Contractor previously working with Valvoline allegedly shot at company’s Lexington HQ

Lexington police have arrested a man who allegedly fired shots at the headquarters of a company he used to work with, according to police.

Juan Ramos, 31, was arrested hours after the incident and charged with burglary and wanton endangerment, according to police. Jail records indicate Ramos was arrested near the scene of the incident.

Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 2845 Palumbo Drive at 5:55 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. Ramos, who was recently terminated, fired approximately six shots at a Valvoline building nearby, according to Anderson.

According to court records, Ramos fired at Valvoline’s headquarters, which are located at 100 Valvoline Way in Lexington.

Police said Ramos was an employee at Valvoline, but a Valvoline representative later clarified to the Herald-Leader that Ramos was a contractor. Court records say Ramos had been banned from the building and was escorted off the company’s property before he fired the gun.

Prior to the shooting, Ramos was inadvertently let inside the building and attempted to steal a television when he was told to leave, Anderson said. Ramos did not leave with the TV and fired the shots towards the building after leaving the property and crossing the street.

Nobody was hurt and no property was damaged, according to Anderson.

Shell casings were found on scene, Anderson said.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated after a Valvoline representative clarified that Ramos was a contractor, not an employee of Valvoline.