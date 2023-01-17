ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duquesne students, faculty mourn death of associate professor of theology

Luke Henne, Emma Polen & Zach Petroff | Staff Editors. Duquesne University students and faculty are mourning the death of Marinus Iwuchukwu, an associate professor in the school’s theology department, who died Tuesday morning. Allegheny County officials identified Iwuchukwu, 59, and his wife of five-plus years, Charte Dunn, 50,...
North Catholic High School counselor loses job after students get crystals from self-proclaimed witches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A coven of self-proclaimed witches and crystals with alleged special powers led to a local Catholic high school counselor apparently losing her job. The women who own Elemental Magick in Sewickley identify themselves as witches. Nonetheless, they were invited to speak at a local Catholic high school, resulting in a firestorm pitting Catholic versus pagan beliefs.The three women say they're Wiccans -- a coven of witches -- and for the past seven years, they've been selling crystals, skulls and scented candles they believe to be imbued with special powers from their store. But contrary to popular impressions, these...
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?

One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
Allegheny County DA Zappala faces new challenger in fellow Democrat Matt Dugan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala is getting a challenger in his race for re-election this year.As KDKA political editor Jon Delano reports, it's a fellow Democrat who thinks Zappala is no longer the reformer he used to be.Matt Dugan, Allegheny County's chief public defender represents those charged with a crime who cannot afford an attorney. He said it's time to reform criminal justice by replacing Zappala as district attorney."The district attorney is the chief law enforcement officer in Allegheny County. That office has the ability to control policy and has the ability to really direct the...
Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies

Two legal advocacy groups are urging Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials to develop policies for respectfully decommissioning homeless encampments, citing December’s closure of one along Stockton Avenue as a potential violation of the constitutional rights of people who lived there. “The government can do a lot, but they have to do it in a constitutional way,” said Vic Walczak, the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania’s legal director. The post Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Allegheny Health Network’s Dr. Matthew Straka Named President of Allegheny County Medical Society Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH – Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Matthew Straka, MD, has been elected as President of the Allegheny County Medical Society (ACMS) Board of Directors. ACMS, established in 1865, is the leading professional association of physicians in Pennsylvania. A Pittsburgh native, Dr. Straka is an otolaryngologist at AHN. He...
Police: Parents charged with child endangerment after baby who ingested drugs hospitalized

Two people are facing charges after a drug screening revealed a baby had ingested drugs. Alicia Graham, 24, and Richard Atkins Jr., 30, are both facing aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children charges after police were notified by UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on Jan. 13 that their 6-month-old daughter was admitted after cocaine metabolites and fentanyl metabolites were found in her urine sample.
Former school board member found not guilty in campaign sign theft trial

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A former school board member accused of stealing campaign signs was found not guilty by a jury on Thursday. Gary English, 66, was charged with stealing campaign signs in Hempfield Township and Greensburg after a witness told police English was loading signs into the back of his pickup truck. English never denied taking the signs, telling Pittsburgh's Action News 4 he believed he was doing PennDOT a favor.
