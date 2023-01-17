Read full article on original website
Phys.org
How incorporation of water molecules into layered materials impacts ion storage capability
Investigating the interplay between the structure of water molecules that have been incorporated into layered materials such as clays and the configuration of ions in such materials has long proved a great experimental challenge. But researchers have now used a technique elsewhere commonly used to measure extremely tiny masses and molecular interactions at the nano level to observe these interactions for the first time.
Phys.org
A winding road: Mapping how singlet oxygen molecules travel along DNA strands
Nucleic acid-targeting photodynamic therapy (PDT) is a promising type of targeted therapy that is being actively researched. This treatment relies on special photosensitizers, a type of drug that binds at specific locations in a cell's DNA. Once bound, the cells are irradiated at a precise frequency, which in turn causes the photosensitizer to produce reactive oxygen species (ROS) or singlet oxygen (1O2) molecules. These molecules tend to oxidize nearby nucleic acids, damaging the genetic material and ultimately killing the irradiated cell.
Phys.org
Highly transparent electrodes for deep-UV light emitting diode applications
Scientists from Tokyo Metropolitan University have developed a new electrode material for deep-ultraviolet (DUV) light-emitting diode applications. They used a cutting-edge deposition technique to form thin films of an alloy of tin oxide and germanium oxide with added tantalum, finding that they exhibit excellent electrical conductivity and unprecedented transparency for DUV light. The new electrodes promise to impact industry, as the same wavelengths are used for sterilization processes and the manufacture of microchips.
Phys.org
In the core of the cell: New insights into the utilization of nanotechnology-based drugs
Novel drugs, such as vaccines against COVID-19, among others, are based on drug transport using nanoparticles. Whether this drug transport is negatively influenced by an accumulation of blood proteins on the nanoparticle's surface was not clarified for a long time. Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research have...
Phys.org
Physicists demonstrate that coating bubbles with protein results in a highly stable contrast agent for medical use
Inspired by the bubbles bacteria create inside their cells, researchers developed a similar system by coating tiny gas vesicles with protein. The resulting bubbles are safe, highly stable, and function as contrast agent in medical applications. They could be used to diagnose, for example, cardiological issues, blood flow, and liver lesions.
Phys.org
Researchers use bacterial communication as a target for new drugs
The pathogen Pseudomonas aeruginosa is the cause of a large number of serious infections and places a particular burden on immunocompromised patients. The increasing spread of antimicrobial resistance makes it even more difficult to combat the dreaded hospital pathogen. A research team led by Dr. Martin Empting of the Helmholtz...
Phys.org
Evidence of new mesoatom shapes and symmetries that occur in a special twin boundary in soft matter
New research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences shows direct 3D experimental evidence of new mesoatom shapes and symmetries that occur in a special twin boundary in soft matter. Dr. Ned Thomas, a professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Texas A&M University,...
Phys.org
Researchers explore the properties of globular cluster NGC 6355
An international team of astronomers has performed a chrono-chemodynamical analysis of a Galactic globular cluster known as NGC 6355. Results of the study, presented in a paper published January 12 on the arXiv preprint server, deliver important insights into the properties and chemical composition of this cluster. Globular clusters (GCs)...
Phys.org
Farewell to 'forever': Destroying PFAS by grinding it up with a new additive
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are potentially harmful substances known as "forever chemicals" because they are so difficult to destroy. One emerging technique to degrade PFAS involves forcefully grinding them with metal balls in a moving container, but this technique can require corrosive additives. Now, in Environmental Science & Technology Letters, researchers report a new type of additive for "ball milling" that completely breaks down PFAS at ambient temperature and pressure.
Phys.org
Scientists create computer simulation based on digital microbes
Researchers at University of Galway associated with APC Microbiome Ireland have created a resource of over 7,000 digital microbes—enabling computer simulations of how drug treatments work and how patients may respond. The resource is a milestone in scientific understanding of human response to medical treatment as it offers the...
Phys.org
Scientists reveal the molecular mechanism of miRNA biogenesis complex in C. elegans
The study of microRNAs (miRNAs), small RNAs that play important roles in gene regulation in animals and humans alike, have long been a topic of research interest. How these miRNAs control and regulate gene expression is believed to hold the key to the development of effective treatment strategies for conditions such as cancer, which is a result of cell mutations.
Phys.org
Soil organisms are essential for the maintenance of city parks and gardens, study shows
City parks and gardens support a rich and diverse community of soil organisms including bacteria, fungi, protists and invertebrates, which often go unnoticed compared with eye-catching plants and animals. A new study led by the Instituto de Recursos Naturales y Agrobiología de Sevilla (IRNAS-CSIC) and the Institute of Soil Science...
Phys.org
Scientists map 3D structure and electronic properties of important biological catalyst
Making atoms and electrons behave according to researchers' intentions is no small task, but scientists often get a little help from nature. Enzymes from living organisms are well-known for effortlessly directing the buildup and breakdown of molecules in ways that would be difficult or even impossible by conventional chemistry. Putting these biological catalysts to work in industry and health care settings saves time, costs, and even lives.
Phys.org
Cancer-selective chemotherapy using a disassembly-assembly method
It is well known that cancerous tumor cells have an acidic pH microenvironment (pH 5.6 to 6.8). Using this unique feature, researchers have developed a new anticancer therapeutic agent that selectively kills cancer cells. This access allows detached malignant cells from the tumor to penetrate into cancer cells and induce mitochondrial dysfunction, thereby killing only cancer cells.
Phys.org
Studying the feasibility of drones for collecting environmental data
Earth observation, also known as remote sensing, provides highly relevant information about the state and change of our planet every day via satellite data worldwide. The data can be used, for example, to gather information about heat islands in cities, droughts or the condition of forests. Earth observation is currently...
Phys.org
Researchers develop new, more accurate computational tool for long-read RNA sequencing
On the journey from gene to protein, a nascent RNA molecule can be cut and joined, or spliced, in different ways before being translated into a protein. This process, known as alternative splicing, allows a single gene to encode several different proteins. Alternative splicing occurs in many biological processes, like when stem cells mature into tissue-specific cells. In the context of disease, however, alternative splicing can be dysregulated. Therefore, it is important to examine the transcriptome—that is, all the RNA molecules that might stem from genes—to understand the root cause of a condition.
Phys.org
Ripples in fabric of universe may reveal start of time
Scientists have advanced in discovering how to use ripples in space-time known as gravitational waves to peer back to the beginning of everything we know. The researchers say they can better understand the state of the cosmos shortly after the Big Bang by learning how these ripples in the fabric of the universe flow through planets and the gas between the galaxies.
Phys.org
Ancient poop offers unusual insight into animal behavior
Some people are annoyed when they encounter a fresh pile of dung while out on a walk in nature. Others are excited because it points to the recent visit of a particular kind of animal. But some scientists, myself included, may just be disappointed that the dung isn't fossilized. That's...
Phys.org
Gene editing halts damage in mice after heart attacks in new study
Editing a gene that prompts a cascade of damage after a heart attack appeared to reverse this inevitable course in mice, leaving their hearts remarkably unharmed, a new study by UT Southwestern scientists showed. The findings, published in Science, could lead to a new strategy for protecting patients from the consequences of heart disease.
Phys.org
Researchers discover novel mechanism for MRSA virulence
Researchers at Mount Sinai, in collaboration with researchers at New York University, have published a study in Cell Host & Microbe that sheds light on the mechanisms behind the severity, or virulence, of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) blood stream infections. The study, published in January 2023, reveals that MRSA has...
