OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The Coach store is permanently closing its location at the Osage Beach Outlet Mall; the store's final day will be Saturday, Jan. 21. The luxury handbag brand has been a staple at the Osage Beach Outlet Mall for more than 15 years. There is no anticipated change in hours during Coach's final day, and no store-closing sales will be offered. The employees' last day on payroll will be Friday, Jan. 27, according to a source familiar with the store's plans. Coach informed staff at the Osage Beach location sometime around Christmas that the store would be closing in January.

OSAGE BEACH, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO