COVID cases, hospitalizations remain low in Nebraska, but boosters urged

Related
State senators complete bill introductions, fall short of record volume
LINCOLN — State senators have wrapped up the bill introduction period for the 2023 session, falling short of filing a record number of proposals. A total of 812 legislative bills were introduced through Wednesday — the deadline for bill introduction — which is short of the record 885 bills introduced in 1997 for a similar 90-day session.
Watchdog group says State Capitol Bible study leader should register as lobbyist
LINCOLN — Every Wednesday morning during Nebraska legislative sessions, a group of about a dozen state senators gather over breakfast for a Bible study led by a former pastor who used to be a county Republican Party chairman. Later in the day, over a provided lunch, Arin Hess, the...
Coalition backs bills to expand voting rights for Nebraskans convicted of felonies
Saying "there should not be a wait to participate," Nebraskans gathered in the Capitol on Friday to support felons getting their voting rights back more quickly. Representatives of the newly formed Voting Rights Restoration Coalition backed two legislative proposals that would expand voting rights for Nebraskans convicted of felonies. The...
Nebraska state employees union negotiates highest salary increases in more than 35 years
More than 8,000 Nebraska state employees would see the highest salary increases in more than 35 years under a tentative two-year contract agreement negotiated through their union. Under the agreement, union members would receive a 10%-27% raise, according to a news release from the Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE).
Survey gives public some input on selecting Nebraska's next education commissioner
A short online survey is now open that gives Nebraskans a measure of input into the search for their state's next commissioner of education. The survey questions don't drill down into the contentious issues that have rocked public education the past few years. Survey-takers can list what they believe are...
Colorado man accused of pointing handgun at another driver on I-80 near Kearney
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper arrested a Colorado man after learning that a driver had pointed a handgun at another driver on Interstate 80 west of Kearney. The incident occurred about 2 p.m. Tuesday near Elm Creek, the patrol said Wednesday. A Buffalo County 911 dispatcher told the patrol about a report of a driver brandishing a handgun toward another driver.
13-year-old and 11-year-old arrested after high-speed chase in central Nebraska
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two minors from Colorado after a pursuit in central Nebraska on Monday night. At about 9:35 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Interstate 80 at approximately 35 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near Kearney but the vehicle accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
