Something we really want to do as we kick off the new year is find ways to share more about the topics we’re individually passionate about here at IGN. As things have changed over the years, we’ve gone from being a website that could realistically cover literally every new game towards being this multi-tentacled global media thing covering a corner of pop culture where there are thousands of new games, movies, and TV shows released every year. Consequently, our relationship with you all has changed quite significantly. The enormous growth in the volume of cool stuff means that the work we do has required people in our profession to become knowledgeable generalists – and quite often we now see that word used to imply we’re not actually experts on anything, or truly passionate about the topics we cover. Generalism is actually a strength for any talented reporter or critic with a broad beat, but it does have an unfortunate side-effect: it can inadvertently distance us from those of you that are super-passionate about very specific topics, and it can obscure the love we have for the games and entertainment we talk about every day.

1 DAY AGO