Where is the snow this month?

2023 has started warm and wet without much snow. The Dayton International Airport hasn’t recorded any measurable snowfall. Is a snowless January normal? Meteorologist Austin Chaney looked back at 130 years of data from the airport and found it is pretty rare! There have only been three years without any snow in January, the most recent was in 1944.

Only ten times in that 130 year stretch has the airport recorded less than one inch of snow in January.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist explained that this winter is the third year in a row we are in a La Nina phase for winter. La Nina is when the equatorial Pacific is colder than normal. The colder-than-normal ocean water drives up the jet stream creating an active season for the Pacific northwest and a wetter pattern in Ohio.

If cold outbreaks of Arctic air don’t match up with the active winter storm pattern, we end up with wet weather and a lack of snow. The past two winters Dayton had very little snowfall in January with the winter weather ramping up by the end of the month and some larger snows coming in for February.

Long range models are pointing to a colder end to January and early February which might bring us some more snow!

