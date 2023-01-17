Read full article on original website
Related
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.Photo byClaudia Wolff/ UnsplashonUnsplash. A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
ABC News
Lisa Marie Presley memorial: Billy Corgan, Alanis Morissette and more help say goodbye
At her father's iconic estate Graceland in Tennessee Sunday morning, friends and family members gathered for a memorial service to honor Lisa Marie Presley, who died at age 54 on Jan. 12. Presley was laid to rest on Thursday next to her son, Benjamin Keough in Graceland's Meditation Garden. Joel...
ABC News
Courteney Cox, Laura Dern and their kids reveal matching tattoos: See the pics
Courteney Cox and Laura Dern aren't just regular moms, they're cool moms. Cox, 58, took to Instagram earlier this week to share a photo with Dern, 55, and their children -- Cox's daughter Coco and Dern's son Ellery and daughter Jaya -- and reveal they'd added "a new layer to our 16 year Christmas Eve tradition": getting matching tattoos.
Comments / 0