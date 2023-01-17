Read full article on original website
Duquesne students, faculty mourn death of associate professor of theology
Luke Henne, Emma Polen & Zach Petroff | Staff Editors. Duquesne University students and faculty are mourning the death of Marinus Iwuchukwu, an associate professor in the school’s theology department, who died Tuesday morning. Allegheny County officials identified Iwuchukwu, 59, and his wife of five-plus years, Charte Dunn, 50,...
North Catholic High School counselor loses job after students get crystals from self-proclaimed witches
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A coven of self-proclaimed witches and crystals with alleged special powers led to a local Catholic high school counselor apparently losing her job. The women who own Elemental Magick in Sewickley identify themselves as witches. Nonetheless, they were invited to speak at a local Catholic high school, resulting in a firestorm pitting Catholic versus pagan beliefs.The three women say they're Wiccans -- a coven of witches -- and for the past seven years, they've been selling crystals, skulls and scented candles they believe to be imbued with special powers from their store. But contrary to popular impressions, these...
Duquesne professor dies in Wilkins murder-suicide
59-year-old Marinus Iwuchukwu, a professor at Duquesne, and 50-year-old Charte Dunn were discovered after SWAT officers entered the home along Thorncrest Drive.
nextpittsburgh.com
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?
One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
wtae.com
Communities come together after student-athlete's father is killed in hit-and-run
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — Support from one high school basketball team to another during a difficult time for one young athlete. During the North Hills and Chartiers Valley boys basketball game Tuesday night, the North Hills community donated money to the Gleason family. Zachary Gleason was killed in a hit-and-run...
WGAL
Teachers honored with hero's welcome at school after saving life of choking student
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — There was a special celebration at a Pittsburgh area school this week. It was the 90th day of school, so the teachers and other staff were dressed in their best '90s gear, but that wasn't why they were celebrating. Last week, two teachers, Mrs. Alli...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh officer on leave, accused of staging dead cat on a fence
A Pittsburgh police officer is on leave after an incident involving a feral cat. Police say that officer placed a deceased cat on a fence behind a station, staging it to look like it was climbing. The bureau says it's taking this incident very seriously and the officer in question...
Losing primary candidate Dave McCormick signals he’ll run vs. Pa.’s Bob Casey
Shortly after Republicans’ disappointing November election, Dave McCormick hosted several dozen GOP strategists, donors, and insiders for drinks and food at his stately home in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. For some, it was a bittersweet moment: If McCormick had been their U.S. Senate candidate against John Fetterman, a...
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Visits Aliquippa Targets
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Allegheny County DA Zappala faces new challenger in fellow Democrat Matt Dugan
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala is getting a challenger in his race for re-election this year.As KDKA political editor Jon Delano reports, it's a fellow Democrat who thinks Zappala is no longer the reformer he used to be.Matt Dugan, Allegheny County's chief public defender represents those charged with a crime who cannot afford an attorney. He said it's time to reform criminal justice by replacing Zappala as district attorney."The district attorney is the chief law enforcement officer in Allegheny County. That office has the ability to control policy and has the ability to really direct the...
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Coaches Unleash Flurry of Offers
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies
Two legal advocacy groups are urging Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials to develop policies for respectfully decommissioning homeless encampments, citing December’s closure of one along Stockton Avenue as a potential violation of the constitutional rights of people who lived there. “The government can do a lot, but they have to do it in a constitutional way,” said Vic Walczak, the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania’s legal director. The post Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
DA's office says Pittsburgh activist should be jailed over social media posts after police chief's killing
The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said a Pittsburgh activist should be jailed and resentenced after she posted messages on Facebook about the shooting death of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. Prosecutors filed a motion to detain Nicky Jo Dawson on Jan. 6 and supplemented that with an additional...
ahn.org
Allegheny Health Network’s Dr. Matthew Straka Named President of Allegheny County Medical Society Board of Directors
PITTSBURGH – Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Matthew Straka, MD, has been elected as President of the Allegheny County Medical Society (ACMS) Board of Directors. ACMS, established in 1865, is the leading professional association of physicians in Pennsylvania. A Pittsburgh native, Dr. Straka is an otolaryngologist at AHN. He...
Allegheny County Jail inmate posts videos from inside cell potentially endangering alleged victim
PITTSBURGH — Officials are investigating after an inmate at the Allegheny County Jail, charged with rape, posted more than a dozen videos to YouTube, including one calling out his alleged victim and sharing her name and address. “Making information public can be very, very easy, and it can be...
CBS News
Pittsburgh police officer on administrative leave after putting dead cat on fence
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police said an officer is on administrative leave after putting a dead cat on a fence behind the station. A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said police are aware of an officer putting a dead feral cat on a fence "staged to look like it was climbing," but didn't specify where the officer worked.
Allegheny County Courts are receiving harsh criticism after shooting suspect removes ankle monitoring bracelet
Allegheny County Courts is receiving a large amount of criticism about the electronic monitoring system in Allegheny County. It follows the jailhouse video call where the Brighton Heights funeral shooting suspect was spotted taking off an electronic monitoring bracelet.
wtae.com
Former funeral home director accused of fraudulently charging grieving families
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A now-fired Pittsburgh-area funeral home director faces nearly three dozen counts related to the alleged theft from grieving families and estates of deceased persons. He was terminated from his job after one widow brought her complaint to authorities. The charges against 56-year-old John Henson include...
Police: Parents charged with child endangerment after baby who ingested drugs hospitalized
Two people are facing charges after a drug screening revealed a baby had ingested drugs. Alicia Graham, 24, and Richard Atkins Jr., 30, are both facing aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children charges after police were notified by UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on Jan. 13 that their 6-month-old daughter was admitted after cocaine metabolites and fentanyl metabolites were found in her urine sample.
wtae.com
Former school board member found not guilty in campaign sign theft trial
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A former school board member accused of stealing campaign signs was found not guilty by a jury on Thursday. Gary English, 66, was charged with stealing campaign signs in Hempfield Township and Greensburg after a witness told police English was loading signs into the back of his pickup truck. English never denied taking the signs, telling Pittsburgh's Action News 4 he believed he was doing PennDOT a favor.
