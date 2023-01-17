ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, KS

Copper wire, tools stolen during Washington Co. break-in

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY ( KSNT ) – Several items were reported stolen from the Washington County transfer station.

Randy Hubbard, a spokesperson for Washington County Emergency Management, said the theft took place on Jan. 16 at 9:15 a.m. Two unknown individuals broke into the office and allegedly stole three large tubs of copper wire and various tools. A ranger side-by-side vehicle was also taken but has since been recovered.

Photos of the two alleged thieves were released by Hubbard. If you recognize the individuals, you can call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 785-325-2293.

