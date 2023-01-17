ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Cowbell Restaurant Set to Open at Rock Row in Westbrook, Maine, This February

If you've visited the Rock Row development in Westbrook over the past few months, you've undoubtedly seen a sign that promised Cowbell burger bar would be "coming soon". In fact, the "coming soon" sign had been up for so long that residents were beginning to lose hope that the business would actually open. After a handful of delays, Cowbell will open, and plans to have their grand opening celebration in February.
WESTBROOK, ME
Sushi and Tacos Under One Roof in Bridgton, Maine

Weird combination? Maybe. Perfect combination? Definitely. Elevation Sushi and Tacos is the brainchild of Kim Morton, Mike Perez, and their son-in-law John Dexter. All three moved from Los Angeles to Maine several years ago. What they really missed from California was sushi and street tacos. So Kim who is a schoolteacher and had owned a restaurant got together with Mike and John and opened Elevation Sushi and Tacos.
BRIDGTON, ME
Iconic Taste of Maine Restaurant in Woolwich, Maine, is for Sale

There's only a handful of restaurants in Maine that have become landmarks because of where they're located and what they serve up. One of those iconic restaurants is the Taste of Maine restaurant in Woolwich, which has been a staple of Sagadahoc county and a landmark along a busy stretch of Route 1. Now, one of the most recognizable restaurants in Maine is up for sale.
WOOLWICH, ME
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023

As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
MAINE STATE
Two unique bookstores open in central Maine this winter

CENTRAL MAINE—Two bookstores with unique concepts have opened this winter in Waterville and Gardiner, giving bibliophiles and the surrounding communities more reason to curl up with a good book this winter. The Banned Bookstore. Waterville, Maine. Maddie Smith is the founder/owner of a new, online independent bookstore that celebrates...
WATERVILLE, ME
Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?

You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
AUGUSTA, ME
Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life here in Maine. ”Recently, we got a call from the Bissell pet foundation and our transport coordinator made a plan with them and they end up bringing 80 pets to Maine from Louisiana,” said Hunsicker.
MAINE STATE
Sweet, Loving Dog in a Shelter for Over 15 Months Looking for Maine Forever Home

People in Maine undeniably love their dogs and cats. There are several Facebook pages dedicated to reuniting lost pets with their hopeful owners. Shelters throughout the state have long been a beacon of hope for animals to find that forever home they so desperately want. People in Maine also love a good redemption story and there will hopefully be a combination of the two when it comes to a sweet, mellow pup named Gypsy.
MAINE STATE
Maine schools limit snow days, no matter the weather

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Those exciting "snow days" are a rite of passage for many school kids. Friday was one of those days where school was canceled in most towns in Maine because of the heavy snowfall. However, some schools are limiting the number of snow days and will...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Death at Portland campsite ruled suspicious, police say

PORTLAND, Maine — The death of a man at a campsite near the Fore River Parkway Trail System is being considered suspicious, according to Portland police. In a news release Thursday morning, Portland police reported they were called to the campsite around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday for a person in need of medical assistance.
PORTLAND, ME
$15,000 Reward for Missing Maine Woman From Cold Case

13 years ago Darien Richardson and her boyfriend Corey Girard were sleeping at there Portland apartment when intruders came in and shot them, according to News Center Maine. This took place on January 8, 2010 at 25 Rackleff St. Portland Police Department is now asking for your help to try to solve this 13-year-old cold case crime.
PORTLAND, ME
A Kid From Maine Recently Broke a Guinness World Record

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maybe it was a personal record you set for yourself and you surpassed it, or maybe you’ve broken records in a practice you actually got rewarded for.
CUMBERLAND, ME
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

