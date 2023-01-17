Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy bowlers sweep Miamisburg
TROY — The Troy bowling teams swept Miamisburg Friday night at Troy Bowl. The boys won 2,404-2,245 to improve to 4-8 on the season. Bryce Massingill led Troy with games of 236 and 203 for a 439 series. Logan Smith rolled games of 193 and 224 for a 417...
Boys Basketball Weekend Roundup
TROY — The Troy boys basketball team survived a double-overtime thriller with Xenia Friday night. The Trojans stayed within one game of Tippecanoe in the MVL, improving to 11-4 overall and 11-1 in the MVL. Xenia led 15-11 after one quarter and it was tied 22-22 at halftime, 32-32...
Thursday Girls Basketball Roundup
WEST MILTON — After a defensive battle the first half, the points were coming fast and furious in the second half. In the end, Milton-Union opened a double-digit lead and held on for a 43-39 victory over Covington in TRC action. Milton-Union is 13-4 overall and 8-3 in the...
County recognizes winning students in art contest
TROY – The Miami County Commissioners recognized four students whose artwork was selected during their “I Love My County Because” art contest during 2022 following their general meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19. The four students honored include: Valerie Shaw, Bethel Elementary; Taylor Pickett, Bethel High School; Ryver...
Troy road closure
TROY — Westbrook Lane in Troy will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, with an expected reopening date of Tuesday, Jan. 24, around 3 p.m. The road closure will be from West Main Street to Trade Square. The scope of work includes excavation work.
New Year greeting for the village of Pleasant Hill
As we begin our new year, let us remember the real reason for our Yuletide Season, and that is the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus. I wish to take this opportunity to thank all the residents that made the season even more special for all the beautiful lighting displays brought fourth in our community. Again many thanks to all those that took the time, the creativity, and the tedious work evolved setting up display lighting during our Yuletide Season.
Troy Chamber of Commerce recaps 2022
TROY — The city of Troy’s Chamber of Commerce held its annual State of the Chamber event Thursday morning for members to learn about its efforts over the previous year. Executive Director Kathi Roetter, member since 2014, presented the State of the Chamber to guests. Roetter’s main points revolved around how the Chamber has been a catalyst for business growth, a convener of business and community leaders and a champion for Troy.
First United Methodist Church, Partners in Hope host benefit concert
TROY — The Troy First United Methodist Church is sponsoring a free benefit concert featuring Tawnie Johnson, organ, and Jonathan E. Kampfe, cello, with special guests Sarah Patton and Matthew Latawiec. The concert will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the First United...
Religion briefs
TROY — First United Church of Christ, located at 120 S. Market St. (corner of Canal and Market Streets) invites all to join with them in worship. Services are available each Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Those who are unable to in person can join the Sunday worship service via the Facebook page of First United Church of Christ.
