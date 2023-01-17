As we begin our new year, let us remember the real reason for our Yuletide Season, and that is the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus. I wish to take this opportunity to thank all the residents that made the season even more special for all the beautiful lighting displays brought fourth in our community. Again many thanks to all those that took the time, the creativity, and the tedious work evolved setting up display lighting during our Yuletide Season.

PLEASANT HILL, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO