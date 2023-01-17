ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Play It Forward: New outdoor sports facility coming to Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Plans for a new sports complex to be an asset to the entire Anderson County community have been announced. The Anderson County YMCA released plans for a 85 acre multi-sport complex that will include four softball/baseball fields, five multi-purpose fields to accommodate lacrosse and soccer teams, a special event lawn and a walking track.
Chris Pratt stops by Upstate restaurant

The entire country turns its attention to SC today as the murder trial begins for disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. A couple from Greenville will be featured on the Tamron Hall show Monday. Injured biker rescued in NC. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Crews rescued a mountain biker who was found...
Jury selection in Murdaugh trial starts Monday

Actor Chris Pratt was spotted in the Upstate on Sunday. A couple from Greenville will be featured on the Tamron Hall show Monday. Crews rescued a mountain biker who was found critically injured in Transylvania County.
Getting Answers: Fews Bridge Road

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are committed to getting answers about roads you want fixed around the Upstate. From potholes, to patches, to cracks in the pavement, we have heard your concerns about Fews Bridge Road. “Quite frankly, we just hope that it gets done before some real...
NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
PBR Whisky Velocity Tour In Greenville This Weekend

Sixty-two pages form a scathing attack on a key part of the state's case. Ten Anderson County charities will benefit from the big night and they’re hoping you buy in. Not only will there be fun games, good food and drinks, but they're also raffling off a Nissan Rouge.
Tyson’s 3 lifts No. 19 Clemson to 51-50 victory over Hokies

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson’s 3-pointer with 12 seconds left lifted No. 19 Clemson to a dramatic, 51-50 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday. Tyson caught a pass just left of the key, took a look at at the basket and let it fly. The crowd exploded as the ball went through and the Tigers (16-4, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) continued their unexpected run atop the ACC.
Clemson fans remain confident despite Tuesday’s loss

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson faithful remains confident in the men’s basketball team despite Tuesday’s loss at Wake Forest. The ten-point loss was the first ACC loss for the Tigers this season. For season ticket holders Bert and Lynne Ross, the loss at Wake Forest was...
Water quality returns to normal range along street in Pickens

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Pickens announced the Pickens Water Department flushed out waterlines on Wilford Street to pull chlorine through the lines on Sunday. Officials said the ph and chlorine tests returned to normal after the process was completed. However, they added that residents could experience...
Part of Swamp Rabbit Trail to close until late January

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that people spending time on the Swamp Rabbit Trail will need to take a detour until the end of January. Officials said the section between Cleveland Park, near the Rudolph Anderson Memorial airplane, and Falls Park is closed as crews work on the area. They added that they expect this portion of the trail to open back up on January 30.
Nonprofit offers reward after bald eagle shot in West Virginia

New Washington Heights neighborhood continue pushback, as Greenlink facility takes shape. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Ten Anderson County charities will benefit from the big night and they’re hoping you buy in. Not only will there be fun games, good food and drinks, but they're also raffling off a Nissan Rouge.
Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...
Injured mountain biker airlifted from trail in Transylvania Co.

TRANSYLVANIA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Transylvania County Rescue Squad announced that crews responded to Bennett Gap Trail on Saturday after a mountain biker was significantly injured. Officials said the crew split into separate groups to find an accessible path to the injured biker. Eventually, one of the teams found the...
Crews respond to early morning house fire in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire along Vernell Avenue Sunday morning. Officials said no civilians were injured during the fire. However, the Red Cross is helping three residents and a cat who were displaced by the fire.
Deputies searching for missing 23-year-old in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Gisselle Emily Alvarenga, a 23-year-old who hasn’t been heard from since December 3, 2022. Deputies described Alvarenga as around 4 feet 11 inches tall and 117 pounds. She also has several tattoos,...

