Effingham, IL

Effingham Radio

Damage Done To Tolly Cemetery In Moweaqua, Suspect In Custody

From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. On Friday January 20, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was notified of significant damage done by a vehicle to Tolly Cemetery in Moweaqua. We want to make the community aware that a suspect is in custody for this criminal damage. Thank...
MOWEAQUA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Department handles two crashes

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department handled one crash with minor injuries and a second with a driving under the influence arrest on Saturday. Reports indicate a 17-year-old Salem male juvenile was driving eastbound on US 50 near Radio Tower Road east of Salem when he ran off the shoulder on the south side of the road, overcorrected, then ran off the north side of the road, and then struck a mailbox and culvert before coming to rest in the roadside ditch. United Medical Response checked both the driver and 16-year-old Iuka male juvenile passenger at the scene, before they went to the hospital via private vehicle. The crash occurred at 4:51 Saturday afternoon.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, January 21st, 2022

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 44-year-old Centralia woman for aggravated battery. Angela Moats of South Cherry is accused of striking another female when they were playing slots at Biggies General Store in March of last year. 57-year-old Tina Williams of West Broadway in Centralia was arrested by...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Police investigating armed robbery at Spirit Shoppe

Salem Police are investigating a Friday night armed robbery at the Spirit Shoppe package liquor store at 1242 South Broadway in Salem. Police report the suspect entered the store, presented a knife, and demanded money from the cashier. The employee was not harmed and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.
SALEM, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Decatur man killed in West Peoria overnight

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man from Decatur was shot to death in West Peoria early Sunday morning. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Casey’s Gas Station on Farmington Road just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
WEST PEORIA, IL
Effingham Radio

Thursday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40 year old Laesa Jan Wells of Clay City for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth, and a Clay County FTA warrant for theft/unauthorized control >$500<$10k. The Effingham County warrant was quashed, Laesa posted $2575 for the Clay County warrant, and was released.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man accused of fleeing Shelby Co. deputy, having meth

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man from Clay County is facing charges in Shelby County after prosecutors said he led authorities on a chase and had methamphetamine on his person on Tuesday. Johnny Fender of Flora is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine (a Class 3 felony) and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, January 20th, 2023

Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Thursday on outstanding warrants. 50-year-old Jerrie Pfister of New Prep Lane in Centralia was arrested by Wamac Police on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a possession of methamphetamine conviction. The bond is set at $10,000. 27-year-old...
MARION COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute homeowner shoots, kills alleged intruder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and another in police custody after a shooting in a Terre Haute home early Sunday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, officers were sent to the 200 block of N. Fruitridge Ave. around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday after a call about a homeowner shooting an […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, January 19th, 2023

A 35-year-old Iuka man was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies Wednesday night for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Ryan McCarty of Front Street was taken into custody following a traffic stop at Church and Country Acres Drive.
MARION COUNTY, IL
WTHI

One person dead following home intrusion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a home intrusion in the 200 block of N. Fruitridge Avenue. The Terre Haute Police Department said a 911 call came in around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The call reported that a homeowner had shot an intruder in their home. A second person was also reported to have fled on foot.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

IDOC: Testing back on substance discovered in Hillsboro prison

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — An unknown substance that caused a scare at a state prison in Hillsboro on Wednesday was determined to be non-hazardous, officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections said on Thursday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for IDOC, said preliminary tests performed on the substance found at Graham Correctional Center came back […]
HILLSBORO, IL
WCIA

19-year-old Springfield man convicted of first-degree murder in Hammond shooting

HAMMOND, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced today that 19-year-old Jerome Schmidt of Springfield has been convicted of first-degree murder. At approximately 3 a.m. on Tues., Jan. 26, 2021, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department responded to Michael J. Brown’s home in Hammond. Mr. Brown had gone outside to investigate […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

18 Graham Correctional Center Employees Transported To Hospital After Exposure To Unknown Substance

18 staffers at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro have been taken to area hospitals after an apparent exposure to an unknown substance. The situation began Wednesday afternoon when an inmate began showing signs of medical distress. Prison personnel responded, but soon also began to display symptoms, including nausea and disorientation. A spokesman for AFSCME, which represents prison employees, says a total of 18 workers were transported, and some were being held for observation.
HILLSBORO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

One person injured in Centralia crash

An 18-year-old Keyesport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Noleman and Lincoln Street in Centralia Saturday night. Centralia Police say 41-year-old Eric Queen of South Marion was eastbound on Noleman Street when he failed to stop for the stop light and hit an SUV in the side driven by 18-year-old Contessa Neikes of Railroad Street in Keyesport. She was northbound on Lincoln at the time.
CENTRALIA, IL

