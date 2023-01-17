Read full article on original website
IGN
The Not-So-Good Book
This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough for The Not-So-Good Book Story Mission. This is the first mission in the third act; during this one, you will try to stop Lilith from casting a spell that will piece the Darkhold together. Before The Mission. After waking...
IGN
All Berlin Shortcuts
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide shows all of the shortcuts you can find while exploring Club Hölle and its surrounding areas during the Berlin - Apex Predator Mission. There are three shortcuts in total here. Level 0 Backdoor Club Entrance. This door can be opened right...
IGN
Genshin Yaoyao Build Guide
Yaoyao is a new Genshin Impact character who arrived in Version 3.4. A four-star Dendro Polearm user, Yaoyao and her adorable companion Yuegui are eager to perform a supporting role on your team. Here’s everything you need to know about Yaoyao’s best build, including weapons, artifacts, and teammate suggestions.
IGN
WoW 10.0.5 Content Update Notes
The 10.0.5 Content Update for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is coming, bringing with it a new Trading Post feature, the Primal Storm event, and additional transmog utilities. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new content arriving with Patch 10.0.5 for WoW, including the release date and...
IGN
Octopath Traveler 2 - Official Ochette and Castti Character Trailer
The latest trailer for Octopath Traveler II puts the spotlight on two characters from the upcoming RPG--Ochette, the hunter, and Castti, the apothecary. Check it out to learn more about these characters, including their skills and combat abilities, as well as a breakdown of the Travelers' Tales and how to progress through the game’s story.
IGN
Hitman 3 Wiki Guide
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Area Guide covers all of Dubai, which you'll travel to during the Dubai - On Top Of The World Mission Stories. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of what undiscovered areas are on each level. There are seven levels in total throughout Dubai, starting...
IGN
Abridged Walkthrough
This is the Abridged Walkthrough for Persona 4 Golden. If you're playing the original Persona 4, you may notice some discrepancies. The guide will help you get through the game, tell you when Quests become available, and inform you of the things that need to be done with the bare necessities. It will not force you to make any decisions unless you are trying to get the true ending.
IGN
Ikki Unite - Release Date Trailer
Ikki Unite will be available on PC via Steam on February 15, 2023. Check out the latest trailer for the co-op game to meet the 16 unique playable characters, unite skills, and more. Our setting is feudal Japan. The rice crops have failed, but when local landlords refuse to adjust...
IGN
Meet the Killer Klowns From Outer Space: Exclusive Class Details
IGN is pleased to exclusively reveal the five playable classes in Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, the upcoming horror multiplayer title from the executive director of Friday The 13th: The Game. In the video above you can meet the five playable Klowns: the Trapster, Tracker, Scout, Fighter, and...
IGN
How to Get Festive Fever in Genshin Impact 2023
Join the festivities during the 2023 Lantern Rite Celebration in Genshin Impact and start collecting Festive Fever! The more Festive Fever you gain from completing Lantern Rite mini-events, the closer you get to unlock event exclusive rewards, including a choice of a 4-Star Liyue character. On this page of IGN's...
IGN
Yukiko's Castle
Yukiko's Castle is the second Dungeon in the TV World of Persona 4 Golden, but some may consider it the first true Dungeon. It first becomes available on April 17th, and must be cleared by April 29th. The first time you reach Yukiko's Castle, you'll receive a few items from Teddie: Revival Bead x3, Peach Seed x5 - Try to save at least one Peach Seed, you'll need one for a future Quest - and Soul Drop x5.
IGN
Sony Confirms List of 30+ Games Coming to PlayStation VR2 During Its Launch Window
Sony has officially confirmed the launch window lineup for PlayStation VR2 through March 2023, and it includes 13 new titles that haven't been announced for the platform before, including Tetris Effect: Connected and Rez Infinite. As detailed on PlayStation.Blog, PlayStation VR2 will launch on February 22, 2023, and more than...
IGN
Lucky Wishes Research and Which Pokemon Go Path to Choose
Within the Lunar New Year 2023 event inside of Pokemon GO, special Lucky Wishes Timed Research tasks are available for completion, with unique rewards. But you can only choose one branching path of tasks to complete, so which do you choose?. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the...
IGN
Why 2022 Signaled a Bright Future for Accessibility in Games
Accessibility is not a trend. With over 400 million disabled players globally, studios are actively working to ensure their games include features and design practices that benefit disabled individuals. From changing key bindings to adjusting subtitle size, accessibility understanding continues to grow with each passing year and 2022 was no exception.
IGN
Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Version 3.4
Lantern Rite returns in Version 3.4, giving the players free Intertwined Fates with it as well as some of the regular rewards like Primogems and Character Ascension Materials. This year's Lantern Rite seems to have a musical concert as its centerpiece with the trailer even hinting that there might be special guests from abroad coming over to Liyue just for this festival.
IGN
Let’s Get to Know Each Other
Something we really want to do as we kick off the new year is find ways to share more about the topics we’re individually passionate about here at IGN. As things have changed over the years, we’ve gone from being a website that could realistically cover literally every new game towards being this multi-tentacled global media thing covering a corner of pop culture where there are thousands of new games, movies, and TV shows released every year. Consequently, our relationship with you all has changed quite significantly. The enormous growth in the volume of cool stuff means that the work we do has required people in our profession to become knowledgeable generalists – and quite often we now see that word used to imply we’re not actually experts on anything, or truly passionate about the topics we cover. Generalism is actually a strength for any talented reporter or critic with a broad beat, but it does have an unfortunate side-effect: it can inadvertently distance us from those of you that are super-passionate about very specific topics, and it can obscure the love we have for the games and entertainment we talk about every day.
IGN
Outskirts Luglox Chests
There's no shortage of Outskirts Luglox Chests in High On Life to keep you busy, so make sure to set aside a bit of extra time claiming these collectibles before setting off again. Some of them are tough to find, and while most of them contain the usual handful of Pesos, a few are well worth the effort.
IGN
GameSir X2 Pro Review
The X2 Pro is GameSir’s first officially licensed mobile controller designed specifically for use with Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming. It improves on the previous X2 Mobile controller in many ways by adding features that are deserving of the “Pro” moniker, such as programmable back buttons, interchangeable thumbstick caps, and customizable face buttons to suit your playstyle. While the compact size isn’t comfortable for long gaming sessions, this is still a great option for gaming on the go with your Android phone.
IGN
The Expanse: The Dragon Tooth Comic Picks Up Where the TV Series Left Off
The Expanse fans definitely know what it's like to be left wanting. Even though the critically acclaimed TV series was saved from cancellation and went on to enjoy another three seasons on Prime Video, many have bemoaned the fact that Amazon didn't keep the story going even longer. But there is a silver lining. The show's story is continuing on in a new form thanks to BOOM! Studios.
IGN
Summoners War: Awakening Comic Expands On the World of the Mobile RPG
Skybound Entertainment is returning to the world of the popular mobile game Summoners War. Skybound is teaming with publisher Com2uS to release a second spinoff comic called Summoners War: Awakening. Summoners War: Awakening is a direct sequel to the original Summoners War: Legacy comic. Awakening reunites writer Justin Jordan (whom...
