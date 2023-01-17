Read full article on original website
Damage Done To Tolly Cemetery In Moweaqua, Suspect In Custody
From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. On Friday January 20, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was notified of significant damage done by a vehicle to Tolly Cemetery in Moweaqua. We want to make the community aware that a suspect is in custody for this criminal damage. Thank...
Marion County Sheriff’s Department handles two crashes
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department handled one crash with minor injuries and a second with a driving under the influence arrest on Saturday. Reports indicate a 17-year-old Salem male juvenile was driving eastbound on US 50 near Radio Tower Road east of Salem when he ran off the shoulder on the south side of the road, overcorrected, then ran off the north side of the road, and then struck a mailbox and culvert before coming to rest in the roadside ditch. United Medical Response checked both the driver and 16-year-old Iuka male juvenile passenger at the scene, before they went to the hospital via private vehicle. The crash occurred at 4:51 Saturday afternoon.
Police Beat for Saturday, January 21st, 2022
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 44-year-old Centralia woman for aggravated battery. Angela Moats of South Cherry is accused of striking another female when they were playing slots at Biggies General Store in March of last year. 57-year-old Tina Williams of West Broadway in Centralia was arrested by...
Salem Police investigating armed robbery at Spirit Shoppe
Salem Police are investigating a Friday night armed robbery at the Spirit Shoppe package liquor store at 1242 South Broadway in Salem. Police report the suspect entered the store, presented a knife, and demanded money from the cashier. The employee was not harmed and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.
County attorney arrested on conspiracy charge in connection to Jerrell Powe kidnapping case, police say
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - The county attorney for the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, who was present during an emergency session Thursday afternoon, was arrested later that night on an active warrant for conspiracy. According to Assistant Chief Tony Willridge with the Ridgeland Police Department, members of the U.S....
Decatur man killed in West Peoria overnight
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man from Decatur was shot to death in West Peoria early Sunday morning. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Casey’s Gas Station on Farmington Road just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40 year old Laesa Jan Wells of Clay City for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth, and a Clay County FTA warrant for theft/unauthorized control >$500<$10k. The Effingham County warrant was quashed, Laesa posted $2575 for the Clay County warrant, and was released.
Man accused of fleeing Shelby Co. deputy, having meth
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man from Clay County is facing charges in Shelby County after prosecutors said he led authorities on a chase and had methamphetamine on his person on Tuesday. Johnny Fender of Flora is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine (a Class 3 felony) and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude […]
Police Beat for Friday, January 20th, 2023
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Thursday on outstanding warrants. 50-year-old Jerrie Pfister of New Prep Lane in Centralia was arrested by Wamac Police on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a possession of methamphetamine conviction. The bond is set at $10,000. 27-year-old...
Terre Haute homeowner shoots, kills alleged intruder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and another in police custody after a shooting in a Terre Haute home early Sunday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, officers were sent to the 200 block of N. Fruitridge Ave. around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday after a call about a homeowner shooting an […]
Investigation ongoing after early Sunday morning homicide in West Peoria
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Casey’s Gas Station at 2114 W. Farmington Road in West Peoria shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a male shot in the parking lot. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office...
Terre Haute man accused of stealing vehicle with an infant inside
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a car with an infant inside. It happened Wednesday evening at the gas station near 25th Street and 8th Avenue. Police learned that when the vehicle was stolen, an infant was inside. Police said...
Police Beat for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A 35-year-old Iuka man was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies Wednesday night for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Ryan McCarty of Front Street was taken into custody following a traffic stop at Church and Country Acres Drive.
One person dead following home intrusion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a home intrusion in the 200 block of N. Fruitridge Avenue. The Terre Haute Police Department said a 911 call came in around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The call reported that a homeowner had shot an intruder in their home. A second person was also reported to have fled on foot.
IDOC: Testing back on substance discovered in Hillsboro prison
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — An unknown substance that caused a scare at a state prison in Hillsboro on Wednesday was determined to be non-hazardous, officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections said on Thursday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for IDOC, said preliminary tests performed on the substance found at Graham Correctional Center came back […]
Temporary Restraining Order Granted in Effingham County Court for Weapons Ban
The following was released on Blaine Wilhour’s Facebook Page in regard to the weapons ban:. The temporary restraining order has been granted in the gun case by the Circuit Court in Effingham County.
19-year-old Springfield man convicted of first-degree murder in Hammond shooting
HAMMOND, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced today that 19-year-old Jerome Schmidt of Springfield has been convicted of first-degree murder. At approximately 3 a.m. on Tues., Jan. 26, 2021, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department responded to Michael J. Brown’s home in Hammond. Mr. Brown had gone outside to investigate […]
Possible mass overdose sends several people to hospital at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois.
18 Graham Correctional Center Employees Transported To Hospital After Exposure To Unknown Substance
18 staffers at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro have been taken to area hospitals after an apparent exposure to an unknown substance. The situation began Wednesday afternoon when an inmate began showing signs of medical distress. Prison personnel responded, but soon also began to display symptoms, including nausea and disorientation. A spokesman for AFSCME, which represents prison employees, says a total of 18 workers were transported, and some were being held for observation.
One person injured in Centralia crash
An 18-year-old Keyesport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Noleman and Lincoln Street in Centralia Saturday night. Centralia Police say 41-year-old Eric Queen of South Marion was eastbound on Noleman Street when he failed to stop for the stop light and hit an SUV in the side driven by 18-year-old Contessa Neikes of Railroad Street in Keyesport. She was northbound on Lincoln at the time.
