doing anything and everything to thwart an opponent’s scoring chance. They have to be like Alaina Nugier. The Klein Oak senior loves the...
Click2Houston.com
Dozens of cars broken into at apartment complex on Houston’s south side, residents say
HOUSTON – Residents at an apartment complex on Houston’s south side are asking for more security after dozens of cars were broken into this weekend. The Metro 5514 Apartments, located near Griggs Road and Beekman, was reportedly targeted Saturday morning. On Sunday, many of the damaged cars and...
Click2Houston.com
4 innovative baby products to bring home in 2023
HOUSTON – If you are a parent looking for must-have items to add to your baby registry or need ideas to gift someone with an infant, there are cool items available that are worth every penny. That’s according to Nina Spears, co-founder, and Editor-in-Chief of the popular motherhood website...
Click2Houston.com
Deputy transported to hospital after crash in northwest Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A deputy is recovering after he was injured in a crash in northwest Harris County Monday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. A Precinct 4 deputy was working a scene at Kuykendahl and Caldwell when his vehicle was struck by another motorist, investigators said. Herman...
Click2Houston.com
COMING OF AGE; Simien making a name for herself in Athletics and Academics
Klein Forest Athlete Nadazia Simien has a presence. She is the “It Girl ” inside the Golden Eagle nest. As a star for the volleyball and basketball teams, she has blossomed into a great ambassador for the school on the court. But it wasn’t always that way.
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for 49-year-old kayaker missing near Jamaica Beach, USCG says
JAMAICA BEACH, TX – A search is underway for a kayaker who has been reported missing since Friday in Galveston County, according to officials with U.S. Coast Guard. Barry Baham, 49, was last seen near Jamaica Beach, Texas. A photo shared on the US Coast Guard’s social media pages show 12-14 foot white-colored kayak and two fishing poles possibly belonging to Baham.
Click2Houston.com
Large fire destroys tattoo shop in east Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY – An east Harris County tattoo shop is a total loss after a large fire engulfed the building early Saturday, officials said. The fire broke out at Southern Boys Tattoo Shop in the 13700 block of East Freeway near Uvalde Road. Harris County ESD 12 and Channelview...
Click2Houston.com
Roof collapses as firefighters battle blaze at apartment complex in Pasadena; no injuries reported
PASADENA, Texas – At least a dozen units were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Pasadena, according to officials. The fire broke out at the Linda Vista Apartments located at 701 Preston Ave. When emergency crews arrived to the scene, at least 12...
Comments / 0