Click2Houston.com

Houston Monster Jam at NRG!

Happy FRIYAY, y’all! Today on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is at NRG getting pumped for MONSTER JAM, and she’s getting inside of a truck!. Get ready to see all the action-packed fun for you and the entire family. Tune-in Friday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Angelo from Houston just won!

HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. There are 16 wedges on the prize wheel. Today, we had family-four pack tickets to Monster Jam, a Katy Mills shopping gift card worth $1000, and Houston Grand Opera tickets.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Altuve, Bregman, Peña oh my!

Thursday on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly gives us all the details about her night at the Houston Sports Awards. Get the scoop on Houston Life Thursday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in the player below.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Paralympian Athlete & Gold medalist being honored at Houston Sports Awards

Kari Miller-Ortiz will be honored January 25, 2023 at the Houston Sports Awards. She will receive the 2023 Houston Sports Awards Insperity Inspiration Award. Miller-Ortiz, a retired U.S. Army Sergeant, has spent a good portion of her life supporting and being a champion for adapted sports programs. In 1999, she was on leave from military duty when the car she was in was hit by a drunk driver. She lost both of her legs in the crash. While the journey was tough, she quickly discovered a love for sitting volleyball.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 titles that will make you want to grab a book!

Although January is almost over, it’s not too late to pick up another healthy habit. Monday on Houston Life, Houston book-podcaster Cindy Burnett shares the top book recommendations for 2023 to get you back into reading!. Be sure to watch Houston Life Monday at 1pm on KPRC 2. You...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston community reacts to California mass shooting at Lunar New Year Celebration

HOUSTON – The tragedy in California did not stop Lunar New Year Celebrations across the country, that includes events held in Houston Sunday afternoon and evening. Many people had second thoughts about coming out to the event at Discovery Green but said they will not let fear stop them from a celebration that means so much to them.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

THE TOTAL PACKAGE: Ogbevire is Face of Fulshear Basketball

THE FULSHEAR GIRLS’ BASKETBALL PROGRAM HAS REACHED THE POSTSEASON THE PAST THREE SEASONS AND MADE SCHOOL HISTORY IN 2021-22, GOING 24-10 OVERALL AND REACHING THE REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS. There has been one constant as this program was being built – Point Guard Ese Ogbevire. Ogbevire is a three-time first-team, all-district...
FULSHEAR, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston-area high school basketball games on KPRC 2+ app

HOUSTON – You can watch the Fort Bend Marshall Buffs versus the Fulshear Chargers boys’ basketball game begins at 6:50 p.m. Both games will be LIVE in this article. If you’re on the go, download the free KPRC 2+ app on your phone or tablet to watch. You can also watch on the KPRC 2+ app on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Google TV. Just search “KPRC” in your app store.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

ALL GRIT: Klein Oak’s Nugier a tough Panther to deal with

To be a great Centerback on the soccer field, someone needs to be tough and gritty. They have to embrace contact and sacrifice their body while doing anything and everything to thwart an opponent’s scoring chance. They have to be like Alaina Nugier. The Klein Oak senior loves the...
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

4 innovative baby products to bring home in 2023

HOUSTON – If you are a parent looking for must-have items to add to your baby registry or need ideas to gift someone with an infant, there are cool items available that are worth every penny. That’s according to Nina Spears, co-founder, and Editor-in-Chief of the popular motherhood website...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Search underway for 49-year-old kayaker missing near Jamaica Beach, USCG says

JAMAICA BEACH, TX – A search is underway for a kayaker who has been reported missing since Friday in Galveston County, according to officials with U.S. Coast Guard. Barry Baham, 49, was last seen near Jamaica Beach, Texas. A photo shared on the US Coast Guard’s social media pages show 12-14 foot white-colored kayak and two fishing poles possibly belonging to Baham.
JAMAICA BEACH, TX

