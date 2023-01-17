Study reveals relationship between soil nitrogen stable isotope and soil water content across the globe

Read full article on original website
Phys.org
How incorporation of water molecules into layered materials impacts ion storage capability
Investigating the interplay between the structure of water molecules that have been incorporated into layered materials such as clays and the configuration of ions in such materials has long proved a great experimental challenge. But researchers have now used a technique elsewhere commonly used to measure extremely tiny masses and molecular interactions at the nano level to observe these interactions for the first time.
Phys.org
Simulations and experiments reveal unprecedented detail about water's motion in salt water
In salt water solutions, water molecules rapidly move around salt ions at a scale of more than a trillion times a second, according to both experiments and simulations led by scientists at New York University and the Sorbonne. "There is more to salt solutions than meets the eye," said Alexej...
Phys.org
Family tree secrets: Island tree populations older, more diverse than expected
It's often assumed that island plant and animal populations are just the simple, fragile cousins of those on the mainland. But now, researchers from Japan have discovered that island populations may be a lot tougher and more complex than previously thought. In a recently published study in Frontiers in Plant...
Phys.org
Could feral animals in Australia become distinct species? Some early signs that it's possible
You might think evolution is glacially slow. At a species level, that's true. But evolution happens every time organisms produce offspring. The everyday mixing of genes—combined with mutations—throws up new generations upon which "selection pressure" will act. This pressure is popularly known as survival of the fittest, where...
Phys.org
Carnivorous plants have turned to capturing mammal droppings
In a paper published today in the Annals of Botany, botanist Dr. Alastair Robinson, Manager Biodiversity Services at Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, and colleagues in Western Australia, Queensland, Malaysia, and Germany have shown that some Nepenthes (tropical pitcher plants) are capturing more nitrogen, and therefore nutrients, from mammal droppings as compared to those that capture insects.
Phys.org
Viewpoint: In the Year of the Rabbit, spare a thought for all these wonderful endangered bunny species
What do you think when you hear the word "rabbit?" Does your mind conjure images of cartoon bunnies eating carrots? Or the fluffy tails and floppy ears of pet bunnies? Maybe you think about their incredible ability to reproduce. For many Australians, "rabbit" is synonymous with "pest" because of their...
Phys.org
Climate change is threatening Madagascar's famous forests: Study shows how serious it is
Global climate change doesn't only cause the melting of polar ice caps, rising sea levels and extreme weather events. It also has a direct effect on many tropical habitats and the animals and plants that inhabit them. As fossil fuel emissions continue to drive climate change, large areas of land are forecast to become much hotter and drier by the end of this century.
Phys.org
Star visibility eroding rapidly as night sky gets brighter: study
Light pollution is growing rapidly and in some places the number of stars visible to the naked eye in the night sky is being reduced by more than half in less than 20 years, according to a study released Thursday. The researchers, whose findings were published in the journal Science,...
Phys.org
Ancient poop offers unusual insight into animal behavior
Some people are annoyed when they encounter a fresh pile of dung while out on a walk in nature. Others are excited because it points to the recent visit of a particular kind of animal. But some scientists, myself included, may just be disappointed that the dung isn't fossilized. That's...
Phys.org
Studying the feasibility of drones for collecting environmental data
Earth observation, also known as remote sensing, provides highly relevant information about the state and change of our planet every day via satellite data worldwide. The data can be used, for example, to gather information about heat islands in cities, droughts or the condition of forests. Earth observation is currently...
Phys.org
What do oranges, coffee grounds and seaweed have in common? They outshine cotton in sustainable fashion
Ever considered the carbon footprint of manufacturing your favorite shirt?. The average cotton shirt produces 2.1 kilograms of carbon dioxide—but a polyester shirt produces over twice as much (5.5 kilograms). It might come as no surprise that the fashion industry is responsible for around 5% of global CO₂ emissions.
Phys.org
The Floquet engineering of quantum materials
Quantum materials are materials with unique electronic, magnetic or optical properties, which are underpinned by the behavior of electrons at a quantum mechanical level. Studies have showed that interactions between these materials and strong laser fields can elicit exotic electronic states. In recent years, many physicists have been trying to...
Phys.org
New strategy uses ionic liquids to change laser colors with ease
Lasers are intense beams of colored light. Depending on their color and other properties, they can scan your groceries, cut through metal, eradicate tumors, and even trigger nuclear fusion. But not every laser color is available with the right properties for a specific job. To fix that, scientists have found...
Phys.org
Why Asia-Pacific tropical seas are flush with marine life
A new Flinders University study has found why Southeast Asian seas produce more fish than the world's largest coastal upwelling regions combined. While tropical oceans have been traditionally been considered low in both nutrients and phytoplankton productivity, Australian oceanographers have described this not the case, and how the effects of climate change may put this natural process at risk.
Phys.org
A mixture of crops provides ecological benefits for agricultural landscapes, find researchers
There are often too few flowering plants in agricultural landscapes, which is one reason for the decline of pollinating insects. Researchers at the University of Göttingen have now investigated how a mixture of crops of fava beans (broad beans) and wheat affects the number of pollinating insects. They found that areas of mixed crops compared with areas of single crops are visited equally often by foraging bees. Their results were published in the journal Agriculture, Ecosystems & Environment.
Phys.org
Forests face fierce threats from multiple industries, not just agricultural expansion
Intact forests are important climate regulators and harbors of biodiversity, but they are rapidly disappearing. Agriculture is commonly considered to be the major culprit behind forest loss, but the authors of a new paper published on January 20 in the journal One Earth show that agriculture isn't solely to blame.
Phys.org
Runaway W. Antarctic ice sheet collapse not 'inevitable': study
The runaway collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet—which would trigger catastrophic sea level rise—is not "inevitable", scientists said Monday following research that tracked the region's recent response to climate change. As global temperatures rise, there is mounting concern that warming could trigger so-called tipping points that set...
Phys.org
New method can determine how much a predatory fish eats, which can contribute to more sustainable fishing
Imagine that in the future, we know exactly how many fish we can catch without negatively impacting either the stock of predatory fish or their prey—and that we can actually regulate the amount of fish if an excess of, say, cod suddenly occurs in an ecosystem. All this may...
Phys.org
How antioxidants produced by mitochondria reach the cell surface to protect against death
Antioxidants are often advertised as a cure-all in nutrition and offered as dietary supplements. However, our body also produces such radical scavengers itself, one of which is coenzyme Q. Now researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging have discovered how the substance, which is produced in our mitochondria, reaches the cell surface and protects our cells from dying.
Phys.org
Physicists demonstrate that coating bubbles with protein results in a highly stable contrast agent for medical use
Inspired by the bubbles bacteria create inside their cells, researchers developed a similar system by coating tiny gas vesicles with protein. The resulting bubbles are safe, highly stable, and function as contrast agent in medical applications. They could be used to diagnose, for example, cardiological issues, blood flow, and liver lesions.
