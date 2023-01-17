Read full article on original website
Related
Roll Call Online
House Republicans plan first hearing on Biden border policies
House Republicans announced on Thursday the first oversight hearing on U.S.-Mexico border security for next month and demanded a trove of records from the past two years, as they start to hammer the Biden administration on its immigration policies. Rep. James R. Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Committee on...
Roll Call Online
At the Races: Contours of post-Roe battleground
Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. Friday’s March for Life marks the first time that members of the anti-abortion rights movement will journey...
Roll Call Online
As Roe anniversary approaches, Republicans debate next moves
Political messaging and state legislative activity related to abortion are ramping up in the lead-up to two milestones for abortion rights activists and opponents — the annual March for Life, scheduled for Friday, and the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision on Jan. 22. Both dates usually...
Roll Call Online
Florida Republican Rep. Greg Steube injured in tree-cutting accident
Florida Rep. Greg Steube spent the night in the intensive care unit after falling about 25 feet from a tall ladder. The Republican is in good spirits, though “several serious injuries are still under assessment,” according to a tweet from his official account. The injuries are “not life...
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Roll Call Online
Post-Roe, anti-abortion groups move toward policy push
Thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered on the National Mall on Friday for the movement’s biggest annual rally, marching this year for the first time to the Capitol rather than the Supreme Court — a signal that their fight against legalized abortion has moved to the legislature, rather than the nation’s high court.
Roll Call Online
‘INFO on everyone’: Both sides casting Biden-Trump rematch as 2024 ‘Sopranos’ reboot
“We’ll handle that the way I handle things.” Who said it: Donald Trump on a podcast this week or fictional crime boss Tony Soprano over a plate of pasta at Vesuvio restaurant?. One could be excused for thinking it was the head of television’s DiMeo organized crime family....
Roll Call Online
Some Asian Americans fear House China panel will fuel bigotry
The newly established bipartisan House select committee tasked with studying strategic challenges coming from the Chinese government has aroused concerns in the Asian American community that lawmakers may wind up fueling anti-Chinese bigotry and broader anti-Asian discrimination in the United States. The new committee, officially called the “Select Committee on...
Roll Call Online
Supreme Court unable to identify leaker in abortion opinion probe
A Supreme Court investigation has been unable to identify who leaked a draft majority opinion last year in the case that would wipe out a constitutional right to abortion. In a “Statement of the Court Concerning the Leak Investigation,” released Thursday, the court said Marshal of the Supreme Court Gail A. Curley and her team had analyzed evidence and interviewed nearly 100 employees. She had multiple follow-up interviews with certain employees.
Roll Call Online
GOP states urge Supreme Court to allow border policy defense
A group of Republican-led states urged the Supreme Court on Wednesday to let them join litigation to defend pandemic-related border restrictions, warning a decision otherwise could pave the way for presidents to improperly abandon policies they dislike from their predecessors. More than a dozen states, including Texas and Arizona, filed...
Roll Call Online
Manchin floats fiscal commissions for debt limit bill
As President Joe Biden and most congressional Democrats say they won’t negotiate with Republicans on lifting the debt ceiling, at least one party centrist is willing to work across the aisle to get a deal. Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., said in a Fox Business interview Wednesday from the...
Comments / 0