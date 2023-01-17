Read full article on original website
Ruby Roberds (November 8, 1930 - January 14, 2023)
Ruby Eileen (Barnhart) Roberds, age 92, of Meta, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City. She was born in rural Miller County on the family farm on November 8, 1930, daughter of the late Virgil and Florence (Grosvenor) Barnhart. On March 6, 1948, Ruby was united in marriage to Amos Myrl Roberds, who preceded her in death on May 26, 1983. To this union three sons and three daughters were born.
Patricia (Patty) Ann Swift (March 6, 1945 - January 11, 2023)
Patricia (Patty) Ann Swift (77) of Camdenton, Missouri transitioned to her spiritual home Wednesday the eleventh of January 2023. Patty was born March 6, 1945 in Oswego, Kansas. She is survived by her husband Larry, four children, David Harrington, Jon Harrington II, Dana Saunchgrow, Kevin Harrington, and sister Karen Andreas. She will join her father, Doyle Spoonamore, mother Laverne Wingert Spoonamore, sister Bobbie Spoonamore Penney, and brothers Doyle Spoonamore Jr and Richard Spoonamore.
Eben Simeon Statt (June 16, 2000 - January 18, 2023)
Eben Simeon Statt, age 22, of Versailles, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at his home. He was born June 16, 2000, in Hornell, New York, son of Michael A. and Jonna (Lambrosa) Statt. Eben, or "Bear", as he was affectionately known within the family, was a Criminal Justice major...
James Richard McKenzie (January 8, 1958 - January 17, 2023)
James Richard McKenzie, age 65, of Laurie, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at his home. He was born January 8, 1958, in Independence, Missouri, son of the late James Herbert and Rosemary (Siebenmorgen) McKenzie. James was a United States Navy veteran serving his country for eleven years. He is...
Eva Louise Cannon (December 7, 1966 - January 10, 2023)
Eva Louise Cannon, age 56, of Lake Ozark Missouri, passed away on January 10, 2023 after losing her battle of 7 years to breast cancer. Eva passed away at Lake Regional Health System on January 10th, 2023 at 6:50PM. Eva fought hard, and enjoyed life to the fullest regardless of the situation.
Donald Eugene Orr (February 12, 1940 - January 13, 2023)
Donald Eugene Orr, age 82, of Osage Beach, Missouri, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home. Donald was born on February 12, 1940, in St. Louis, Missouri. He was the son of John and Gwendolyn Orr. On August 28, 1965, in St. Louis, Missouri, Donald was united...
Mary Eldeane Mabrey (July 6, 1938 - January 16, 2023)
Mary Eldeane Mabrey, daughter of James R. and Elva (Perdue) Byers, was born July 6, 1938 in Alpha, Kentucky. She departed this life Monday, January 16, 2023 at Lake Regional Hospital, at the age of eighty-four years, six months, and ten days. On October 1, 1965, Mary was united in...
37 Photos That Show The Osage Beach Outlet Mall Desperately Needs A Turnaround
Once an economic bright spot at Lake of the Ozarks, the Osage Beach outlet mall is now a shell of its former self, with a handful of retailers hanging on in hopes that the mall will be bought and redeveloped. A 2022 proposal to purchase and redevelop the mall fell...
Dave Pundt (July 1, 1955 - January 14, 2023)
David Van Pundt, age 67, of Tipton, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Jefferson City, Missouri. He was born July 1, 1955 in Evansville, Indiana, a son of Jan Josef and Vonda Lee (Brothers) Pundt. He was united in marriage to Elaine...
Richard Neal Dowell (October 11, 1942 - January 14, 2023)
Richard Neal Dowell, age 80, of Tipton, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023. There are no services planned at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.
Chocolate Walk in Downtown Lebanon
Do you like chocolate? Do you like shopping? Then the chocolate walk is for you. The chocolate walk is happening in downtown Lebanon. Executive Business Director of the Downtown Business Cynthia Coffman says that the purpose of the chocolate walk is to help the shops downtown, and for you to get handed free chocolate as well in any shop you enter. Coffman says that the chocolate walk is not just for couples.
Coach Store Closing Tomorrow At Osage Beach Outlets; Mall Battles Water Supply Problems
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The Coach store is permanently closing its location at the Osage Beach Outlet Mall; the store's final day will be Saturday, Jan. 21. The luxury handbag brand has been a staple at the Osage Beach Outlet Mall for more than 15 years. There is no anticipated change in hours during Coach's final day, and no store-closing sales will be offered. The employees' last day on payroll will be Friday, Jan. 27, according to a source familiar with the store's plans. Coach informed staff at the Osage Beach location sometime around Christmas that the store would be closing in January.
Keith Searcy (August 20, 1937 - January 15, 2023)
Okal Keith Searcy, Jr., age 85, of Versailles, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Osage Beach Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Osage Beach, Missouri. He was born August 20, 1937 in Lathrop, Missouri a son of Okal Keith Searcy, Sr. and Juanita (Walker) Searcy. He was united in...
Tracking snow tonight, another system to watch next week
TODAY: We kick off the weekend dry, with clouds gradually filling back in. Temperatures still reach the mid-40s this afternoon thanks to warm southerly winds. TONIGHT: Light rain will arrive at the earliest at 6 p.m. in western Missouri, quickly switching to snow in our far northern counties. A more gradual changeover is expected further south, with precip favoring rainfall in Jefferson City and areas southward.
Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At 11:12 Saturday morning, Columbia Fire and Police were dispatched to a car into a house. The house in the 1200 block of Clemens Drive had damage to the garage. Columbia Fire told ABC 17 there were no injuries. The owner of the car has not been released at the time of The post Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was identified as the victim in a deadly shooting in Osage Beach Friday night. The Osage Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. Devin The post 20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pulaski County, Mo., communities rally around restaurant owner impacted by two deadly crashes
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Two Pulaski County communities rally around a restaurant owner after two tragedies involving her family. Former Waynesville Mayor Luge Hardman is asking for prayers for the family of Kimsha Rosensteel, a restaurant owner in St. Robert. Police say her mother, Minerva Simmons, 70, of St. Robert, died in a crash on Wednesday. Rosensteel’s father and daughter suffered serious injuries.
UPDATED: Double shooting in Osage Beach ends with one dead
UPDATE: The Osage Beach Police Department has identified the victims involved in the shooting. Micah Aman, 20, of Columiba, was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital. The second victim, Devin Atkisson, 19, of Osage Beach, sustained two gunshot wounds to the body and is currently hospitalized. One person dies and...
Central Missouri under Hazardous Weather Outlook tonight ... through Wednesday for some areas
Mid-Missouri is under a Hazardous Weather Outlook tonight through Wednesday. The National Weather Service reports precipitation begins Saturday night. The following counties can expect a mix of rain and snow with trace to a half inch of snow expected: Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties.
Police in Osage Beach, Mo., investigate deadly shooting incident; victims identified
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting following a disturbance at the Lake of the Ozarks. Police responded to a home in the 4100 block of Sunset Drive in Osage Beach after receiving a call regarding a shooting on Friday around 8:30 p.m. Officers say they found Micha Aman, 20, of Columbia, Mo., in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at an area hospital from his injuries.
